There’s a lot to eat in Ann Arbor. From restaurants to cafés to a brand-new bodega, it feels like there are always options, even for the picky eaters and vegans among us. There are also supermarkets, such as Kroger, Meijer, Aldi and Trader Joe’s, which are great for stocking up on cheaper groceries — if you’re willing to take the time to get there. Each of these more affordable options are inconveniently located around the outskirts of the city. If you live on campus and need groceries, you’ll have to drive, ride the bus or make a long trek independent of a gas-powered vehicle.

The placement of cheap grocery options is a key factor in a community’s overall affordability and accessibility. The term “food desert” is often tossed around to describe places that have little access to many or any affordable options. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Research Atlas highlights low-income areas on the level of individual neighborhoods that are concerningly far from sources of cheap food. Parts of the University of Michigan’s North Campus, Pittsfield Township and Ypsilanti are shaded in as areas of concern.

A 2012 study from the nonprofit student organization Student Food Co., concludes that Ann Arbor is a food desert, per USDA standards. Not surprisingly, Black and Latino students in the study were at higher risk of food insecurity. Question answered, right? The city, or at least parts of it, has inadequate options for food other than $12 salads — and is therefore a food desert.

Well, not quite. The full answer is, in fact, complicated. The concept of a “food desert” itself is fraught upon closer analysis. To be fair, the phrase works well for putting a succinct name to the very real problem of unequal access to food for disadvantaged communities like those around Ann Arbor. However, its economic definition is fuzzy at best thanks to a lack of consensus on what constitutes accessible, affordable and nutritious food. It might be better suited, then, as a slogan for garnering attention and policy than as a concrete designation.

Even so, the desert imagery leads the mind’s eye to a naturally barren stretch of land. This is a problematic characterization of a phenomenon that was spurred by urban planning laws. Euclidean zoning, which arose from a 1926 Supreme Court case, gives states power to designate certain land uses for certain uses. This is great for separating homes from noxious industrial zones, but it’s less inspiring when it limits a city’s ability to build affordable housing or place a grocer in a suburban neighborhood. The separation between retail and residential zones can make getting to the supermarket unreasonably time-consuming, especially without a reliable means of motorized transportation.

Still, many students can afford the higher cost of on-campus food or make the time to trek out to Kroger. Meanwhile, others rely on hunting for deals or resources like local food banks. What this means is counterintuitive: A food desert (or something like it) can exist within an abundance of food, only for some people more than others. What we choose to call the state of the city’s food, then, speaks less about the presence of food than about the people who eat it.

Thankfully, there are pathways that support students, staff and faculty who face food insecurity. Maize & Blue Cupboard is a student- and staff-run program that provides free food, kitchen amenities, household goods and general support for their “shoppers”: anyone with an Mcard. Those not affiliated with the University can also receive emergency food.

Headquartered in the basement of the Betsy Barbour Residence Hall, Maize & Blue Cupboard is a combined food pantry, library of things and general support network. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Kelly O’Mara, program manager at Maize & Blue Cupboard, spoke to the gaps in the food system in the campus community.

“A lot of people assume that folks that go to (the University of) Michigan are super affluent and have everything they need,” O’Mara said. “If you’re one of the 30% of students on this campus that are food insecure, you seem kind of hidden.”

She went on to report a rise in traffic at Maize & Blue Cupboard, which she ascribed to the end of pandemic-era benefits, rising inflation and an overall increase in precarious economic conditions.

Cheap food and transportation doesn’t immediately solve the problem of food insecurity if it’s not locally accessible. Students can use The Ride and Blue Buses for free with their Mcard, which they can take to supermarkets at their convenience. The necessary time and inconvenience to do so cannot be underestimated, however. O’Mara described the barrier of distance in accessing affordable food.

“We’re really cut off from real grocery stores, and so the cupboard wants to provide that access,” O’Mara said. “Because most students on this campus, if they don’t have a car, are about a 20 minute bus ride to a real grocery store, which is a factor right? If a grocery trip takes you an hour and a half, students don’t always have time for that every week.”

Buses in Ann Arbor (and around the country) are notoriously unreliable and tricky to plan around. Wait times make shopping trips harder, less frequent and more expensive. What could be several small stops at a corner store per week becomes a fortnightly or monthly haul spanning miles in a borrowed car or delayed bus. Hunting for the best deals, while a tangible way to decrease food costs, is similarly time consuming and places undue stress on people already dealing with the myriad burdens of being a low-income student. O’Mara spoke to these intersecting issues in terms of household expenses.

“I think one of the misses, when we’re looking at food insecurity, is recognizing that people operate with a household budget,” O’Mara explained. “So typically if they’re food insecure, they’re housing insecure, they’re all these other things.”

As a student, you probably can’t change the zoning laws in the city of Ann Arbor or resolve every citizen’s financial burdens. You can, however, get involved or make donations to the Maize & Blue Cupboard and other local programs like the Student Food Co. and the University Farm Stand. In volunteering and getting organized, you also show the University that supporting low-income students is an important goal of the campus community — a goal that requires consistent, increasing support. I asked O’Mara what anyone on campus could do to get involved.

“We have a saying at the Cupboard: If you don’t need the resource, be the resource,” O’Mara said. “Anyone that wants to help can host a donation drive — we always need donations, especially things we can’t get from our food bank partner like spices, culturally inclusive items, things that really make a big impact to people that shop here.”

While Ann Arbor can be a viciously unaffordable place to live, there is hope in community-building programs like Maize & Blue Cupboard. Certain cities will tend to have higher costs of living than others; this is the supply and demand of the market at work. But that doesn’t mean the needs of low-income citizens — especially students working toward their future — should be neglected by that market. The distribution of food, or lack thereof, is a choice we collectively make.

Nick Rubeck is an Opinion Columnist from Williamston, Mich. He writes about what our food, media and physical spaces can tell us about ourselves. He can be reached at nmrubeck@umich.edu.