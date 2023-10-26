Nextdoor is the least used app on my phone, relegated to when I am in a state of extreme boredom. In such a state, I go to the app to see what important things are happening (or, more accurately, a lack thereof) around my neighborhood. My neighbors frequently show a propensity for pettiness and foolishness, which makes for some rather good entertainment. Irrespective of its relative silliness, Nextdoor has enabled an irrational fear of crime and general toxicity that violate the very neighborly premise of the app.

Nextdoor was launched in 2011 to connect neighbors with each other through the internet and now boasts over 41 million weekly active users. After verifying their location, the app places users into neighborhoods within a general area of their house before showing them posts of those within their proximity. Nextdoor can be categorized as a “hyperlocal” form of social media, as most other social media sites like Instagram and Facebook allow users to communicate with anyone in the world, rather than those in adjacent neighborhoods.

Usually, posts on Nextdoor are rather innocuous, like selling a couch or finding a plumber to fix a leak. This is the brand that Nextdoor is attempting to bank on, with their website reading, “Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services.”

Despite this honorable goal, many posts on Nextdoor are far from informative, useful or even civil. Some posts on the app are unintentionally humorous and make me (and surely others) chuckle: complaints about fireworks on the Fourth of July, neighbors not mowing their lawns frequently enough and Christmas lights going up before Thanksgiving. All, of course, are among the most important issues plaguing suburbia.

Besides the clearly ridiculous posts, there are more troubling undercurrents on Nextdoor. For example, no matter how far off-topic, posts can quickly turn into a political argument. Users also tend to fixate on crime, a damaging aspect of the platform. Nextdoor has digitized the so-called “neighborhood watch,” pushing users into an unwarranted state of hysteria and paranoia far more quickly and easily than traditional neighborhood watches ever could. Many of the most interacted-with posts on Nextdoor are related to crime, with frequent reminders and tips about staying safe. Meanwhile, crime has seen a fairly consistent decline in the past three decades.

A 2023 study done by researchers at the University of Houston found that Nextdoor users, along with users of similar apps, have an increased perception of crime’s prevalence independent of whether crime was actually increasing in their area. The researchers tie this to the idea of the “availability heuristic” — that humans tend to make judgments based on the information most accessible to them, in this case through social media.

Nextdoor, and social media in general, is far from the only form of media that contributes to an irrational perception of crime. TV news media has been historically criticized for dedicating an inordinate amount of coverage to violent crime. There is a common adage in local news media: “If it bleeds, it leads.”

This misinformed sentiment has the capacity to influence local policy. In recent years, pushback against the development of affordable housing within local communities has grown. A frequently cited reason in opposition to affordable housing is worries about crime, exasperated by exaggerated media coverage.

Most social media apps enable international discourse — a college student in Ann Arbor is able to interact with both friends and strangers across the globe on Instagram or Facebook. Nextdoor, however, insulates users among smaller, hyperlocal communities. Engaging in a political argument online is much different when it is with someone on another continent than it is with someone down the road — there’s a certain immediacy on Nextdoor where you may run into someone in person the next day.

A Vice article published in 2020 detailed how community moderators — dubbed “neighborhood leads” — suppressed support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Nextdoor subsequently apologized and changed its community moderation guidelines to allow such posts. Here lies another problem: Nextdoor’s faulty moderation system.

Nextdoor enlists unpaid content moderators within each neighborhood based on their activity. This select, exclusive group of moderators vote on whether to remove posts that violate Nextdoor’s community guidelines. It isn’t hard to imagine how a few like-minded moderators could suppress information or posts in support of issues that they disagree with. This can, in effect, create an echo chamber with the potential to suppress opposing views, driving political polarization.

Nextdoor wants to shed its image as being toxic and paranoia-inducing. When Nextdoor, Inc. went public in 2021, they chose the stock ticker “KIND” to represent their purpose of creating a “kinder world.” Ironically, a “kinder” experience makes Nextdoor as a whole less profitable. Nextdoor primarily makes money through selling advertisements; the more time users spend on the app, the more money Nextdoor makes. It is likely that more posts about crime will keep users on the app for longer, therefore making Nextdoor more money. This way, Nextdoor may have a profit incentive to keep inflammatory content and irrational fears of crime high.

Neighbors should be seen as friends, not foes. Communities, both virtual and physical, should foster kindness and supportiveness rather than hatred. Social media services have brought us together but also driven us apart. Unfortunately, there are unintended consequences of the internet media landscape of the 21st century. Nextdoor is similar to other social media websites like Facebook and Instagram in how it contributes to a more divided and paranoid world. However, there is still potential for users to make a positive impact — for example, by treating their neighbors on the app as real people, as they’d treat them face to face, rather than as anonymous personalities made visible only through a screen. By considering neighbors with dignity and respect, users can facilitate a more welcoming and productive community akin to the original mission of the app.

Hayden Buckfire is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at haybuck@umich.edu.