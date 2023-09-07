American college campuses are not only breeding grounds for physical disease, but for mental illness as well. More than 60% of college students meet the criteria for at least one mental health problem; the college environment introduces new challenges and increased expectations to young people, which have grown increasingly burdensome in the wake of the digital age and a changing labor market, requiring elevated levels of performance and dedication from students that lead to poor mental states.

In an attempt to combat this crisis, mental health professionals have started to lean heavily on prescription medications. Since 2007, there has been an approximately 20% increase in the proportion of students who were prescribed psychiatric medication by their primary care providers.

At first glance, the large rise in psychotropic medication prescriptions may suggest that mental health disorders are receiving greater recognition and consequently being treated at higher levels than ever before. Technically speaking, these disorders are receiving more treatment, but psychotropic medications are not always the proper method — especially not for college students.

Solely relying on medication to manage mental illness is ineffective at best. Consulting other treatment methods first, such as the various types of therapy, can allow an individual to discover the potential root causes of their struggles. Therapy also offers personal growth opportunities that come with discovering and learning about oneself. Many types of anxiety and depression disorders are triggered by unpleasant situations, and medications don’t help an individual, especially a young college student, develop the coping skills necessary to properly manage the issue at hand. Rather, psychotropic medications alleviate anxiety and depression but do not alter the personal experiences that cause these feelings. This has the capacity to precipitate a future mental health relapse and intensify unresolved concerns that remain unaddressed in therapy.

Psychotropic medications not only lack comprehensive efficacy as standalone mental illness treatments; they also carry adverse and potentially hazardous effects. Many types of these prescriptions can have extreme and detrimental side effects, ranging from brain fog to even suicidal thoughts. Regrettably, these side effects are rather prevalent — for instance, approximately 38% of antidepressant users encounter at least one. Furthermore, medication alone is rarely a sustainable long-term solution. The longer a medication is taken, the more likely a patient is to develop a tolerance to it, and thus need to increase their dose or change medications entirely. Using higher dosages or trying new medications further elevates the likelihood of individuals experiencing different undesirable side effects.

Mental health is influenced by environment, relationships, work, education and biology. It’s unrealistic to expect that one pill will allow someone to go through life with complete ease. Psychotropic medications prove highly beneficial when prescribed for specific mental illnesses. However, maintaining mental well-being also requires nurturing and support through therapies, in addition to medication.

While the undeniable danger of overprescription — particularly for the young — is evident, attributing sole responsibility to the medical professionals prescribing these medications is an incomplete perspective. The majority of American college campuses lack accessible and/or affordable mental health treatment options. As a result, a staggering 50% of college students grappling with mental health issues have gone without receiving care.

There are myriad reasons that these resources are so limited. Budgeting, staffing, stigma and the size of each student body are just a few. This scarcity of options exacerbates the overprescription issue. In terms of public perception, it reflects poorly on an institution when it fails to address the mental health of its students. Psychotropic medications can provide a swift resolution and a means for universities to absolve themselves of liability and their responsibility towards students. By providing prescription medications, these institutions can assert that they are indeed providing solutions for poor student mental health and wash their hands of the issue.

This form of providing quick remedies to students is incredibly dangerous and deceptive. Many young people do not realize the potential negative impacts psychotropic drugs can have on them without attempting other treatment methods first. Due to this, a new problem has arisen for current college students: the wrongful identification of mental illness coupled with personality.

Students taking only prescription medications without other treatment frequently find that their medications are taking away portions of their personality and characteristics. Given that underlying issues were not addressed prior, it’s often challenging for individuals to discern the full impact of prescription drugs on various parts of their brain, not just the ones they might perceive as negative. Consequently, these individuals begin associating specific attributes of anxiety, depression or other mental health concerns with their inherent personality, leading them to believe that their very essence has been changed. In truth, what they lacked was proper guidance in effectively navigating certain feelings while simultaneously gaining a deeper understanding of themselves — precisely the coping skills taught through therapeutic treatment methods.

It is estimated that 30% of college students take some form of a psychotropic drug. Here at the University of Michigan, that means almost 10,000 of our undergraduate students are prescribed these medications. The prospects for reducing this number appear particularly dim for the University because Counseling and Psychological Services often provides inadequate and difficult-to-access treatment. There are currently hundreds circulating on various social media platforms in which U-M students complain about how difficult it is to even get a CAPS appointment. The problems associated with CAPS can be attributed to frequent employee attrition and inadequate compensation for providers.

Given the considerable challenge U-M students face in securing CAPS appointments and services, they have resorted to their primary care providers. Here, the troubling cycle of overprescription takes root, amplified by the fact that health care professionals, particularly in Ann Arbor, are grappling with excessive workloads and burdens. Consequently, their ability to deliver therapy as an initial measure is limited, often resulting in the prescription of psychotropic medications instead.

Psychotropic drugs can be extremely effective when prescribed in a proper sequence. They have both saved lives and improved their quality. However, the overprescribing of these medications to college students has undeniably escalated into a growing and concerning public health crisis. U-M students, as well as the general public, deserve adequate mental health treatment, and pumping us with drugs is not always the solution.

Rachelle Evans is an Opinion Columnist. She writes about the influence of healthcare and wellness on politics and American culture. She can be reached at evansra@umich.edu.