On Oct. 11, Michigan Athletics posted a video on its Instagram account of different coaches wishing students a happy National Coming Out Day. Sports are a large part of life at the University of Michigan for many students, and it isn’t uncommon to see packed student sections at the Big House or Yost Ice Arena. Luckily, LGBTQ+ inclusion on this campus is not too difficult to find, even in sports. However, this luck doesn’t extend to the professional sports world, where some leagues strive for inclusion more than others.

Also on National Coming Out Day, the National Football League reported that it is going to continue its partnership with The Trevor Project, which focuses on the mental health of LGBTQ+ youth. Right now, the NFL is taking action to tangibly increase diversity, while the NHL is claiming to care about diversity, but consistently acting against that goal.

By contrast, recent actions within the National Hockey League have shown how it feels about diversity. While the NHL partners with the You Can Play organization and has the “Hockey is for Everyone” month, more recent actions within the league have shown how it really feels about diversity.

Despite its partnership, as of this year, the NHL banned the wearing of specialized warm-up jerseys on theme nights, including Pride Night. This decision only came about because seven players refused to wear specialized Pride Night warm-up jerseys in the 2022-23 season.

Earlier this hockey season, the NHL revealed that its ban on specialty warm-up jerseys also included a ban on Pride Tape. Commissioner Gary Bettman was worried that people refusing to wear jerseys was overshadowing the “good work” the clubs were doing. Pride Tape was never required, but a lot of players liked using it to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The league faced immense backlash over its decision, even from its partner, You Can Play. One player, Travis Dermott from the Arizona Coyotes, blatantly disregarded the ban and used Pride Tape. His decision received praise and led to the overturn of the Pride Tape ban.

His choice to use the tape showed the league that pride symbols do not actually distract from the sport. He was able to use the rainbow tape and successfully play the whole game. If anything, his use of the tape only brought positive attention and helped the NHL realize the issue with the ban.

Either way, the NHL simply does not do enough to increase LGBTQ+ inclusion within the sport. The league might say it supports the community, but in reality, it does not take part in actions that back its statement up.

The NFL does things the right way — it does not just say it wants to help, but then actively works against that goal by banning pride symbols. Instead, it sincerely partners with LGBTQ+ organizations and offers training to staff that allows them to better understand the Queer community. Actions speak louder than words, and it acts like it wants to help the community.

The NFL began partnering with The Trevor Project in 2020 and raised its financial contribution to the organization in 2021. Each year, the NFL Foundation donates $100,000 to the organization. The Trevor Project isn’t the only organization that it works with, either. Other organizations include GLAAD, Athlete Ally, the National Gay Flag Football League and local organizations in the cities where the NFL holds events. Its support goes even further than these partnerships: The league is one of the founding sponsors of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in New York.

The action the league takes with each organization also shows its commitment to inclusivity. It does not just donate to The Trevor Project and consider it enough; it also gives staff an opportunity to volunteer with the organization and has experts provide LGBTQ+-focused education sessions to increase awareness and competency surrounding LGBTQ+ mental health and youth.

Carl Nassib, the first NFL player to publicly come out as gay, has praised the League’s efforts in increasing diversity.

“It makes me even happier to see the NFL build a legitimate partnership with them,” Nassib said. “They’re continuing to engage in conversation and look out for at-risk LGBTQ youth.”

If the NHL were to follow in the NFL’s footsteps, then it could safely say it supports the Queer community, because its actions would back them up. At this moment, the NHL cannot continue to claim it supports the Queer community when it acts in such a way that proves otherwise. Actions speak louder than words, and that’s something it has yet to realize; its actions do not promote LGBTQ+ diversity.

The NHL must step up, and if it does not know where to start, then it should look to the NFL. If other sports leagues followed in the NFL’s footsteps, then their LGBTQ+ fans would no longer feel alienated. It could also be a great way to bring in new fans and foster inclusion in society. After all, values in sports often characterize values in the larger community, and if sports started to further value LGBTQ+ inclusion, then society could follow.

Sophia Perrault is an Opinion Columnist from Davison, Mich. She can be reached at sophiafp@umich.edu.