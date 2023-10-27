I’m from Troy, one of the most common hometowns for in-state students at the University of Michigan. If you ask any of these students what they think of Troy, you’re likely to get one of a few responses: “It’s boring,” “There’s nothing to do” or “I could never live there again.” I used to share these views when I started college, but the events of the past year have made me gain an appreciation for my hometown.

At the start of this calendar year, I studied abroad in Sydney, Australia. Sydney was incredible — five months of beaches, new culture, new friends and a new lifestyle. Reflecting on the experience, I think one reason I loved Sydney so much was that I explored everything with a sense of curiosity. Arriving in Sydney with the knowledge that I would be leaving in five months gave me a sense of urgency to make the most of my experience. As cliche as it sounds, I truly felt that my time in Sydney helped me to grow as a person. But, I also noticed growth when I returned to Troy.

Five months of time was the longest I had spent away from home. When I returned to Troy, I found that I wasn’t as familiar with it as I thought it was — for example, I found myself relying on Google Maps to get around instead of instinctively driving to my destination. But with this lack of familiarity came a set of fresh eyes, viewing Troy for what seemed like the first time. I had an urge to explore everything that I had previously taken for granted or thought of as boring.

I found local restaurants that I had driven past for years but had never taken the time to step into. I began walking everywhere, whether it was to stores or friends’ houses. I spent hours in parks with my friends and family, enjoying the sunshine and nature. I developed a deep appreciation for Troy, almost as I was experiencing the city for the first time again. As I basked in my newfound love for my hometown of 20 years, I also felt puzzled: Why was I now appreciating this town that I previously had thought of as monotonous and dull?

After reading more about hometowns, I realized I’m not alone in my experience. Numerous studies have proven the power of expressing gratitude about your surroundings and feeling a sense of awe for the abundance of our environments. Applying this mindset to our hometowns can be a first step. Taking this even further, there are actually studies conducted on people who lived in their town as if they only had a month left. Participants tracked their daily activities, and researchers found they spent much more time doing things that they loved — and activities they thought they would miss — compared to control groups who lived their routine lives.

Another research-based approach to enjoying your hometown more is recreating your vacation activities when you are at home. For example, on vacations, we are much more likely to try to plan what to do in our free time, instead of sitting around at home or waiting for plans to pop up. This intentionality can lead to the discovery of new places and activities in your hometown. Thinking about what activities we enjoy on vacations, whether they be eating out, getting into nature or simply walking around aimlessly, can be a good starting point for exploring our hometowns. Obviously, travel can be expensive, which could be a deterrent to adopting this mindset. However, in a study that focused on treating weekends like vacations, researchers found no increase in expenses when participants adopted the mentality of exploring their hometowns like tourists.

Most students at the University that I’ve talked to, like my friends from Troy, have a habit of taking their hometowns for granted. I encourage you to put effort into enjoying your hometown. Make a point of finding things you haven’t noticed before, even in the most familiar of surroundings. Try a new restaurant or walk in a new area of town. And, most of all, even if you are repeating a routine you’ve done hundreds of times before, pay attention to it and savor it as if it’s your first time. For a day, pretend like you’re from a foreign land and you’ve never been in your hometown before. What would you be curious about? What would you find beautiful? What would you enjoy and appreciate?

Especially at a school like the University of Michigan, with people from a variety of places, who move to different cities after graduating and study abroad in beautiful locations, it’s easy to feel like the only places that are worthy of love are picture-perfect destinations. However, I think there is beauty in the mundane, repetitive surroundings of our suburban hometowns: I challenge you to find it.

Mahi Vyas is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at mkvyas@umich.edu.