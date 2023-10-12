Democrats fully expect the 2024 election to be another matchup between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. However, after the first Republican presidential debate, Democrats should be more worried about another threat: Nikki Haley winning the Republican primary.

In the days following the debate, multiple news networks praised Haley for her performance, including NBC and The Des Moines Register. Des Moines is located in the crucial early primary state of Iowa. In an interview with Fox News, Haley even mentioned that her campaign had raised more than $1 million just 72 hours after the debate. A poll by The Washington Post, FiveThirtyEight and Ipsos found that while only 30.2% of Republican debate watchers were considering Haley before the debate, 46.7% were considering her after the debate. Although her numbers are looking good, headlines and polls aren’t the only reason Democrats should be wary. Haley presents a unique appeal to young voters for a multiplicity of reasons.

Right now, more than half of Democrats believe that former President Donald Trump will get the Republican party nomination. If this trend continues, the Democratic party runs the risk of underestimating other Republican candidates and losing voters. There still needs to be effort put into fighting against these candidates, Haley especially.

The day after the debate, clips of Haley flooded TikTok. She had some great sound bites. In the debate, Haley quoted Margaret Thatcher and mentioned that women do not deserve to be put to death or put in jail for having an abortion.

“If you want something said, ask a man,” Haley said. “If you want something done, ask a woman.”

This puts her in a strong position relative to Biden if she were to win the Republican primary vote.

Biden’s age doesn’t help matters. In a Wall Street Journal poll, 73% of Americans said the phrase “too old to run for president” captured Biden “somewhat well.” An Associated Press-NORC poll found that 77% of Americans overall and 69% of Democrats think Biden is too old.

In contrast, Haley is 29 years younger than Biden. The polls tell us that Americans want a younger president. At a spry 51 years of age, Haley offers youth to voters who tire of the gerontocracy.

Now, TikTok comments don’t decide elections, but social media has a unique capacity to misinform voters. Haley has a policy history — one that must be adequately reckoned with. That reckoning won’t happen on TikTok.

While governor of South Carolina, Haley signed a law banning abortions after 19 weeks. She rejected matching funds for the AIDS Drug Assistance Program and thought she was upholding the Constitution by opposing a federal lawsuit meant to overturn South Carolina’s constitutional amendment banning gay marriage. Just one day after announcing her candidacy, Haley endorsed voter ID laws, which are shown to disproportionately affect marginalized communities.

Haley also has a record of transphobic comments.

“I mean, the idea that we have biological boys playing in girls’ sports, it is the women’s issue of our time,” Haley said in a CNN presidential town hall.

Haley has also said that Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill doesn’t go far enough. With this record, Haley is not at all aligned with the progressive ideals that characterize many young voters. However, people aren’t going to realize that if they only focus on her minute-long clips on TikTok.

Politics are unpredictable, and it’s much too early to count out any single candidate, let alone any Republican candidate but Trump. His future is still very uncertain, given his four indictments. Altogether, the former president faces 91 felony charges, with 44 federal charges and 47 state charges. Three of the four cases are expected to go to trial next year, meaning Trump will not only be campaigning but in court as well.

Democrats need to be more worried about the result of the Republican primary. Haley seems to pose a decent threat and has the added benefit of a Democratic Party that isn’t worried about her. If any of the Republican candidates get elected, then the next four years will be dangerous for many people across the United States. As much as Democrats do not want a Trump repeat, I think they need to seriously consider what an election, and an America, outside of Trump would look like.

Sophia Perrault is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at sophiafp@umich.edu.