A few weeks ago, my friend was telling me about a date she went on. She thought the guy was great but she could not look past the fact that he had to bend over three separate times to tie his shoe on the way to dinner. Watching him perform this seemingly normal action filled her with disgust and left her permanently turned off.

This was not some strange fluke. Rather, it was her getting the “ick,” the idea popularized on TikTok that a person becomes repulsed by what they consider a turnoff, often evoking a visceral reaction. According to clinical psychologist Elizabeth Fedrick, this reaction leaves an impression that tends to be difficult to recover from and is often irreversible.

Some icks, such as being rude to a waiter or having bad hygiene, make sense. Others, however, such as accidentally singing the wrong lyrics to a song or running with a backpack, are more niche and superficial. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, LSA sophomore Jack Chycinski talked about his biggest ick: “when a girl wears Crocs.”

Chycinski’s comment, as well as the vast array of other icks shared by young adults on the internet, go to show how icks are frequently over insignificant things that should not become deal breakers. Yet, somehow, we end up cutting partners off anyways — no matter how frivolous that ick might seem. In fact, a recent poll of 2,000 British adults found that 49% of respondents had broken up with a partner due to the ick. Evidently, these icks are not to be taken lightly.

Admittedly, some of these icks give me a good laugh, but they also make me wonder why our generation hyperfixates on such superficial traits in the people we are romantically involved with. In other words, why are we willing to put it all on the line with a good person just because we saw them bend down to tie their shoelace?

Much of the psychology of the ick revolves around defense mechanisms that protect us against rejection. We tell ourselves something very normal is repulsive in order to prevent ourselves from falling for someone and risking yet another heartbreak. Psychologist Jo Nicholl raises another point about the psychology of the ick, saying that “the ick is a projection of our own shame, through criticism.” For example, many of us tend to feel embarrassed when we fall down in public, so then when someone else does it we feel that visceral reaction all over again and it manifests itself as an ick for that person.

A very different analysis of the ick comes from psychotherapist Juliette Clancy. Rather than attributing the ick to defense mechanisms or our own subconscious insecurities, Clancy attributes it to the natural timeline of a relationship, mentioning that during the early stages of a relationship we are also in the deepest stage of romanticization. We put our partner on a pedestal and fail to see the negatives during this “honeymoon phase.” Then, we are suddenly hit with the ick after the initial phase of fantasizing begins to wear off. Clancy says this feeling is natural in a relationship, proving that the timeline of our relationships is more pertinent to getting the ick than we might expect.

Many of these psychological explanations make intuitive sense, yet learning about them still does not prevent us from getting “icked out” and unnecessarily ending our relationships. Moreover, as college students in the modern-day dating scene, we already have enough relationship instability to go around. So there has to be some way to circumvent getting the ick.

When it comes to getting rid of the ick in college relationships, it is best to start by reflecting on the specifics of that ick. There are certainly some situations where an ick is a legitimate red flag and should not be overlooked, but there are other situations where we can lean into our psyches more to figure out where a superficial ick might come from and what we can do about it.

If ick truly is superficial, it can be helpful to turn inward and explore what about your own past relationships or heartbreaks may be causing you to pull away from a good opportunity. Sometimes, this can mean talking to a mental health professional. Other times it can be as simple as speaking with your partner about it in a respectful way. After all, open communication is always valuable in relationships.

It is also important to consider that the ick often comes down to personal responsibility and maturity. In a way, the ick acts as a way of taking zero accountability for our feelings. We can giggle with our friends and write off ending things with someone because we were disgusted by them, but this feels like an insufficient way of expressing ourselves. It feels like a disservice to that person who did nothing wrong but still managed to send us running for the hills.

Despite this, there certainly exists the argument that icks do have a legitimate purpose. For instance, the ick could be perceived as a strength because it acts as a reflection of genuine incompatibility between two people. In theory, if you are truly interested in someone, you will not be turned away by things that are traditionally ick-inducing.

However, this again feels like a brutal analysis of the problem at hand. Validating the ick by saying there is a lack of compatibility between two people still feels short-sighted. How could tying your shoelaces too often say anything about your genuine compatibility with another person? With the right level of relationship maturity, compatibility should be viewed and treated as something deeper than small annoyances.

The ick is an immature way of excusing ourselves from fleshing out our feelings. It is a reflection of our generation’s crude sense of humor and our inability to commit in this world of hookup culture. As a group, we should work to be kinder with our views of one another and understand that we are all human beings who do awkward, clumsy things. In order to create the better modern dating culture we all wish for, the first step comes from creating more positivity within that culture, one relationship at a time.

