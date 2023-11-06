If there is one thing Netflix has proven over the past few years, it would be the heights to which its greed has grown. As one of the earliest, most well-known streaming services, Netflix will always have a place in my heart for being the home of my yearly “Gilmore Girls” binge, and the home of a few core memories of mine, like sobbing during the last few episodes of “The Vampire Diaries.” However, as Netflix continues to raise prices and crack down on password sharing, my nostalgia fails to compensate for my lessening desire to partake in their business.

As of May 2023, Netflix has chosen to crack down on password sharing and redefine what a household is. According to Netflix, an account is meant to be shared by those living together in one household, under one internet. If subscribers want to share their account with someone who does not live with them, they need to buy an “extra member” slot for $7.99 per extra member per month. If you live outside of the household, you can log into the account from the household once a month to maintain access. However, this solution is not ideal for those who do not regularly travel home, or for large devices that access the account, like televisions. For a company that tweeted “Love is sharing a password” a few years ago, they clearly decided money was much more important. The new Netflix password sharing policy, and the price hikes that come along with it, are not only uninformed and greedy, but set a dangerous precedent for many other streaming services to follow suit.

“Family plans” for different services should not be contingent on where each family member lives. There are a variety of scenarios where the one household benchmark falls short: children of divorced parents moving houses, elderly family members unable to manage subscriptions and students living apart from their families while at school. As a college student who does not live at home, I have personally experienced the dismay of having to log into Netflix on my home Wi-Fi to prove I am, in fact, a member of my family.

What’s even worse about this absurd policy is that it is unfortunately working. After its crackdown on password sharing, Netflix saw a record number of new subscribers since COVID-19 began. These numbers were enough to result in Netflix recently having the most growth among competing streaming services. With the success of the new password protocol, it’s likely that other streaming services will also follow suit.

Not only has Netflix been charging more for extra members but they’ve also been increasing the price of each subscription plan, most recently by $3 per month. In 2022, Netflix also launched their “Basic with Ads” plan, at a lower price than the Standard and Premium plans, after many other streaming services were successful with a similar strategy. Netflix — having operated without ads since it was founded in 1997 — is betraying the very foundations it was built upon.

It’s important to recognize that Netflix did not choose to raise prices and regulate password sharing for no reason. With the recent explosion of multiple streaming services into the market, Netflix has been struggling financially as they lose subscribers to other competitors. There are now close to 50 streaming services in North America alone, and as they compete for subscribers, consumers have to buy more subscriptions if they hope to access more entertainment content. Even if you have accounts for Netflix, Max, Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu, along with a cable subscription, there are still shows and movies that are inaccessible because they’re on some other streaming service. Since these streaming services are competing, and Netflix is ultimately finding success with their ad plans and password sharing protocols, other streaming services will likely follow suit if they believe they can profit off it. Prices will become higher, and access to these services will become even more restrictive.

The whole initial purpose of streaming services, an industry led by Netflix for years, was to provide an alternative to having a cable plan without ads. Netflix decided to create the “Basic with Ads” plan because other streaming services, like Hulu, have had success with their ad plans. Since Netflix is leading the charge with the password sharing protocols, it is highly possible streaming services will follow.

This year alone, Hulu, Max, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+ and YouTube Premium all took part in increasing their subscription prices. Netflix is ultimately receiving the most attention in the media because they raised prices to remain competitive, and streaming services followed suit. At this rate, with the services being offered, consumers should consider forgoing streaming services all together and returning to cable.

On cable networks, advertising times range from an average of 14 to 17 minutes per hour. Having grown up watching cable television, I remember how awful it was having a show be interrupted every few minutes for nearly three minutes of ads. That is why most of my entertainment consumption now is done through streaming services. However, with the costs consumers now have to pay for each streaming service and the reemergence of advertisements, cable has some appeal.

According to surveys done by Forbes, about 48% of people with streaming services have three or more services, and about 31% pay more than $40 a month for services. Nine in 10 surveyed U.S. adults also stated that cost is an important factor in deciding whether or not to subscribe to services. As prices for these services rise, consumers should consider bundling their internet and cable services for entertainment rather than paying for the two separately. This could result in customers ultimately paying less for entertainment, and it would consolidate costs to one company. Xfinity, a well-known cable supplier, also provides customers with Max as part of their subscription plan. Customers can also get access to networks like ESPN, Fox Deportes and NBC Sports for sporting events, which 57% of Americans watch or stream sporting events at least once a week.

Sharing a streaming service account with family and friends can be cumbersome, but the solution to the simple annoyance of asking your siblings to get off Netflix is not charging families hundreds of dollars more. Though Netflix has changed their tune, there is love in sharing a password and family goes beyond just one household.

Lara Tinawi is an Opinion Columnist writing about campus culture and her everyday musings. She can be reached at ltinawi@umich.edu.