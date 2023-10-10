In the age of social media dominance, where the highlights of everyone’s lives are plastered online for all to see, many college students grapple with a looming shadow — the fear of missing out, more commonly known as FOMO. Traditionally, FOMO has been associated with social events. Maybe your friends went on a road trip together but you had to work that weekend. Maybe they went out last Thursday and you couldn’t because you had an exam the next morning. But what if FOMO isn’t just about missing the weekend’s hottest party? What if it extends to all of our life choices, including our careers?

When you scroll through LinkedIn or Instagram, it’s hard to escape the barrage of updates. Your former lab partner just landed a coveted job at a Fortune 500 company. That acquaintance from freshman year? They’re flaunting a glamorous internship in New York. As notifications flood our screens, it’s not unusual to feel a hint of insecurity. Maybe you start questioning your major, the clubs you’re involved in or even the career path you’re so confidently pursuing.

On paper, the college experience is advertised as a journey of discovery, growth and pursuit of one’s passions. However, with the increasing overlap between our digital lives and reality, it’s becoming harder to differentiate between individual aspirations and collective expectations. Every time a classmate brags about their packed schedule, constant club meetings or the high-profile internship they secured, it becomes a measuring tape for self-evaluation. Am I doing enough? Am I involved enough?

Lurking beneath the excitement and opportunity of college is an undercurrent of anxiety, an intrinsic fear of failure that is shaping the decisions of countless students. This fear, often unspoken and unseen, is taking the form of FOMO, leading many to make decisions about their future for the wrong reasons and potentially stifling their true potential. Failure is an almost taboo subject in our modern, success-driven society. From a young age, we are conditioned to equate career success with self-worth and are given the impression that wrong turns are signs of inadequacy. This stigma is only exacerbated in a college setting, where the pressure to excel is everywhere. Students are surrounded by peers all chasing dreams, by parents with high hopes and by a society that emphasizes the importance of landing that perfect job or internship.

Rather than exploring opportunities that genuinely align with their interests or values, students may opt for paths they perceive as more “secure” or “lucrative.” This might mean choosing their college major not out of passion, but because it’s seen as marketable, or pursuing a particular career solely because it’s in demand, regardless of personal fit or fulfillment. In a 2022 study conducted on bachelor’s and master’s students, only 43% of respondents claimed that they were pursuing their passions as a career choice. Out of the remaining 57%, 90% of the students stated their desire to switch career paths to something that truly interested them. Ironically, in an attempt to avoid stereotypical failure, students might be inadvertently setting themselves up for a different kind: a life of unfulfillment and untapped potential.

In no way do I want to undermine or belittle the achievements of my peers. Their accomplishments are laudable. I’m proud of my friends who know exactly what they want to do with their lives and have companies fighting to hire them. But when these achievements become the standard by which we measure our own worth or success, we walk a dangerous tightrope.

Brown University student Melis Gökalp discussed imposter syndrome in an article published by the university.

“Although it is inspiring to see what my peers are achieving, the impostor phenomenon is real and can be often discouraging,” Gökalp said.

While we should look to our friends for support and inspiration, it’s important to not compare ourselves to them.

Many college students, already under immense pressure, find themselves grappling with pervasive FOMO when it comes to charting their own career trajectories. Embarking on a path just because it’s the “in-thing” or because everyone else is doing it can lead to burnout and regret later in life. The weight of a decision made from FOMO can turn an exciting college experience into years of self-doubt.

I’ll use myself as an example. As a recently declared economics major, I’ve voiced my plans to attend law school to my peers and professors alike. But in the few moments when I find myself alone, I question: Is this truly my passion or am I merely satiating societal expectations and avoiding the fear of missing out on a career of prestige? The allure of being able to answer the dreaded “What are you doing after college?” with an answer as respectable as attending law school is undeniable. But is it my genuine aspiration, or am I merely trying to not fall behind in the race for prestige? It could very well be the former, but in the increasingly competitive collegiate atmosphere distinguishing genuine passion from fear of missing out is a challenge.

It’s crucial, now more than ever, for students to recognize and combat the pervasive influence of FOMO in their academic and professional choices. College should be a time of exploration, making mistakes and, most importantly, understanding oneself. Making decisions based on what others are doing or what appears glamorous in the digital sphere can rob students of authentic experiences and true fulfillment. While the world today is interconnected and constantly updated, it’s essential to occasionally disconnect. Ask yourself: Am I making this choice for me, or am I trying to keep up with everyone else?

It’s high time we redefine FOMO. Let’s not fear missing out on what everyone else is doing. Instead, let’s fear missing out on discovering ourselves, our genuine interests and the unique paths that could bring us unparalleled happiness and satisfaction. Let’s make choices rooted in passion, not pressure.

Téa Santoro is an Opinion Columnist who writes about college culture and student life. She can be reached at aristea@umich.edu.