According to the CDC, permanent hearing loss begins at decibel levels of 70. On March 11, 2023, when Yu Chang — an infielder playing for Chinese Taipei — hit a go-ahead grand slam, a decibel reader inside Taichung Intercontinental Stadium registered 118.

En route to a 9-5 upset over the Netherlands, Yu Chang blasted the eardrums of 20,000 local fans and etched himself into Taiwanese baseball history. As he rounded second base (with the entirety of Taiwan on his back) Chang stretched both hands to the sky in disbelief and elation, the universal sign for “look what I’ve done.” Not a single fan was seated. The Chinese Taipei bench had jumped the dugout’s protective guardrail and were screaming in celebration. Even the coaches let joy usurp their usual stoic, administrative demeanor.

The World Baseball Classic, which recently concluded with a storied battle between the USA and Japan, is a triennial international tournament played among 16 countries. Although the players do get paid for their participation, the most a player can walk away from the tournament with is $50,000 — a paltry figure compared to major league contracts. For the most part, the players are there to represent their country and compete against the best athletes from around the world.

“This is the funnest experience I’ve had on a baseball field,” said Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout of his time playing for Team USA.

San Diego Padres outfielder Nelson Cruz echoed this sentiment, saying, “Everything you do for your country has a bigger significance. The WBC is the real World Series.”

The World Baseball Classic is a recent example of sports’ unique ability to unite fans and players of a specific country or region. Even though the main prize is bragging rights, WBC games consistently produce mind-boggling viewership numbers. They also show how exciting sports can be without financial incentives. When the underlying motivation for playing — and by extension, winning — is money, there is an upper bound to the passion and intensity players and fans bring to the stadium.

Consider March Madness. The tournaments pit the best 64 teams in women’s and men’s college basketball against each other in a hectic, electric, wholly-unpredictable mad dash to the crown.

March Madness draws millions of fans a year, and the men’s tournament repeatedly bests the NBA finals in terms of total viewers. If the players on the court are less recognizable than their NBA counterparts, shouldn’t there be a lot less people watching?

Though newly instated NIL rules undoubtedly complicate collegiate athletes’ “amateur” status, the fact that only two men’s basketball players have a valuation over $1 million and that NIL deals are explicitly banned from having performance incentives draws a solid dividing line between the NBA and college basketball with respect to financial motivation.

Why do so many fans flock to their TVs, laptops and, if they’re lucky, local arenas to see players they’ve never known and colleges they’ve only just discovered play basketball? Because, in the absence of a substantial financial incentive, the athletes compete purely for the chance to win.

About 1% of collegiate basketball players will go pro, and, of those in the NBA, just over 50% will suit up in a playoff game. If there are 15 players per team and 64 teams in a tournament, that means that we’d expect just under five players to reach the NBA playoffs in any given March. Five players. Ninety-nine point five percent of the 900+ players are participating in the biggest games of their lives; for many of them, the Madness is their last chance to play in any high-level tournament.

This is the crux of March Madness’ wild popularity. We watch because the athletes participating care deeply about every half, every possession and every second of the tournament. There is no load management or self-aggrandizing stat padding. They play to advance. They play to win.

The World Baseball Classic and March Madness have similar incentives on the players’ side and equally counterintuitive, massive viewer turnouts from fans. Their unifying property is the intensity and care that players display and have for each game they play. This intensity and this care is nurtured, not by any financial incentive, but by its absence.

It is not fair to say that fans of professional sports lack excitement or that professional players don’t want to win. Fans’ support is not unlike the Taiwanese in the WBC or alumni at a March Madness game: They feel a connection to their community and fellow fans. The players, though, often don’t possess this degree of passion. Many have no personal connection to their teams and play for them simply because they were drafted and are being paid by the owners.

This doesn’t mean that players can’t feel love for their city and their fans, but rarely do we see an athlete play for their professional club with the same passion they bring to their amateur team. When players show that passion, fans naturally and instinctively feed off of it.

Nelson Cruz’s quote was a part of a longer interview segment with six Dominican Republic players before their game against Puerto Rico. Each player, all of whom are rostered by a major league club, were asked whether they would rather win the World Baseball Classic or the World Series. Every single one said the WBC.

“Representing our country has no price,” said Dominican Republic outfielder Ketel Marte.

It doesn’t. As kids, winning a sporting event instilled pride in ourselves and in the people who surrounded and supported us. A win was a communal effort, and celebrated as such. These competitions, the World Baseball Classic and March Madness, extract that intrinsic aspect of sports that is so often lost in the web of financial incentives.

After their resounding defeat of the Netherlands, Chinese Taipei was set to play Cuba in the following game, needing another win to advance to a quarterfinal matchup. Down 7-0 in the top of the ninth, Yu Chang came to the plate for the final time. He smacked a double into the right center gap, driving in Chinese Taipei’s sole run of the game.

Standing alone on second, Chang looked back at his dugout, sure of his country’s imminent elimination. He was beaming. As third baseman Chen-Wei Chen stepped to the plate, Taichung Intercontinental Stadium was once again on their feet. And they were loud.

When money is removed, when players wear their jerseys with pride and when the goal is purely to win, sports are at their best.

Lucas Szentgyorgyi is an Opinion Columnist from Los Angeles who writes about sports in culture. He also writes for the sports section. He can be reached at szentgl@umich.edu.