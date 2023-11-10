In recent decades, the word dopamine has migrated from the realm of academic biological terminology to our pop-culture lingo. In 2019, a self-improvement trend called “dopamine fasting” caught mainstream attention. It promised a way for people to overcome their addiction to quick mental stimulation. Around this time, I learned about the neurotransmitter and was fascinated by the idea that my emotions were not entirely under my control. Instead, they were the result of interactions between specific molecules in my brain. In the years since, I have become hyper-aware of which of my actions produce dopamine. Exercise, drinking coffee, scrolling through social media and listening to music all release this feel-good neurochemical in my brain.

My interest in neurotransmitters led me to seek ways to leverage these biological processes to improve my productivity and mental health. Doing so required adopting an analytical, trouble-shooting approach to my daily activities — something I believe all college students would benefit from. Even highly productive people have something to gain from optimizing their lives with knowledge of the hormonal processes that dictate brain activity.

I personally struggle to give my entire effort to the more mundane aspects of my life. I delay studying and doing homework, have trouble concentrating for long periods of time and have difficulty achieving a high level of cognitive performance. Students nationwide share these sentiments. LSA sophomore Gianna Borrello says that, although she has the ability to pay attention in some of her more difficult and interesting classes, staying focused in easier courses is a challenge.

“There’s definitely a lack of effort, a lot of procrastination and a lack of prioritizing those classes,” Borrello said.

Nationwide, some metrics show that 80%-95% of college students engage in procrastination. As many as 30% of college students report struggling to concentrate on their studies.

Fortunately, an understanding of neurotransmitter function can provide the tools to improve productivity. Procrastination is often caused by a dopamine trough or a decline in dopamine immediately following a spike. The lack of motivation stemming from this decrease causes people to avoid completing the project at hand. It also increases willingness to do unrelated, typically annoying yet simpler tasks. This is why many people suddenly find the initiative to clean their house or fold laundry while procrastinating something more difficult.

An easy question college students can ask themselves when delaying a project or assignment is, “What would suck even more than this?” For me, it’s a cold shower. Strenuous physical exercise, such as push-ups to the point of failure, works as well. Doing so will bring dopamine back to its baseline — its normal level in the absence of pleasure. With this will come the motivation to get to work.

In the same way that a dopamine trough has negative effects, an excess of the neurochemical has its own consequences. Students aiming to maintain high intrinsic drive should try to avoid stacking numerous dopamine-producing tasks on top of one another. Doing so lowers the dopamine baseline and can lead to disinterest in activities one previously enjoyed.

For example, imagine someone who enjoys reading. Dopamine is already released during the act of reading, but maybe this person also drinks coffee, listens to music and intermittently scrolls through social media while reading — all dopaminergic activities. Over time, the brain adapts to the high stimulation and reduces the amount of neurotransmitter it releases in a similar way to how it builds up a tolerance to drugs such as cocaine or Adderall. This makes achieving the same satisfaction from the initial activity more difficult; our reader is more likely to experience lulls in enthusiasm for books. The same negative effect can occur in any activity when the stacking of pleasurable actions is significant. If you’re experiencing a decline in intrinsic drive, take a step back, analyze your habits and consider making changes if you notice yourself layering dopaminergic tasks.

Even for college students who do not struggle with motivation or procrastination, there are ways to optimize cognitive performance. The simplest change you can make is to place your screen slightly above your eyeline when you work. An upward gaze activates neurons related to alertness. You can also be more alert while completing difficult tasks by changing the time you complete them at. Attention capacity levels fluctuate with the circadian rhythm, reaching their peak in the afternoon and early evening hours. By structuring your day with this in mind, you can work more efficiently.

To make all these strategies even more effective, be sure to get enough sleep. Gianna Borrello recounts her own experiences with sleep deprivation.

“Sometimes I feel like I don’t get enough sleep,” Borrello said. “It’s unfortunate because I feel tired throughout the day. It’s definitely harder to focus and perform academically when I’m tired.”

Sleep is paramount to overall health and cognitive function, and is the foundation of any attempt to improve productivity. While most people can’t get a full eight hours of sleep every night, it’s possible to improve the quality of whatever sleep they do get by keeping electronics at a distance late at night, avoiding large meals before sleeping and reserving your bed only for sleep.

The tools I have suggested are only a few possibilities — it is unreasonable to think that a college student would implement all of them. But if you are looking to feel more motivated and work more efficiently, there’s no reason to delay. Take some time to consider what your cognitive shortcomings are and how to address them.

Ethan Bittner is an Opinion Columnist from Santa Rosa, California. He writes about the global climate crisis and American culture. You can reach him at ebittner@umich.edu.