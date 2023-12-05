During one of my most recent “debriefs” with the girls, we sat in a circle, passed around the talking stick (a bottle of wine) and vented about our past and current “situationships.” Not once during the entire three-hour conversation did any of us bring up old relationships or clearly-labeled boyfriends or girlfriends. The saddest part is that each of us spent most of our talking stick time trying to accurately define what the non-relationship was to us. This made me realize that in today’s society, people, especially college students, continuously try and fail to navigate the realm of romantic ambiguity. These confusions, though, have an easy solution: People need to start putting labels on their relationships again.

The newest buzzword for romance, the “situationship,” makes “it’s complicated” seem like a walk in the park. In the broadest sense, the situationship is a modernization of the term “friends with benefits.” Though the latter still exists, in this case, the benefits have a multitude of meanings. The term has a plethora of possible romantic definitions, from exclusively or non-exclusively talking, to non-committal hook-ups, or simply dating without the labels. No matter how it may be defined, the one component that stays true to this term is that the situations at hand are not to be considered relationships.

Though the ambiguity of this term and its countless interpretations may seem appealing to some for its flexibility and lack of commitment, the term can cause more harm than good. Ambiguity can often leave too much room for misunderstanding and uncertainty. Clarity, something often found within labeled relationships, is crucial to minimizing conflicts, stress and anxiety. Yet, situationships, this generation’s latest fixation, work to promote such negative feelings, as individuals are unaware of where they stand in relationships. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Art & Design sophomore Meghan Kennedy talked about how her past situationship put a toll on her mental well-being.

“I always found myself stressing out about how to act and what I could or couldn’t do in my situationship,” Kennedy said. “Because I didn’t know where either of us stood in the ‘relationship,’ I would overthink the things that a typical girlfriend wouldn’t, and it gave me a lot of anxiety.”

Additionally, a lack of labels can have a severely negative impact on a person’s self-esteem. More often than not, there is an unbalance of emotional investments between the two active parties. This can result in one person feeling undervalued or insecure, as they may perceive their relationship to be too insignificant to put a label on. Kennedy also touched on how her situationship impacted her self-confidence.

“It’s hard for me to admit that I let another person dictate my self-worth, but there were times where I definitely felt insecure,” Kennedy said. “I let my mind wander, and it made me think that there was something wrong with me to where (my situationship) didn’t want to make it official.”

The ambiguity of her situationship made her question whether or not she was the reason no further steps toward an official status were taken. Though saddening, this is the unfortunate reality of how a lack of clarity can lead to an imbalance of effort between the unofficial partners, ultimately making a person feel as though they are inadequate or unworthy.

Another significant concern is how situationships don’t allow for accurate closure or healing when they come to an end. Unlike traditional relationships that offer unmistakable beginnings and ends, situationships tend to end abruptly or fade out. Having a clear breakup is an important marking point for when to start the emotional healing process, something that is unattainable if a person is unaware of whether or not they were truly seeing someone. This emotional limbo of unresolved feelings and unanswered questions makes it extremely difficult to move on from a love interest when “what-ifs” and “what-could-have-beens” remain up in the air.

Though there are certain instances where situationships could work, it requires complete transparency and communication. Both parties must be in agreement regarding the nature of the so-called relationship. However, this is a level of openness usually reserved for clearly-labeled relationships. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Art & Design sophomore Claire Churchill said she believes situationships can work to a certain extent.

“I think it can be good for people who aren’t looking for anything serious to still have the option to casually pursue romantic relationships,” Churchill said. “However, I do think that in order for situations to work, both the people involved have to be honest with each other about their feelings and expectations no matter what, or both can end up hurt.”

The casualty Churchill emphasized is an important aspect of relationships, especially if a person is not yet ready for more commitment. But this no-strings-attached relationship already has a name: casual dating. Although both allow for flexibility — no formal rules or expectations — the main difference is that casual dating specifically establishes non-exclusivity, whereas situationships lead to confusion on whether or not the parties involved are exclusive.

This fear of commitment, or simply hesitation, often translates to a fear of the original idea of dating and labels, one that is defined in the narrowest of ways. But relationships, especially in today’s society, are not always one size fits all: They can be monogamous, polyamorous or even sexless. The desire to remain fully autonomous by staying out of labeled relationships is misguided, as labels define clarity, not commitment. Therefore, a person can label their relationship while remaining autonomous, as long as there is a mutual understanding of how each person defines the labels.

Traditional labels provide clarity, security and commitment as defined by both parties. In advocating for the return of labels, we are not reverting back to old ways of unbalanced power dynamics or rules of relationships. Rather, we are combining the modern ideas of dating with traditional forms of clarity and stability. It is crucial to maintain a balance between the freedoms of contemporary dating and the comfort of knowing exactly where you stand in a traditional relationship. Embracing the label, in this sense, does not equate to outdated relationship norms; instead, it allows couples to uniquely define their own relationship dynamics.

As our debrief came to a close, the absurdity of ambiguous situationships became clearer than the bottom of the empty talking stick: People need to start putting labels back on their relationships. Maybe the next time we give a toast to all of our failed attempts at love, we will know our old relationship statuses as clear as day, even if it was “just complicated.”

Angelina Akouri is an Opinion Columnist studying English and political science. She writes about the influence of pop culture on students. She can be reached at akouria@umich.edu.