There is a quote from “The Alchemist,” a novel by Paulo Coelho, that resonates with me: “I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.” Coelho likely intended for this quote to be interpreted romantically, but I have always viewed it as a statement of self-appreciation.

Let’s break it down. If “the entire universe conspired to help me find you,” that implies that a myriad of factors must have aligned for us to come into contact with one another. This idea is found in chaos theory, an interdisciplinary area of scientific study which claims that dynamical systems are highly sensitive to initial conditions. Initial conditions stipulated by the universe set into motion an infinite number of reverberations that eventually led to our interaction. It’s an incredibly romanticized perspective of life that teeters on the precipice of spirituality.

Moreover, if you’re in my life, you’ve had some degree of influence on me. In accordance with chaos theory, any slight influence, while not necessarily palpable in the moment, can have an outsized significance in shaping who I am or will be. Logically, if I love myself, I should in turn love those deterministic forces. Coehlo’s quote is tantamount to saying “I love you because I love myself.”

That doesn’t sound extremely profound, but its logic explains an unsettling question of mine: If you love yourself to the fullest extent, are you allowed to have regrets? As referenced in Coehlo’s quote, every experience you’ve ever had, regardless of how it made you feel in the moment, has a lasting effect on you. Therefore, the logical answer is “no.” You cannot feel regrets if you truly love yourself in your current state.

That sounds unreasonable; “I wish” is a phrase that even I use quite frequently. Does that mean anyone who has the smallest semblance of regret cannot love themselves wholly? To put it bluntly, yes. You cannot have regrets if you love yourself, and there’s a productive reason for taking such a strong stance.

Let’s consider the alternative. You might argue that regrets are necessary because they shed light on what we truly desire. In a similar vein, it can be acceptable to harbor regret because it potentially gives rise to self-improvement.

To you, I ask, self-improvement according to whom? For instance, people choose to improve their grades in school so they have better job prospects. But it wasn’t their choice to live in a world where grades correspond with an improved standing in the workforce. They’re just adhering to a long-established system and conflating that with “improving themselves.” Even if it’s something like improving your social skills, the shared standards for acceptable behavior are implicitly set by our family, schools and society through a process called socialization. You’re improving in a game that you didn’t ask to play.

Moreover, our regrets are tied to our past mistakes. Mistakes are misguided actions that result in unenviable consequences. Humans are generally rational; in most circumstances, we will attempt to make the most expedient decision for ourselves. This idea –– that all human behavior is motivated by self-interest –– is termed psychological egoism. Egoists reject any notion of altruism, the belief in the practice of selfless concern for the well-being of others. Essentially, any action, even purportedly selfless acts, have an underlying self-interested motive behind it.

But if I’m a rational actor, I wouldn’t intend for undesirable consequences. Why would I set myself up for failure? I don’t have the ability to foresee alternate worlds in which I wouldn’t commit the same mistake. Is that my fault? In my eyes, I’ve been dealt a wrong hand by the universe. Why should that lend itself to regret or drive for self-improvement?

This line of thinking is called determinism, which is one side of the hotly-debated question of whether humans have free will. Determinists argue that all events, including human actions, are determined by causes external to the will. Therefore, the group opposed to the notion of determinism believes in the existence of free will. They argue that determinism allows humans to disclaim accountability because it reduces individual responsibility, which they believe proves problematic in maintaining social cohesion.

That’s certainly true, and I think it’s partially true that a world without our contrived relationship between regret and self-improvement wouldn’t be as functional. Imagine if we didn’t tie our self-worth into our grades and vocational endeavors. One could argue that it would lead to the collapse of many of our systems in place (which doesn’t necessarily have to be the case). So we’re essentially lying to ourselves for the sake of cohesion and improved productivity. That’s fine, but we should at least be transparent.

I am a rational, self-interested human, but I’m still guilty of performing actions that I’m aware aren’t serving my long-term goals. I take intermittent breaks like scrolling mindlessly through TikTok or watching a YouTube video. I’ll watch the final episode of a TV show at midnight even though I have an exam the following morning.

I’d always stop and consider the opportunity cost of breaks and what would happen if I allocated that time into, say, my tennis career. Maybe I’d be a better tennis player, which is important to me. But if I always act in my self-perceived best interest, it obviously isn’t the most important thing to me. In a sense, any hedonistic indulgence I partake in, such as scrolling on TikTok, can be likened to a decision I make obliquely regarding my preferred way of living. I’m saying that I’d rather live a fulfilling life in the moment than lead an extremely regimented one in order to promote a tentative goal. You simply act in your best interest, so what’s there to regret?

If you’re doing everything you want, which you are, but you don’t like the consequences, that’s not your fault. We hold little sway over external forces. Moreover, identity is dynamic. As our self-construction changes, our values will also change. That happens naturally, without your own intervention. If you suddenly perceive the consequences of your actions as negative in accordance with your new moral compass, that’s not your fault either. You don’t control that.

The idea of having regrets doesn’t agree at any level logically. You might have made mistakes in the past, but you weren’t equipped with the knowledge you have now. As a further matter, our familiar concept of self-improvement should be held in disrepute if it’s weighed against the standards set forth by unsought institutions. There are no reasons to have regrets. Dictate your own improvement, and don’t regret anything.

