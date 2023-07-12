I have family across the world on five different continents, and my vacations are often spent traveling somewhere new and seeing a relative on the way. As someone who passionately hates plane rides and easily gets homesick, I’ve grown to constantly compare the nation I grew up in to those I visit overseas. Though there are global elements that I definitely think should be incorporated in our daily lifestyles, and the current political climate of the nation is not something I’m proud of, I can say with absolute certainty that the United States is where I want to live.

With this being said, I recently spent 10 days hopping between Dublin and London with my sisters as we visited family in both cities.

As I saw my friends post fireworks for the Fourth of July while I was in London, the irony was not lost on me. Who celebrates Independence Day in the country the United States got independence from? I felt like a deserter. All I could think about as I watched the Changing the Guard was how glad I was we won the Revolutionary War.

Staying close to the center of the city, just a few minutes’ walk from Hyde Park, we were right by the monuments and everything we wanted to see. But with the luxury of a walkable city came a lack of cleanliness from the large population density that the government clearly could not keep up with. Trash was regularly piled on the sidewalks, creating a stench and rodent problem we suffered through on our trip. Every few days, the garbage on the street is collected, but there aren’t enough bins for the number of people in the city, so piles of trash on the streets were normal. We even had an encounter with a mouse under our bed that we had to trap, and another at a restaurant we were at. I’ve never felt such appreciation for the garbage collectors that wake me up every morning.

The pictures we post when we travel are not the true reality of what happens on vacation. London is a truly beautiful city with amazing sites to see and activities to do, but the pollution and overall atmosphere of the city was a tragedy. As the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, the air quality and pollution in London has had a prevalent role in its history.

As London developed and grew in population in the 19th century, the city’s infrastructure could not keep up, resulting in epidemics, a housing crisis and the Great Stink. As the 20th century rolled around, the air quality of London continued to deteriorate, causing the Great Smog and thousands of deaths. Though there has been a drastic decline in air pollution in London and an improvement in air quality, there is still a palpable level of air pollution that I could not shake in my short visit there. I found myself constantly coughing and sneezing, and the inside of my nose had a distinct black-gray sheen to it. I craved the clean Dublin air and not having debris constantly flying in my face.

Even though I came back to Michigan with air quality warnings galore, it was still fresher air than what I had experienced in London. This sort of environmental difference is just one of many between these two countries. If there’s one thing to be said about the United States, is that the immense range in land types allow citizens to easily cross state lines for whatever landscape they are craving. Cities, countries, mountains, oceans and forests are all accessible with relative ease.

The one thing that really made me miss home the most was the people. Don’t get me wrong, America has plenty of people I don’t get along with, but one thing I can say about that culture here is the kindness of strangers. It’s perfectly normal to wave to a neighbor you don’t quite know or smile at a stranger as you walk down the street. It’s also common courtesy to give way to pedestrians here; meanwhile, we almost got run over multiple times in London and were called “wankers” when we did not cross the street in time.

Though it depends on locality, there has been an increase in representation and growing communities for many minorities in the United States. I love going to Dearborn for a taste of the Middle East and a sense of Arab community, as more than 40% of its population is made up of Arab Americans. Places like this exist across the country, with many cities serving as meeting locations to host cultural enclaves. The diversity of the United States is a beautiful thing, and is only growing as the years pass.

Each election season there are many Americans who declare they will leave the United States because they are unhappy with the results. In reality, this declaration comes from a place of privilege. Not everyone can just pick up and leave a country when they are unhappy with the results. I know tons of people who weren’t granted this privilege in Syria when their homes were torn up from the civil war. The United States’ passport is often considered one of the best passports to hold, allowing access to 186 destinations. A United States citizenship is a powerful tool and can be used to travel to countries across the world, knowing there is air conditioning, free water at restaurants and paper towels in a bathroom waiting for you back home.

Wherever you go in the United States, you will be met with excessively large portions and admittedly tasty tap water. Because food in the United States is cheaper to make, portions are large, and you’ll never leave a restaurant hungry. Though I have noticed some European countries have some better quality ingredients, most of the time I found myself hungry after my relatively overpriced meal in comparison to what I have experienced here.

There is also the subject of transportation. Although the United States is not relatively known for its transportation system, it is important to note that access to trains, buses, highways and planes within the country allow for seamless travel across state lines without any customs or border crossings to go through.

There are certainly more expensive states and cities to live in here, with higher tax rates and average cost of living, but there are gems that can be found here where the living is not extremely expensive, and families can live comfortably with plenty of space.

The one thing that truly solidified that the United States was where I was meant to live lies in the average size of American homes. The United States has the second largest average home size in the world at about 1,900 square feet. There is just something about having an individual house with a big backyard and your own space for a big family that I could never sacrifice. Sure, there are houses overseas, but they often end up being smaller than here. I shamelessly play into the American dream cliché of a house with a white picket fence.

I had plenty of conversations with loved ones about how it has been difficult to be patriotic, especially recently in light of the extreme political polarization in the country and the U.S. Supreme Court decisions that came out recently. The diversity we value seems to be under scrutiny by the government, with constant new rulings and laws leaving everything up in the air. We don’t know what the country will look like 10 or 50 years from now, but we must acknowledge that for the most part, the majority of Americans are in an extremely privileged position where their safety and health is not at an immediate risk due to where and how they live. This is something we often take for granted because we do not know any better. The United States is not perfect by any means, but running to another country is not the answer to the first world problems most of us experience. The truth is, the “perfect place,” for most people, is extremely out of reach.

In the U.S., you can find diversity and representation of loads of cultures and ethnicities wherever you go, with a free cup of water to take on your journey. Everywhere has its issues, but I’m never going to feel comfortable leaving my place of privilege just to prove a point. For me, this country will always be home.

Lara Tinawi is an Opinion Columnist writing about campus culture and her everyday musings. She can be reached at ltinawi@umich.edu.