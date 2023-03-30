I still remember one of my first Uber experiences during high school. Hiding my disbelief that technology had allowed me inside a total stranger’s car, I stared at downtown Los Angeles rushing past. My feet thumped along to the optimistic lyrics of “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus, my designated driver’s song of choice. Noticing my familiarity with his playlist, the driver opened his mouth to say, “Man, I really miss Miley before she went crazy.”

Since hearing that comment, I have heard countless individuals utter similar scornful remarks, grieving that their blonde-hair-blue-eyed babe has now “hit rock-bottom” or “gone crazy,” amid a slew of controversies and lawsuits.

Gossiping is an activity that almost everyone indulges in, at least to some extent. It’s a risky behavior, yet also a soft skill that gives people something to talk about, especially when there’s some ice that needs to be broken. But, with the harms of gossiping low-to-nonexistent when the subject is a renowned celebrity, people feel entitled to be as brutal and provocative as possible; after all, there’s no way Britney Spears would find out I talked ill about her bald head from 2007.

The problem, however, is deeper than it seems: celebrities’ profiles are watched closely by their fans, and public criticism of drastic shifts in their image has an effect on their often young and impressionable audience. Given this fact, how celebrities choose to express themselves should not be met with pejorative backlash, but rather viewed as a natural part of their process of growth.

Cyrus first rose to fame after she was cast as the lead role in the Disney Channel television series “Hannah Montana,” an American sitcom about a teenage girl living a double life, toggling between life as famous pop singer Hannah Montana and life as a typical teenager. The extreme success of “Hannah Montana” landed Cyrus with “teen idol” status, as viewers worldwide celebrated the singer’s charming demeanor, catchy songs and iconic performances. While it is easy to assume that acquiring lots of money and fame at such a young age was a dream come true, the reality was anything but: Years after filming, Cyrus revealed in an episode of the podcast “Rock This,” that starring in the sitcom made her feel like “without being Hannah Montana no one cares about (her).” Indeed, following the transition period after her Hannah Montana phase, Cyrus succeeded in tearing down her teen star reputation by engaging in “shocking” actions including twerking, smoking marijuana and cutting off her glossy brown locks.

In another interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Cyrus provided an incisive description of how she believes the media portrays her: “Hair’s long and blond, she’s sane right now… It’s when her hair is painted or she’s growing out her armpit hair (that) she’s on drugs.”

How close a woman’s hair is to society’s definition of “acceptable” — i.e. long, healthy, flowing blonde hair — should not be the barometer that determines one’s perceived level of sanity. Questioning a celebrity’s sanity just because they choose to present themselves differently is unacceptable as it reinforces a stereotypical view of femininity, for young people in particular.

This practice is problematic because the acceptance of different sexualities and gender expressions is essential for creating a supportive environment for everyone. This is especially true since comments about growth, gender and sexuality resonate with children, not to mention millions of adults. It is time for audiences to progress beyond traditional boy-girl norms, and continuing to push celebrities into rigid molds perpetuates outdated norms that counteract this goal.

When skewed gender norms continue to permeate pop culture, the impact of these conversations bleeds past the celebrities and onto the general public. Celebrities influence the public’s understanding of gender and sexuality by raising awareness and reducing stigma. “The first (celebrity) that actually mattered to me who has since come out as not straight is Miley Cyrus,” singer Troye Sivan said. Given how the public’s perception of top celebrities can influence opinions on sensitive topics, continuing to perpetuate the narrative that Cyrus had a “crazy phase” increases stigma and stress for gender minorities, which is harmful to their mental and physical health.

While one could argue that much time has passed since the media coverage of Cyrus and her deviation from Hannah Montana’s image, the public still reacts horribly to influential celebrities significantly modifying their brand. For instance, while American singer Joelle Joanie “JoJo” Siwa came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, Siwa still faces bigoted responses regarding her sexual identity, including from her own employer. In addition, while many of the singer’s fans and influential friends openly expressed their support, Siwa opened up about having trouble sleeping for days after coming out and struggling to accept myriad homophobic comments: “A lot of them were: ‘I’m never buying your merch again. My daughter’s never watching you again,’ ” Siwa said. “I couldn’t sleep for three days.”

Despite problematic responses to the personal growth of influential women, however, society is also bending in the opposite direction toward fostering a safer, more inclusive environment for all. A great example is the generally positive public reception of former One Direction star Harry Styles, who is now at the center of numerous conversations about sexuality and gender-fluid fashion. While a minority of viewers criticize Styles for his alleged queerbaiting, the consensus still seems to be that such accusations are regressive and that Styles ought to be met with nothing short of support. If the public can clap when Styles rocks a flamboyant Gucci dress, it is difficult to understand why the same support cannot be, or was not, extended to female celebrities then and now. After all, gender identity or gender expression can remain the same or change over time, and it is also not uncommon for gender fluidity to continue indefinitely throughout one’s life. There is nothing wrong with a once-teenage star deciding that she no longer fits into the narrow, heteronormative box defined by Hannah Montana.

From Seoul, South Korea, So Jin Jung is an Opinion Columnist with a passion for politics and journalism. She can be reached at sojinj@umich.edu.