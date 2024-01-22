There is a lot to enjoy about the end of one year and the beginning of a new one. From November to February, our months are filled with holidays dedicated to spending time with loved ones, eating great food and giving and receiving gifts we’ve waited months for.

While not everyone experiences the stifling cold winter can bring, one common trait throughout the United States around this time is the sun setting around or before 5 p.m. The days feel infinitely longer, and I’m missing out on what little bit of sun we see because it is dark outside when I leave class or work. I want my extra hour of sunlight back. It is time to make daylight saving time the permanent setting of our clocks year round.

While there is no clear consensus on who truly invented the idea of turning back the clock, it is commonly attributed to Benjamin Franklin because of his role in publicizing it. The time change was used sporadically throughout history, but became more commonly used during World War I to save energy. The Germans adopted daylight saving time in 1916, and the British followed suit.

In 1918, the United States did the same, but Congress repealed the practice in 1919, which left the option up to the states. In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act to standardize time in the United States and institute daylight saving time as the standard between March and November.

States can still choose whether or not to implement daylight savings, with Arizona and Hawaii being the only two states that do not participate. Arizona can reach stifling temperatures in the summer, and more hours of sunlight is exactly what the state is trying to avoid. Hawaii’s close location to the equator makes the time of sunrise and sunsets relatively consistent year round, and changing the clock would not result in more or less hours for them. These two states, however, have extenuating circumstances where it makes sense for them not to participate. That is not the case across most of the United States.

On Jan. 1 in Ann Arbor, sunrise was at 8:03 a.m., and sunset was at 5:13 p.m. If daylight saving time was permanent, sunrise and sunset would be pushed forward an hour. While sunrise being at 9 a.m. can be difficult to imagine, it is something college students should welcome. Research shows that, on average, college students go to bed around 1:54 a.m., and they wake up around 9:17 a.m. This shift would coincide with college students’ schedules and provide an extra hour of daylight throughout their days.

Understandably, not many Americans have the luxury of late classes or being able to sleep until 9 a.m., but they certainly should. Throughout my academic career in Michigan, from elementary school through high school, I never had school start later than 8 a.m. In high school, we started classes at 7:15 a.m., and it was extremely damaging to not only my sleep schedule, but my peers’ as well. Many students had to drive to school or wake up even earlier to catch buses. There have been several studies and calls for schools to start later so that students can get more sleep and ultimately perform better in class. Students who do not get enough sleep are more likely to feel depressed, suffer academically and be physically inactive.

By making daylight saving time permanent, it’ll encourage school systems to push the start of classes and benefit students across the country physically and mentally. The shift would allow students to sleep in and encourage development, while allowing more daylight hours to partake in extracurricular activities outside of their classes.

Researchers and health professionals have continuously said that switching our clocks twice a year can be disruptive and have negative effects on health. The switch disrupts sleeping patterns, and as we approach November and March, we are encouraged to slightly adjust our habits to curb the impact of the switch.

Congress has already begun the process of making daylight saving time permanent with the introduction of the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021. The bill would have made daylight saving time permanent effective Nov. 5, 2023, and was passed in the Senate on March 15, 2022. However, the law has since come to a standstill. Sen. Marco Rubio reintroduced the bill on March 1, 2023, but it has yet to be passed by the Senate. With some enthusiastic encouragement aimed toward our senators, we can make daylight saving time our permanent reality.

Humans do not handle change very well, and it is a shame that we still participate in this unnecessary practice that causes disruptions in schedules for weeks following. A poll from Monmouth University found that 61% of Americans would prefer to completely do away with the practice of switching our clocks, and I am in complete agreement.

As March approaches and we make our way back to daylight saving time, the right time, I can’t help but dread the inevitable early sunsets and unseen sun for most of winter. Sunlight and daylight are good for humans, and we benefit from exposure to the sun, both physically and mentally. If we stop moving our clocks, we will benefit immediately, and it could cause long-term changes that have positive effects on society as a whole.

Lara Tinawi is an Opinion Columnist writing about campus culture and her everyday musings. She can be reached at ltinawi@umich.edu.