Content warnings: Gun violence, suicide

According to the CDC, men account for 79% of suicides in the United States. Suicide rates are two times higher for men than for women globally, and four times higher in the United States. It is the eighth leading cause of death for men, right behind influenza.

Yet, as Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month comes to a close, it troubles me how absolutely little awareness I saw drawn to the issue. There was little to no content on social media by higher education or government institutions, companies, publications and especially by other men. Initially, I thought this may be due to confusion with the more general men’s health movement “Movember” in November. But unfortunately, many of our beloved institutions, such as the University of Michigan, haven’t drawn nearly enough accessible awareness to the issue during that time either (though there are five sentences detailing the issue and resources on the University’s Human Resources site).

So why does it seem like people don’t care about an issue that affects about half of the world? There are a lot of potential reasons. It could be that it’s not trendy enough for performative activists, like many companies, to create content. It could be that social media has exposed us to so many injustices that we find it hard to truly and appropriately care for each one. Or, it could be that it’s simply poor timing with Pride Month and that defending a historically privileged group during June leaves people with a bad taste in their mouths. Despite the fact that this month may be deemed, or abused as, a distraction from other pressing injustices, supporting men’s mental health actually works to dismantle some of the other societal issues we face.

Whatever the reasoning behind the lack of awareness may be, there is a common but incorrect narrative that underlies them, one that’s visible even in the various publications that do talk about men’s mental health: Men’s mental health is only important to men. This isn’t true, and it’s dismissive of how important the issue really is.

To understand why this isn’t true, it’s important to first understand why mental health issues disproportionately affect men. Thankfully, there’s been much research done in this direction and, maybe quite intuitively, the answer lies in traditional masculinity and gender roles.

While it’s true that the patriarchal structure of Western society has conferred numerous benefits to men, it has also enclosed them, to a certain extent, within that structure. This can cause men to suppress their true emotions in lieu of solitude or to characterize feelings of sadness, loneliness and guilt (feelings attributed to mental illness such as depression) as anger, hostility or self-destructive risky behaviors. Even to those who don’t exhibit the typical “machismo” caricature of masculinity can still feel its effects.

More and more, people are starting to understand this interplay between toxic masculinity, men’s mental health and issues that affect other groups of people. Though not ideal, the social media trend about dads going to therapy and its potential positive effects is an example of this. When you consider that young people are more aware about mental health issues and that father figures are usually the clearest examples of masculinity in our lives, this doesn’t seem surprising. But, this only touches the surface of the impact that men’s mental health has on society.

Ninety-seven percent of mass shooters are men, many of whom had a history of previous mental illness. Men are 50% more likely to be intoxicated during fatal car accidents and two times as likely to binge drink. Ninety percent of all homicides recorded worldwide were perpetrated by men. While these numbers are stark and indicative of the mental health epidemic men face worldwide, they are, first and foremost, sad and unfortunate.

In a patriarchal society where men hold most of the power, with the 118th Congress of the United States being 72% male, lapses in their mental health can cause negative reverberations felt by all communities, especially those who are already disadvantaged by this power structure. This can range from domestic violence in familial structures to government leaders, for sake of political viability, feeling unable to admit that their mental health is declining, which can be a roadblock to progress. This interchange makes it clear that men’s mental health is not an issue that affects just men.

While most of the issues society faces are not solely caused by toxic masculinity and a lack of awareness for men’s mental health issues, they are certainly exacerbated by it to some degree. And even though awareness won’t solve any of these issues, it will certainly help alleviate them in the future. Because mental health awareness isn’t divisive, it can bypass a lot of political sluggishness that follows many social justice debates and be one of our most effective preventative measures.

Of course, beyond awareness comes the issue of actually solving mental health issues and the stigma surrounding them, which is difficult because of the influences that gendered socialization, values and typical masculinity have on the topic. This is not to mention combating mental health issues and stigma as a whole, especially its disproportionate prevalence in minority communities and especially LGBTQ+ individuals.

I’m not going to claim I know the answer to this titanic dilemma — there are lots of people much smarter than me who have dedicated their lives to fight for these communities. What I do know is that part of it starts with the recognition of the intersectionality between men’s mental health and various societal issues. I also know that we can help each other, which is sometimes the most important thing to do.

So if you have some time, especially if you’re a man, call or text your dad, brother, boyfriend, boy friend or all of them and ask them how their day was and tell them that you care about them. Let them know you want to hear about how they feel.

And if you are a man reading this, know that I love you and appreciate you, and even though I might not know you, I know you have worth as an individual. If you’d like to talk or need someone to talk to, there are lots of, most of which you know are a quick Google search away. But, my email address is on the bottom here and I’d love to hear from you too, about anything.

Hailing from the great city of Northville, Mich., Zhane Yamin is a Senior Opinion Editor writing mainly about campus culture and student sentiment for The Daily. He can be reached by carrier pigeon or, more easily, at zhane@umich.edu.