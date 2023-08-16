I’ve always taken pride in Michigan’s legal history. Michigan was the first English-speaking polity in the world to abolish the death penalty, we are one of only 10 states that don’t allow sobriety checkpoints and, as of now, we have not adopted camera ticketing like our neighbors in Illinois and Ohio. All of these decisions restrain the reach of the law, based on the idea that you shouldn’t have to interact with it unless you’ve broken it. We’ve established a good precedent, but a new camera ticketing bill from the Michigan State House threatens to destroy it.

As I sat down to write this column, I contemplated every encounter I’ve had with the police. One stood out to me because of how well it went. I was pulled over for speeding on my way home from work; I don’t know if it was the silliness of my uniform that made the officer feel bad for me, or maybe she was naturally kind, but she told me to slow down and let me off with a warning.

Not everyone can recall such a fond experience with law enforcement, and better practices like community policing can change that. But at their best, police are armed with more than just a gun. They have a lifetime of personal experiences guiding their decision making — a capacity for empathy only human beings possess. I like to think that the officer who stopped me thought back to her own teenage years working an awful service job before deciding my consequence. Whatever was really going through her head, she didn’t see me as just a wallet to be ticketed. She saw me as a person.

Michigan is breaking from its long-held and humane legal tradition with House Bill 4132. If signed, the law would establish speed cameras in construction work zones. Drivers under their scrutinizing view will be monitored regardless of reasonable suspicion; the cameras never turn off. Caught going too fast, you would first receive a written warning in the mail, followed by increasing fines for repeat offenses. Supporters of the bill cite the success of a similar program in Maryland, where speeding by 12 mph or more in work zones fell by 80% after it went into effect. Under the Michigan bill, all revenue from the fines would go to a newly established Work Zone Safety Fund.

With an average of 14 construction workers being killed in Michigan each year, better work zone safety is essential. But the money isn’t actually going to the workers: The fund would pay primarily for the cameras. Additional revenue would go toward traffic control equipment, which the state already has, and expanding police presence in work zones, which is unnecessary if the system works even a fraction as well as it did in Maryland.

Proponents of the bill say it isn’t about revenue. If their claim is true, all of the money should go to injured construction workers and their families. Instead of increasing the number of police in work zones, the state could offset the cost of the cameras by reducing police presence there, and continue to pay for traffic control equipment the way it always has. Instead, it looks like the Michigan Legislature cares more about its coffers than its construction workers.

If we allow such a bill to become law without a dime going to the injured, we’re inviting the expansion of camera ticketing across the state, like in Maryland. The cameras that began as a way to protect workers quickly spread into school and residential zones. Lawmakers will design more deceptively-named funds to pay for things previously covered by the state budget. They will have every financial incentive to hand out more fines, while those laying in the street after a hit and run won’t be allowed to touch what has been collected.

Michigan has a proud legacy to uphold. We can continue to be the state that refuses to indulge in needless surveillance, even as the rest of the country gives in, or the state that puts up cameras on every street corner. We must demand the former, and camera ticketing must stop at work zones. The law should be human, not a network of cold eyes perched 30 feet in the air. It should have a soul and a face, and most importantly, a reason to be watching in the first place.

Jack Brady is an Opinion Columnist writing about American politics and culture. He can be reached at jackrbra@umich.edu.