Earlier this month, while scrolling through Instagram reels, I came across a clip of a stand-up comedian using a new term to describe 20-something, usually non-college-educated, politically disengaged white men. These “Bro-gressives,” as the comedian put it, are voters who may seem conservative at first glance but are nonetheless liberal. If Democrats could stop looking down upon this group, the comedian reasoned, they’d be much more likely to win the next election.

The concept is still a fascinating one. In recent years, Democrats have pushed to attract more college-educated voters into their coalition, but that push has had the unintended effect of alienating the non-college-educated voters who have historically been the core of the Democratic base. In 2020, 27% of Biden’s winning coalition didn’t have a college degree. If Democrats continue to alienate this bloc, one democratic strategist predicted, “We are doomed. There is no math where we win. It is game over.”

Republican opponents were quick to recognize this mistake by Democrats and used a variety of techniques to bring alienated Bro-gressive voters into their coalition. Though these voters had been trending more conservative since the ’90s, the diploma gap became especially prevalent after the election of President Barack Obama in 2008.

In a piece published in The Atlantic, Michael Tesler, a professor of political science at the University of California, Irvine, wrote about the widening diploma gap. “Obama’s presidency simplifies the politics of race,” Tesler said. “If you were a low-educated white, you were much more likely to know about the partisan differences on race (after Obama) than you were before.”

Using right-leaning media outlets like Fox News, conservative pundits were able to elevate racist conspiracy theories, such as that Obama was secretly born abroad and had lied about it to become president. Though not based on any evidence whatsoever, these racist attacks were particularly effective at swaying politically disengaged voters. Conservatives were successfully able to use racist attacks on Obama to increase their vote share among the disengaged and low educated.

For a party that relies on minorities to win elections, stoking racial divisions isn’t viable (it’s also, more importantly, wrong). But just because conservatives have used the media to excite their base, however, doesn’t mean Democrats can’t do the same to attract more Bro-gressives.

Barstool Sports, founded by University of Michigan alum David Portnoy, has in recent years become a mainstay of “bro culture.” Barstool’s audience is composed of mostly men between the ages of 25 and 34 and has become a “go-to for young men who say they are disenfranchised by the mainstream media” in recent years.

Portnoy supported Trump in 2016 and has faced controversy for his anti-union tweets. He’s been accused of sexual assault himself and has railed against woke-ism and what he views as the excesses of the #MeToo movement, arguing that they’ve been overused as a way of gaining political clout.

Despite these conservative beliefs, Portnoy maintains that “We should believe the victims when they come forward,” and has been uncharacteristically supportive of abortion rights. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and abortion restrictions spread across the country, Portnoy released a video on Twitter in support of abortion access and a woman’s right to choose. Portnoy concluded by saying that, though he thinks President Joe Biden is a “moron,” “it’s too dangerous to vote Republican.”

Ignoring or disregarding Bro-gressives like Portnoy is a critical error for Democrats, just as it’s an error to rely solely on traditional media sources to excite their base. For a lesson in embracing this type of media, Democrats need look no further than Joe Rogan.

Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” reaches a mostly male audience that’s evenly split between high school and post-secondary graduates. Rogan, like Portnoy and the Bro-gressives, isn’t exactly conservative. He’s been characterized as “libertarian-leaning” and endorsed Gary Johnson in the 2016 election, but supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., a self-described “democratic socialist,” in 2020. He’s called himself “pretty liberal,” supporting universal health care and universal basic income, but also staunchly supports the second amendment and faced controversy after he questioned the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

I’ve never listened to Rogan, so I reached out to one of my high school buddies, Ani Yallapagrada, a freshman at the University of Illinois Chicago, who has. When I asked him what the appeal was, Ani replied, “He’s a good interviewer … (but he’s also) a comedian — his banter with guests was definitely entertaining.” Yallapagrada stopped listening to Rogan in 2020 after the host began questioning the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine but still thinks Rogan is one of the reasons he identifies as liberal today. “Rogan did break me out of the right-wing echo chamber I was in,” Yallapagrada said.

One of the reasons Rogan has attracted such a large following is the diversity of guests he’s had on his show. From Bernie Sanders to Alex Jones and Robert Downey Jr. to Elon Musk, Rogan’s interviewees have attracted audiences from across the political spectrum.

Though he’s seen a decline in popularity since his vaccine comments, Rogan still represents a blueprint for Democrats to attract more Bro-gressives. Incorporating comedy into serious interviewing, embracing informality and appealing to a diversity of interests with a varied assortment of guests are all strategies liberal media outlets can use to appeal to this critical voting bloc.

Continuing to alienate non-college-educated voters isn’t a viable strategy for Democrats. To make inroads with this group, Democrats need to use modern, alternative media sources to appeal to the Bro-gressives of today. This doesn’t mean embracing culture wars like Republicans have; it means understanding and appealing to the nuances of voters like Barstool’s Portnoy and attracting large followings with comedic shows like Rogan’s. Democrats can’t afford to laugh and roll their eyes at Bro-gressives. They need to treat the Bro-gressives as a critical part of their coalition that’s as important as any other.

