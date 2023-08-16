Eighty three counties, 275 cities and 1,240 townships all work in harmony to create the diverse state of Michigan. Each of these areas comes with its own unique community, differing widely in not only opinions and culture, but also the factors critical to the economic needs of a population. Cost of living, average income, racial demographics and so much more are vastly different from area to area within the state.

Recognizing this, it simply doesn’t make sense for policymakers in Lansing to treat the state as uniform when writing and implementing laws. Yet, in the cases of the minimum wage and others, legislators ignore this nuance — to the detriment of more effective local policy campaigns.

The state of Michigan has numerous preemption laws that restrict local governments from legislating on a variety of issues, vesting this power solely in the hands of the state government. While proponents of preemption support that this standard creates uniformity and avoids a “patchwork” of laws, uniformity is not what the state needs — and a “patchwork” more realistically addresses the diversity of needs within Michigan.

There are numerous examples of the legal uniformity put in place by preemption laws hurting Michigan’s communities.

In one such example, House Bill 105 of 2015, the Local Government Labor Regulatory Limitation Act bars local governments from legislating on issues related to labor rights. This included scheduling, leave time and, most importantly, the minimum wage.

H.B. 105 blocks localities from setting their own minimum wage above the $10.10 statewide minimum wage. This prevents local governments from accessing the powerful tool that is raising the minimum wage to better reflect elevated costs of living and limits local governments’ ability to adapt to changing economic conditions.

This sort of law is troubling in a state such as Michigan, where there is a wide range in incomes and living costs between areas.

MIT’s living wage calculator estimates that in Oakland County, outside of Detroit, a typical family with two working parents and two children require a wage of $30.07 per provider to live. In a more rural area such as Ontonagon County in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, however, the living wage for this family would be $22.59 per provider. A roughly $8 differential may seem insignificant, but these differences in cost of living add up to create very different average wage needs across Michigan.

To deem $10.10 enough for residents in all areas of the state to support themselves not only ignores the urgency of the state’s cost of living and housing crisis, but also fails to recognize these vast differences in living costs between cities.

Beyond harming workers in the state by allowing unlivable low wages for those dealing with high cost of living in cities, this harm results in a net loss for Michigan’s macroeconomy.

In a study by the National Employment Law Project of 12 municipalities that had minimum wage laws invalidated by their state’s wage preemption law, it was found that workers were losing roughly $1.5 billion each year in total (about $4,100 per worker) due to their state’s minimum wage being lower than the wage decided upon by their local government.

In another NELP analysis, researchers found that localities that did have minimum wage increases, rather than a preempted minimum wage, saw an additional $87.6 billion in annual output, supporting about 450,000 extra jobs, due to these wage increases.

Though this theory is often contested by opponents of a higher minimum wage, raising the minimum wage has been found by numerous studies to not actually substantially reduce employment. Low staff numbers due to low wages is an often overlooked harm to business and alleviating this issue through raising the minimum wage can and will benefit businesses overall.

As labor activists have brought to light the harmful effects of preemption laws, efforts to repeal Michigan’s H.B. 105 have begun to make progress within Michigan’s House of Representatives. The bill to repeal this legislation, House Bill 4237 of 2023, which is sponsored by state Representative Joey Andrews, D-District 38, currently sits in the Michigan State Department of Labor.

I had the chance to discuss this issue with Andrews as a part of my interviewing many state legislators regarding preemption laws and their effects on Michigan. Andrews, in addition to being hopeful for the outcome of this repeal bill, emphasized the importance of young people’s engagement with legislative issues, specifically urging that students get involved with advocacy by reaching out to their representatives in support of preemption repeals such as H.B. 4237 and by joining with other student activist groups to uplift a common voice.

Some states are pushing back against the norm of preemption policy. Colorado is an illustrative example of how repealing preemption laws (specifically, aforementioned wage preemption), benefits state and local communities as a whole. Upon the state of Colorado’s decision to repeal their version of wage preemption in 2019, the city of Denver increased its local minimum wage from the prior state wage of $11.10 to $12.85 (now $17.29). Since adopting this increased wage, Denver has become an attractive job market, even despite economic slowdowns during the pandemic.

Denver’s average cost of living is 5% above the Colorado average. Michigan has many cities that are also above average in terms of cost of living, such as Ann Arbor, which is 8% above the state average. Both Denver and Ann Arbor are also above the national average, but comparing cost of living to state averages better represents the necessity of different wages within the states themselves. Thus, Denver’s model of addressing their above-average cost of living with a higher minimum wage could be similarly applied to communities in Michigan.

When I spoke with Ann Arbor mayor Christopher Taylor about the issue of preemption policy, he expressed an interest similar to that of Andrews and other state leaders that I’ve spoken to — giving Michigan’s communities more tools to combat burdensome costs of living. While in this regard, he was supportive of the concept of raising wages for struggling workers and supporting the critical needs of high cost of living localities, he expressed a concern regarding the research and implementation of a local minimum wage for localities, due to low staffing and research capabilities.

This is a concern that is not unique to Taylor. Although it is valid in recognizing lacking support for small local governments, this concern also overlooks the capabilities of constituents to responsibly and meaningfully guide economic policy.

Researching a policy decision is important, and it’s critical that localities make educated decisions when legislating on the minimum wage. However, to assume that workers and voters are not able to properly guide their representatives on what wage is adequate for them promotes a patronizing attitude towards constituents.

Michigan’s communities know what’s best for them. Further, a task such as researching the impact of a certain minimum wage on an area could be a contracted-out task to smaller governments without the capacity for this. If we better supported local governments, this allocation of work to more specialized and knowledgeable organizations would be more feasible.

This isn’t just an issue of raising the minimum wage or any other economic policy decision, though. This is an issue of allowing for flexibility and recognizing that localities are most aware of their needs. It’s an issue of recognizing that uniformity does not allow for this flexibility and that uniformity should not be our goal.

The country is not uniform and neither are states or localities. Instead of uniformity, harmony is the ideal that legislators should be seeking to obtain. Harmony between localities, in which each are able to legislate in ways that best serve their own needs. Harmony between levels of government, with the state supporting the needs of localities in order to allow the state as a whole to grow.

Repeal preemption laws — support harmony.

Molly Amrine is an Opinion Columnist from Columbus, Ohio who writes about the intersection between our economy and social issues. She can be reached at mamrine@umich.edu.