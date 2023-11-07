Recently, I was talking to an out-of-state friend of mine who is an avid enjoyer of the arts. I told her that we should plan a day to visit the Detroit Institute of Arts. She responded with, “Is it safe?” The DIA, as it’s more aptly known, is home to Mexican artist Diego Riviera’s “Detroit Industry” fresco cycle. The series of murals stands as a tribute to the indigenous technological and industrial culture of Detroit. For a university that is lucky enough to have such a diverse and historically significant city right in our backyard, an unfortunate majority of students are hesitant about spending time there.

When people think of Detroit, reports of crime, decay and despair often come to mind. It’s a narrative perpetuated by countless outsider perceptions, reinforcing a bleak image of a place that should be applauded as an American icon. While statistically, Detroit remains one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S., these numbers can be misleading. Since 2021, the city has seen almost an 11% decrease in violent crimes. The downtown area is actually relatively safe and blossoming with development. The specter of violence and bankruptcy seems to loom large over Motown’s narrative, casting a dark shadow over its many virtues.

While we can’t ignore the criminal reports, focusing only on them does a massive disservice to a city to which we owe a tremendous debt of gratitude. Beneath the surface of those attention-grabbing headlines lies a story of resilience and innovation. Detroit is not just a tale of struggle, it’s an ongoing journey of revival. The Motor City, though scarred by its past, prevails and deserves recognition not just for its challenges, but for its incredible progress and the opportunities it presents.

In 2013, the world watched as the heart of America’s automotive industry filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. It was more than just a headline; it was an affirmation of the city’s battle against economic decay. Over the years, the iconic Motor City, once a hub of innovation, suffered from an industrial downturn, particularly in the auto sector, which left thousands jobless. People moved away in hordes, causing a sharp decline in population and, subsequently, tax revenue. Fiscal missteps, burdensome financial obligations and particularly towering pension costs further strained the city’s finances. Together, these challenges didn’t just nudge Detroit towards bankruptcy — they pushed it over the edge.

This financial low, while a stark reminder of the city’s profound struggles, paradoxically set the stage for a resurgence. However, just as Detroit began to gain momentum in its revitalization efforts, the unprecedented wave of COVID-19 hit, throwing a wrench into the city’s ambitious plans. But even in the wake of pandemic setbacks, Detroit’s spirit remains indomitable. We should be moving to capitalize on the opportunity to lift Detroit, rather than ringing on it for being dangerous and dilapidated. The city’s plan to rebuild itself stands as a testament to its unwavering resilience and is commendable in every sense. Their economic development strategy isn’t just a patch fix. It’s a blueprint for a bright future.

At the center of Detroit’s rejuvenation is its commitment to neighborhood revitalization. Images of abandoned buildings and factories, particularly the remnants of its industrial past, have perpetuated a stereotype of a city in decay. But this initiative should be about more than a few fresh coats of paint or renovating old structures. It’s about reviving the very soul of Detroit’s diverse communities. The neighborhoods are where Detroit’s rich history intersects with its bright future. By fostering local businesses and ensuring access to resources, Detroit can fuel an economic renaissance from within. These businesses, many of which are rooted in the neighborhoods they serve, bring more than just jobs — they bring hope, pride and a sense of community. While it’s key to redefine the outside world’s perspective of Detroit, the more important immediate response is giving back to the people who have stuck by the city through its rebuilding process — the people who live there.

Rather than dwelling on the city’s past hardships, our focus should shift to the bolstering economic development strategies that steadily drive Detroit’s renaissance. The city has diversified its economy, moving away from its heavy reliance on the automotive industry. While the auto industry remains a significant part of the city’s identity, it’s no longer the sole driver of its economy. Entrepreneurship and technology startups are on the rise, turning the city, once again, into a hub for innovation and creativity. In fact, Detroit boasts one of the fastest-growing tech ecosystems, offering opportunities for young professionals and businesses to thrive.

This economic transformation is a good thing and should be celebrated, particularly by college students who are soon-to-be members of the workforce. As the city diversifies its economy and becomes this upcoming hotspot, it offers an abundance of exciting opportunities for our demographic. The bustling tech sector and the revitalized arts and cultural scene create a vibrant job market that aligns with the interests and skills of many young adults and students. Detroit’s economic revival not only fosters prosperity for the city but also provides a forward-looking environment that could empower the younger generation.

For U-M students, Detroit’s vibrant sports culture, world-class art museums and a wide array of entertainment options are just a short drive away. Rather than looking toward the city as a dangerous place, we should embrace and support the resurgence that it is currently seeing. Recognized by Time magazine as one of the “greatest places,” this is the Detroit narrative we should be feeding into, not the one headlined by intimidating crime statistics and urban decay.

Téa Santoro is an Opinion Columnist who writes about college culture and student life. She can be reached at aristea@umich.edu.