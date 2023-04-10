Catching up with my best friend over the phone, I remember telling her I finally declared my major. “That totally fits your vibe,” she told me. Seeing as though pre-med biology majors don’t have the cleanest reputation, I wasn’t entirely sure whether I should take that as a compliment or as an insult.

The correlation between personality and major is a somewhat contentious subject. What kind of person selects to be a biology major, versus business, versus architecture? Sure, these are very different subject areas that rely on a person’s interests. And while it feels morally wrong to simplify our personalities down to our field of study, our passions do reflect who we are to an extent. There’s an unspoken “vibe” that accompanies each major, so it only follows that there is some correlation.

On March 28, the Michigan Marriage Pact released their 2022 report, which discussed the demographics of their survey and statistics on some of their most interesting findings. One specific section that caught my attention was their assessment of individuals based on “Machiavellian tendencies.” Majors were ranked by traits such as “revenge,” “getting ahead” and “ruthless ambition.” Unfortunately for Business students, who already face heat from the “Rosshole” nickname, this report did nothing to help clear their name: Business majors ranked number one, with Sports Management and Economics following in second and third.

As an outsider, it’s easy to critique Business majors for this phenomenon. Seeing as though the survey only confirmed the nature of the stereotypical Business student, the judgments hold some merit. The world of business is dominated by power dynamics, inherently driven by competition and wealth. Especially with the University of Michigan ranked in the top five business schools in the U.S., it seems reasonable that this cutthroat environment is established in their academic careers. I can’t speak to the environment of Business classes, or pretend to understand how their grading and curving system works; however, I can recognize that in a community such as the University’s, a culture of competitiveness can emerge quickly.

While the Ross School of Business may take the lead, the fact that this competition exists outside of the business bubble can’t be overlooked — the “Rossholes” just take the blame for most of it. The aggressive academic culture at the University is a relatively universal sentiment; majors in the School of Kinesiology, College of Engineering and LSA hold positions in the top five for their “Machiavellian tendencies.” Despite the love I have for the University, it’s clear the fundamental nature of our academic and social life breeds this highly competitive environment.

Our student body is committed to the motto of “work hard, play hard.” It’s something that I have come to especially love about the University. From the unmatched energy of game days, to the fact that Ann Arbor has been voted the best college town, to the more than 1,600 student organizations on campus, there’s something for everyone. Our strong social scene produces an interconnectedness among U-M students; I can be across the country wearing a U-M sweatshirt, and I’ll hear someone shout “Go Blue!” However, the motto is a double-edged sword.

Rather than reflecting a healthy balance, the “work hard, play hard” mentality pushes students to their limits. This motto creates a facade that our peers maintain the perfect harmony between social and academic life. Thus, in an effort to keep up, we increasingly take on too much under the notion that everyone else is doing it too. We are constantly comparing ourselves to our peers, and being surrounded by a highly ambitious and vocal student body creates the underlying pressure to outperform. As such, we establish a cutthroat environment of competition and secrecy, rather than one of collaboration and openness.

I’m not one to diminish the benefits of competition. Studies have demonstrated that healthy competition encourages growth, drives learning and increases attention. It’s a component of an academic environment that is as inevitable as it is necessary to intellectual growth. Nonetheless, there comes a turning point where this competition can become toxic, hindering progress rather than encouraging it.

As we become increasingly interconnected, our greatest challenge is maintaining our self-efficacy and resisting the urge to compare ourselves to our peers. Akin to how social media perpetuates false lifestyle narratives, which has proven time and time again to have negative impacts on mental health, we’ve created the same problem via platforms such as LinkedIn. With our resumes publicly on display, embellished to sound as impressive as possible, we are faced with dooming self doubt and the question, am I doing enough? We develop the infamous U-M diagnosis of “imposter syndrome” due to the fact that everyone is able to seemingly balance their immense workload. In such a high-achieving environment, the pursuit of academic validation becomes nearly impossible. We are faced with the obligation to outperform, which comes at the expense of our physical and mental well-being.

U-M students especially like to win. We preach the motto “leaders and best,” and it serves as an accurate representation of our academic culture. When winning becomes the sole motivation behind our academic pursuits, these hierarchies and the desire to outperform manifests into a toxic academic and social environment.

So maybe the “Rossholes” take the lead for the most competitive U-M students. But we can’t overlook the fact that this culture exists among all schools. The glorified “work hard, play hard” mentality is becoming a dangerous game. Rather than doing the most to win, let’s aim to work hard with the same people we play hard with.

Kate Micallef is an Opinion Columnist from Boca Raton, FL. She writes about lifestyle, trend cycles, and college culture for The Daily and can be reached at katemic@umich.edu.