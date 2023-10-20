When Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in 2020, she was hailed as a “feminist icon.” After news broke of Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s, D-Calif., death this past month, reports recalled the “glass ceilings” that she broke while in office. As U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., took up the Speaker’s gavel as the first woman to do so, she called her ascension a “historic moment for the women of America.” These three women share their historic political status and sex, but they also share the same title: girlboss.

Originally coined by businesswoman Sophia Amoruso, to be a “girlboss” is to be a woman with ambition, to have the drive to succeed despite the odds. The term is thrown around pretty lackadaisically, used to describe any woman who exists and achieves in a male-dominated space. In this way, it’s lost its original meaning, devolving into a sort of insult to women who hold undesirable positions of authority and are “too much to handle.” However, this change isn’t entirely negative — sure, it may seem counterintuitive to its initial definition, but the word “girlboss” was nowhere near as socially progressive as people made it out to be.

America has a problem with the “celebrification” of politicians. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has Instagram fan pages, news sites keep track of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s, I-Ariz., high heel choices and U.S. Rep. Katie Porter’s, D-Calif., famous whiteboard has its own X account. The American people don’t know when to stop their incessant worship of far-off entities, creating a landscape wherein any interesting individual is a household name and icon. I’m not immune to this: I own a mug with former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s, D-Texas, likeness on it and have live-tweeted presidential debates like they’re an episode of reality television. But while this all seems like fun and games in the age of social media and divisive politics, this reverence for politicians has its downsides.

I’m not saying that you can’t “like” politicians. It’s perfectly normal to feel content with their presence and political performance, but this tendency to extend this like into worship is a dangerous road. The consideration of any powerful woman to be a hero to young girls and women everywhere is a falsified, liberal account of what feminism is, and actually threatens the future of the movement.

Take, for example, Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and current presidential candidate. Haley has frequently touted her status as a woman in male-dominated spaces. After her recent debate performances, news outlets hailed her as the “winner,” claiming that her identity as a woman in the Republican Party could make even Democrats vote for her. But, these same reports gloss over the ways that her claims hurt people: She believes that transgender kids are responsible for the increase in teenage suicide, promised to send special ops to Mexico and holds a anti-abortion perspective that is opposite to the pursuance of feminism. Despite these hawkishly conservative sentiments, Haley’s mere status as a woman is enough to garner her tons of political support and to mask these degrading policies.

The same can be said of the aforementioned trio of girlbosses. The “Notorious RBG” voted with the majority in Sherrill v. Oneida Indian Nation, a 2005 case that infringed upon the sovereignty of the Oneida people and their land in New York. Along with this, her failure to retire from the Court is a major reason why the right to safe and accessible abortions was taken from millions of American women. Feinstein once argued climate politics with school children and devolved into a staunch moderate over her tenure, and Pelosi failed to use her Speakership effectively, slowing down former President Donald Trump’s impeachment and scrapping a majority of the progressive tenets of the Build Back Better Act. She even publicly demeaned members of “The Squad,” a left-leaning faction of the Democratic Party that aimed toward achieving equity-based policies, especially in the realm of gender. In a time of great climate fear, shaky women’s rights and the rising cost of living, such half-hearted efforts by supposedly dynamic female officials challenge the view that they are “bosses” of politics.

This is all to say that your household girlboss names, no matter how widely championed they are, are not who you believe them to be. You can’t put aside the devastating policies women such as Vice President Kamala Harris once endorsed because of their sex and political prowess. To advocate for a female president is a noble effort that I have no hesitation in endorsing, but just saying it for the sake of progress is counterproductive. You cannot effectively make change in the sphere of gender equality by advocating for any remotely influential woman to be elected to higher political office — being a woman is not reason enough to trust they will promote women’s equality.

No female politician can accurately represent the diverse voices of the 168 million American women. Basing an official’s reputability and capability on a singular facet of their identity is a close-minded way of looking at politics — identity politics accomplishes little in the larger scheme of things. Haphazardly claiming that we can reverse centuries of political disenfranchisement by electing a “Madam President” does a disservice to the service done by countless female activists of the past. It just isn’t that easy to reverse gender discrimination: Even with a historic number of women in Congress, there is still a gender wage gap, no national policy for maternity leave and no nationwide protection of abortion rights.

I get the sentiment behind the girlboss movement: It feels good to see women in power and “stick it to the man” (literally and figuratively). But, this movement is a misguided one and inappropriately advocates for candidates to take political office based on their person rather than their politics. Expressing support for female politicians largely because of their sex sends a bad message to young girls, instilling in them that it is not their minds or opinions that matter, but what differentiates them from their male counterparts. Representation for the sake of representation is a failed movement toward gender equality, and the first step toward remedying its effects is to end this worship of female politicians. Recognize that it’s okay to criticize them and that you don’t have to enthusiastically back every female candidate for public office. Do your research and move toward an attitude that takes account of the promises that officials make, not the identities that they represent. Feminism in politics is a necessary step toward progress, but only if we do it right.

Lindsey Spencer is the Deputy Editorial Page Editor. She writes about the things that make her tick, which can be anything from politics to mental health to media. She can be reached at lindssp@umich.edu.