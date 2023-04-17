Last month, American actress Gwyneth Paltrow won her ski collision trial against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who claimed that Paltrow crashed into him when skiing back in 2016 at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. He accused her of causing him permanent physical damage and sued her for $300,000 in compensation, in response to which Paltrow filed a countersuit of $1. The trial was livestreamed, and it quickly became a fervent topic of conversation across many popular culture platforms. It led to ridiculous, albeit comical, TikToks and memes about the nature of Sanderson’s accusation and Paltrow’s performance in the trial, but it also served as an example of just how unjust the American justice system is.

Celebrity scandals are known to promote copious amounts of media “hype” and rumors, so it should come as no surprise that celebrity trials garner the same. A prime example of these effects was the Depp v. Heard case in 2022. Lasting around two months, the trial stemmed from Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018 in which she claimed to have survived domestic violence, refraining from mentioning Depp by name. Heard’s accusation was undeniably worth serious consideration as it intensely grappled with the very prominent issue of sexual assault and jumpstarted a conversation of who we should even believe in these situations. Moreover, Depp’s career faced irreversible damage, costing him his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the sixth installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” among other dire consequences. The most intriguing fact about the trial, though, was that the broadcast was able to garner 3.5 million viewers.

While the Depp v. Heard trial touched on a very serious topic worthy of lengthy consideration, it also overshadowed many other important issues, such as the Supreme Court’s verdict on abortion rights that was happening around the same time. In a similar light, the Sanderson v. Paltrow trial captured the attention of many modern media consumers, becoming the focal point of most of our news feeds for well over a week. These trials highlight a fault in the American justice system, reflecting the severe injustice that plagues it.

This preoccupation was brought to my attention as I read a recent guest op-ed by Elizabeth Spiers for The New York Times. Spiers highlighted the Sanderson v. Paltrow trial as a prevalent example of the privilege that celebrity cases exhibit when they are taken to court. Many other civil cases deserve to go to trial just as much, if not more, as they often involve more pressing issues than those experienced by celebrities. But, as Spiers mentions, going to trial is expensive. This often drives people away from solving their very real problems in court, given that the cost incurred is often high enough to discourage them from seeking well-deserved justice.

Not only are more important issues being overlooked as a result of celebrity cases overpowering the justice system, but the inquiries posed and discussions had during these celebrity trials are often invasive and pointless. During Paltrow v. Sanderson, the plaintiff’s attorney brought up the 2017 Mueller v. Swift sexual assault trial. Paltrow was asked about her possible friendship with American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift given that, in Swift’s 2017 trial against David Mueller, who sued her for $3 million and accused her of defamation, Swift’s countersuit amounted to $1. Sanderson’s attorney demanded to know if Paltrow’s $1 countersuit was a reflection of Swift and Paltrow’s friendship and if it was a symbolic allusion to Swift’s countersuit to Mueller in 2017. Since both Paltrow and Swift are huge media personalities, this specific question garnered lots of media attention, especially on platforms like TikTok. Popular culture enjoyers were amused by the attorney’s question for Paltrow, serving as a paradigm for claims about the pointlessness of celebrity trials.

This isn’t to say that cases surrounding sexual assault or other grave situations that involve celebrities aren’t worth seeking justice for. Experiencing sexual assault is never an issue that should be dealt with lightly, especially given the stigma that accompanies it. Celebrity trials actually do have the capacity to bring about societal good and be beacons of hope by setting precedent for the less privileged. But even though Depp and Swift do deserve justice, they also have the resources to seek that justice out, whereas other sexual assault victims who don’t have the same resources must dwell with the experience in silence.

There is also a common denominator in most of the previously mentioned cases. As a result of their high societal status, both the plaintiff and the defendant have the resources to accuse and appeal the case at hand. Although the opportunity to bring cases to trial already seems alienating for those who don’t have access to the same resources, being able to defend yourself with large sums of money or counter sue with the small amount of $1 makes the pursuit of justice even more inaccessible. While cases surrounding celebrity matters are more likely to be individualized, cases representing the issues of marginalized identities often group them into large cohorts of underprivileged minorities, which is ironic given that within the current justice system, more injustice is reflected than actual justice is accounted for.

The way the U.S. justice system functions at present is severely biased and unjust, and trials concerning celebrity personalities perfectly exemplify this injustice. Sanderson v. Paltrow, Depp v. Heard and Mueller v. Swift are just three examples of cases that were able to get off the ground because of both counterparts’ unique and uncommon level of resources at their disposal. Would these cases have garnered the same levels of attention if the names of those involved weren’t associated with their high socioeconomic status? I feel confident enough to attest that they, in fact, would not have.

