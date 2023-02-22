A part of purchasing any technology or setting up any account is agreeing to a set of terms and conditions. If you’re like me, or 90% of the American population, standard practice also includes reading neither the terms nor conditions and blindly clicking agree.

In addition to these forms being intentionally lengthy and chock full of remarkably difficult-to-understand language, the whole premise that we as users are even in a position to agree or decline a company’s policies is a bit of a farce. Sure, you could parse through the pages of intricate technological and legal jargon, and after doing so decide that you in fact do not consent to what the service requires, but that doesn’t really leave you with much choice. It’s not as though terms of services are negotiations, in which someone could get a clause removed and then happily proceed. If you’re not okay with what a platform asks of you, you simply can’t use it. And, practically speaking, opting out isn’t really an option.

Being a functioning member of society requires cooperation with, and use of, online services. Subsequently, this means that there is no real attainable way to avoid becoming a data point, whose information is monitored and sold.

Most of us already understand this on some level, but don’t particularly care. For me and my fellow Gen Z students, who grew up alongside technological advancements and whose online presences can feel more like extensions of the self, it can be hard to recognize the platforms we so regularly use as dangerous. After all, the most visible example of our data being collected and sold is targeted ads, which, while sometimes eerily spot on, generally don’t feel too threatening. It’s also why I feel a bit ridiculous professing anti-technology rhetoric — this conjures up an image more like an old man wagging his finger from his porch spouting conspiracy theories than a 21-year-old who is just as attached to Instagram and TikTok as one would expect of my demographic.

The key problem is that warning against this technological dependance sounds — to most ears — closer to alarmism than due diligence. When we fail to be skeptical, however, accountability for platforms ceases to exist. Blindly trusting the social media platforms or technologies we use gives these companies a free pass to do as they please, and, in the hands of for-profit institutions, these free passes are often used liberally.

It’s likely that a platform you already use or have installed has a practice that would make you reconsider your relationship with it. For example, if you have a Ring camera, you might be bothered to know that you are inadvertently contributing to a more heavily policed state. Amazon, Ring’s parent company, does not legally need your consent to hand over your Ring’s footage to the police. Or, those wary of a stalker or abusive ex may be alarmed to know that their information could be legally bought from a data broker that legally buys your information from social media sites.

Examples of the dangers of data collection are becoming increasingly frequent. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade this past June, the internet erupted into a frenzy over deleting period tracking apps, where data revealing late periods could be evidence used to criminalize someone who seeks an abortion in states where it is illegal. Though the potential dangers of simply trying to track your period should be worrisome enough, data privacy writers were quick to point out that the use of a period-tracking app barely scratches the surface of how data puts those seeking illegal abortions at risk. As data privacy functions now, a simple Google search on how to get an abortion or a Facebook direct message could be used to find someone guilty.

Data privacy only feels inconsequential or theoretical until real damage occurs. We need to gauge the dangers of personal data collection in terms of their potential ramifications and not by how bothered we are by them now. To do anything else places a blind faith in tech companies to act out of morality rather than profit interests, a leap I’d categorize as a bit naïve.

Ultimately, as individuals, we’re quite powerless when it comes to how our data is collected and used. So, if we can’t expect the companies that sell our data to act in our best interests, then we need our government to. Though there are limits and accountability measures in place for tech companies, they’re still quite sparse. Administrations also greatly vary in terms of their stances on data privacy, which leaves us at risk as well. Internet protections enacted during the Obama administration that would have required companies to get user consent before selling their data were subsequently repealed by the Trump administration before going into effect.

Fortunately, the Biden administration seems to fall on the right side of things, recently releasing a “Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights,” which offers a layout for comprehensive protections of user privacy, as well as tackling other issues with the use of algorithms and Artificial Intelligence. However, at present, this blueprint functions as a mere guide and inspiration for legislation hopefully to come.

Governments are notoriously slow at enacting change, and technologies develop incomparably fast. This puts us at a severe disadvantage when advocating for privacy rights. It’s also why it’s important we care and apply pressure while we can. Amplifying dialogue surrounding data privacy won’t guarantee change, but indifference is a surefire way to ensure it doesn’t.

Politicians and tech executives alike need to realize that data privacy is a subject of interest and a priority to consumers. This doesn’t mean that, in order to take a stance on data privacy, one must delete all their apps and start communicating via snail mail — I know I certainly won’t be. Using a platform can coexist with critiquing it, and pressure can be applied from within. If you have no idea how the platforms you use every single day use your data, start there. You might be less okay with it than you think.

