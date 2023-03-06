The American secondary education system is fundamentally broken. Despite federal spending on education amounting to $94 billion, the United States ranks 24th out of 71 developed nations in science and 38th in math. With only 37% of high school seniors performing at a “proficient” level in reading and 55% of private schools seeing a post-pandemic jump in enrollment, American public education is clearly in need of reform.

While individuals across the political spectrum can agree on the necessity of change, the methods proposed vary widely. In an effort to combat the learning gaps prevalent in the education system, many leaders on the left have pushed for policies that eliminate honors courses and increase adherence to Common Core with the goal of leveling the playing field for struggling students. While their desire to stop students from being left behind is admirable, their approach to doing so is misguided. In an effort to homogenize educational experiences, leaders have failed to meaningfully combat the deterioration of academic standards, instead sacrificing individualized learning opportunities.

On the right, a rise in culture war opposition to critical race theory and other presumably “woke” curriculum has brought heightened parental activism in the realm of education, but distracted from many real issues facing institutions. With media attention dominated by intentionally controversial proposals, such as Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, calls for changes in academic standards have gone mostly unnoticed. Though issues like school choice and charter schools used to dominate the right’s rhetoric on the issue, such proposals seem to be forgotten in a wave of increasingly inflammatory ideas.

If the nation hopes to truly reform the education system, it needs to move away from the ideological squabbles of both parties and hit the reset button on the role of secondary institutions in student life. Though they approach the issue differently, both the left and right are actively working to increase the role that federal and state authorities play in the curriculum taught in schools, all in an attempt to standardize educational experiences and impart their desired values.

Creating a uniform curriculum is ultimately a mistake as it doesn’t allow schools to tailor their programs to support the individual needs of students. Instead of attempting to standardize educational experiences, schools should move toward a decentralized approach that allows for greater variance in curriculum and more vocational specialization at a high school level — providing training in things like agriculture, health care and precision manufacturing. By loosening the level of federal and state control on high schools, districts would have the opportunity to leverage community feedback and offer courses with greater practical value to students.

Further, by allowing students to engage in school choice by deciding which local public school to attend, competition would be encouraged between institutions over enrollment. Thus, the incentive system that governs curriculum development would better adapt to meet the needs of local populations. With enrollment more closely tied to the differentiating factors of each institution, schools would be more driven to introduce courses that directly cater to their communities.

Though such a system would arguably run the risk of failing to impart foundational skills by moving away from a standardized approach and creating a more customizable curriculum, schools would actually be better equipped to meet the needs of struggling individuals. Since its inception in 2010, Common Core has failed to drive meaningful change in academic performance by benchmarking proficiency standards by grade. By eliminating these standards, students would have the opportunity to repeat courses and improve upon personal areas of weakness without fear of being held back.

Ultimately, by implementing this decentralized approach, students across all skill levels and fields of interest would achieve more positive outcomes. In today’s high schools, students develop few applicable skills and often leave wholly unprepared for a career in their desired field. By retooling secondary institutions to increase trade education, those who intend to immediately enter the workforce would have the opportunity to develop vocational skills. The elitist mindset that governs current curriculum development attempts to prepare all students for a college education, which is an unpragmatic and harmful goal. After decades of colleges holding back the development of trade schools, which often allow students to achieve high-paying middle-class jobs, increasing vocational training at a high school level would allow underserved students to derive greater value from their educational experiences.

Breaking from the goal of preparing all students for college would also benefit those who actually intend to pursue undergraduate degrees. With the existing standards-based approach to education, it’s difficult for schools to allocate funding to highly specialized courses that deviate from standard curriculum frameworks. A loosening of curriculum guidelines and increase in opportunities for school choice would allow specific institutions to specialize in certain areas and provide more robust opportunities to those hoping to concentrate their academic focus. Prospective college students at schools that emphasize college prep could get a jump start on higher education by taking more AP and college-level classes during their high school years. This type of system would allow public schools to better compete with private institutions, allowing all public high school schools to operate similarly to charter schools.

Ultimately, while it may be impossible to change the nationwide secondary education system overnight, real change can still be brought about in local communities by education leaders and parental activists. Children’s education should not be a black box with specific standards dictated by federal authorities while community feedback stays ignored. Instead, parents should assert their right to have an influence over their children’s education by speaking up and driving productive reforms.

Nikhil Sharma is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at nsnikhil@umich.edu.