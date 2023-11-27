Content warning: this article contains mentions of eating disorders

Recently, I have been in search of the perfect Y2K low rise jeans that have an equal slimming to oversized ratio. As I was let down time and time again by trying to resurrect the past, I reluctantly accepted that the style simply does not adhere to my body type. Instead of sulking around in my Abercrombie Ultra High Rise jeans, I realized that, as today’s progressive society thrives on the uniqueness of creativity and acceptance of all people, I shouldn’t feel the need to revert back to old ways of fashion. Though I appreciate the retro style as much as the next girl — evident in the hit my credit score has taken from buying and returning a multitude of items — I wonder when “retro” becomes restrictive? Society’s relentless fixation on the past is hindering the progress we’ve made toward inclusivity and originality of self expression — this can have a detrimental effect on future creative processes.

The evolution of beauty standards has fluctuated greatly throughout history. Over the course of time, value has been placed on women based on their physiques. Evident in sculptures from ancient time periods, women were portrayed as voluptuous and curvy, which was often a sign of great wealth. The larger depopularization of the Rubenesque look occurred just before the Roaring ’20s, when society began to promote eating disorders as a way to achieve the “ideal” bust-to-waist ratio. Since then, society has taken the phrase “less is more” and transformed it into its most literal sense. As beauty standards expand, the ideal physical look has slimmed down to the smallest of figures: People, especially women, are expected to measure up by measuring less.

This ethos, especially within the Y2K era, places emphasis on a person’s body rather than considering the actual clothing to make the main statement of elevated fashion. Not only was body shaming prominent within this decade, it was celebrated. In today’s society, we recall past Y2K events and recognize them for what they are: mistreatment of women solely based on physical appearance. Many criticize the way in which Tyra Banks spoke to her contestants during the reality show America’s Next Top Model, shaming even the smallest of girls. Even today, society goes as far as to force Victoria’s Secret, the world’s largest lingerie company, to rebrand their business after years of size exclusivity. Even though we as a society are aware of the prevalent issues of the aughts, the fashion industry has still seen a surge in the resurrection of this now vintage era — something that seems almost ironic in comparison to today’s movements towards inclusivity.

The issue is not that retro trends are resurfacing; rather, the most concerning aspect of this vintage fixation is how it contradicts all that our generation has worked so hard to overcome. The body positivity movement of today’s society strives to promote inclusion of all body types, ultimately going against the beauty standards that were of high value in the 2000s. It’s almost counterintuitive to spread a message that everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own bodies and then promote the fashion trends from an era in which the same people were shamed and excluded from the conversation.

Not only do these trends promote the values of the past that beauty follows one narrow scope of thin, tall and fair, there is also an undeniable negative psychological impact of the trends. The fashion industry has been known to encourage weight loss and eating disorders for their already slim models, ultimately selling the idea of “skinny” as an aesthetic to consumers all over the world. The main concern is how reverting back to a time in which body shaming was glorified can ultimately promote and increase eating disorders — hospitals have already seen a spike in patients who struggle with disordered eating. The nostalgic idea of past trends leads to pressure to adhere to old normative ways of restriction as a form of adherence to beauty and body norms.

The inconsistencies of mending two different eras of cultures does not stop there, though. Today, society values authenticity and originality, even as we continue to recreate the past. Although it can be said that nothing is really new — most things are a recontextualization of past trends and traditions — it is important to recognize that viewing the world this way puts a damper on creative processes. Resistance to change encourages conformity within an ever evolving society and prevents people from exploring uncharted territories in design.

This does not mean people should not wear low-rise jeans or thin out their brows as some participate in the trend to reclaim a fashion not originally tailored to them. Though this gives negative ideologies a more positive outlook, it is important that individuals also recognize their potential for self-expression through fashion. It is also important to remember that when reviving certain trends, the “heroin chic” ideal should stay in Y2K. Excessive focus on the culture of the past can negatively impact the progression of our future as originality of self expression is put on the back burner. Arguing that nothing is really new and everything is just a recreation of the past is overly simplistic as breaking away from tradition and societal norms has been proven.

Instead of squeezing into last decade’s jeans, we should be designing the pants of the future. It’s time to shift focus away from the traditions of the past to create new trends, ones that align with our societal values of inclusivity and uniqueness. But, if society so desperately needs to take a page out of the fashion archives, I just hope we take a look at 2010 and resurrect what was cute, comfy, and practical: jeggings.

Angelina Akouri is an Opinion Columnist studying English and Political Science. She writes about the influence of pop culture on students within today’s modern society. She can be reached at akouria@umich.edu.