Content warning: Mention of school shootings

Every few days, American comedian and commentator Joe Rogan posts a new episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. He is known for hosting guests of all political ideologies, many of whom hold dangerously controversial opinions. He is also known for allowing them to speak freely to his platform of 11 million listeners without fact checking or countering severe misinformation.

In 2020, Rogan hosted far-right conspirator Alex Jones, who had previously been kicked off Spotify for repeated counts of hate speech. To nobody’s surprise, Jones spewed absolute nonsense on Rogan’s podcast, claiming that the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting were in cahoots with anti-gun leftist groups. Due to Jones’ theories, the families of Sandy Hook victims received death threats and widespread harassment. After losing a child in such a horrific way, I could only imagine the grief those threats would bring forth. It is absolutely sickening that Alex Jones perpetuated that type of abuse and that Joe Rogan enabled those views on his show.

More recently, on June 15, 2023 Joe Rogan invited another outlandish speaker to his show. For a lengthy three hours, 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. spewed anti-vaccine nonsense to millions of American voters. More than a week after this episode was released, RFK stood at 9% support in polls for the Democratic primary. I’d like to imagine that this disproportionately high number of supporters chose blindly or at least missed that episode of Rogan’s podcast. But, considering RFK’s competition, his support is likely coming from voters who know his beliefs and don’t want an 82-year-old man in office for a second consecutive term.

Utilizing social media and personal platforms to advance presidential campaigns is a very recent engagement, beginning only with the 2012 presidential election. Previously, candidates shared their ideologies to the masses exclusively on formal platforms like television or radio broadcasts, which were hosted by journalistically-trained reporters.

There is no problem with enabling presidential candidates to speak freely on independent platforms; in fact, I encourage it. I would encourage politicians to go on podcasts and engage in casual conversation while sharing nuanced ideas about American policy. Doing so has the capability to add transparency to their platforms and give viewers a more comprehensive sense of the names on their ballots come November. Rep. Jeff Jackson, D-N.C., does just this by posting unfiltered videos to Instagram and TikTok about a number of current events, drawing in an audience in a more entertaining fashion.

There is, however, a huge problem when the ideas being shared are dangerous and uncensored. Freedom of speech is a quintessential American ideal. But when harmful rhetorics are being blurted out without contradiction, it compromises the safety and freedom of people who are affected by the narratives. Certain speech, including the claim that vaccines are a hoax, present clear and immediate danger to public health. Compromising one’s First Amendment right, in this instance, isn’t a matter of constitutional rights — it’s a way to protect the mass public.

For the benefit of voter information and in the name of a fair and equal election, all presidential candidates should have the opportunity to be heard. But, in the case that misinformation is being spread by a presidential candidate, it should be up to the platform or host to monitor them. Rogan’s repeated complicity makes it clear that he will not take responsibility as a host to do so. As a result, this responsibility falls on the platform — in this case, Spotify.

With more than 500 million users, Spotify is a world-leading music streaming platform and has comparable influence to Twitter and Instagram. Yet, by continuing to allow podcasters like Joe Rogan on the platform, Spotify often fails to implement its own platform rules. Many Spotify users have boycotted the app in response to its complacency. In January 2022, Neil Young removed his music from Spotify in response to the misinformation that Rogan continuously conveyed there. Many other artists, including Brené Brown, David Crosby and Joni Mitchell, followed suit.

That’s not to say that Spotify has never taken action, however. The platform upheld their duty of limiting hate speech by removing Steve Bannon, host of the War Room podcast, in November 2022. Bannon promoted leading conspiracy theories, including those often spewed by RFK. Spotify also removed Alex Jones for misinformation, as I previously mentioned.

Social media platforms continuously hover this line, attempting to both protect against hate speech and misinformation while also allowing for freedom of speech. Only weeks after announcing that Twitter will loosen its hate-speech regulations with his takeover, Elon Musk decided to suspend Kanye West for posting a swastika. Kanye West’s Instagram account has also been suspended numerous times for antisemitism. Instagram even banned RFK for promoting misinformation.

Politicians and influencers are now sharing platforms in which they spew ideas both sensical and nonsensical, factual and fictitious, without distinction. Even the most educated of viewers have some sense of impressionability and are subject to harm from such consistent exposure to hate speech or misinformation. It is, of course, partially the responsibility of the viewer to educate themselves and be conscious of the media they view. However, in a very real sense, it is also the responsibility of the applications themselves.

