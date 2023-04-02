After centuries of presidential scandals, a terrifying first has finally come. With Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg bringing a criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump on Thursday, America is bound to experience an unprecedented legal fallout. While members of both parties have called for legal action against Trump in recent years, Bragg’s case has no relation to Trump’s incitement of the Jan. 6 riot or his concerted efforts to overturn a free and fair election. Instead, Bragg intends to accuse Trump of illegally making a hush payment to Stormy Daniels, which allegedly was intended to cover up a relationship that occurred almost 17 years ago.

Pursuing an indictment, in this case, is a catastrophic mistake for the Justice Department as well as the Democratic and Republican Parties. On top of the shaky legal foundations of the case, indicting Trump for a relatively inconsequential crime would come across as politically motivated. As a result, it could distract from further inquiries into more serious crimes Trump has committed, and further diminish faith in the Justice Department for a large portion of the country.

Independent of the political ramifications of the prosecution, Bragg’s case seems incredibly tenuous and unlikely to stand in court. With the star witness, Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen, having already admitted to lying to Congress, and Daniels’ notoriety casting doubt on her claims, a jury would likely be skeptical of any testimony from the pair.

In addition, since the crime of falsifying business records is only a misdemeanor in New York and has already exceeded the statute of limitations, in order to prosecute Trump, Bragg would need to show that he falsified business records with the intent to breach federal campaign finance law, which is a felony offense. If Bragg is unable to prove that Trump wrote Daniels the check in an attempt to influence the election, even if he proves that Trump directed Cohen to cover up the affair, he will be unable to convict him. On top of being significantly more difficult to prove, even this charge has arguably exceeded the five-year statute of limitations. As a result, the case risks being thrown out by judges or being quashed by Trump’s legal team if brought to court.

Beyond the legal limitations of the case, indicting Trump for a minor crime would contradict years of precedent involving the criminal prosecution of present and former presidents. Though nobody deserves to live above the law, the past several administrations have seen presidential legal woes go overlooked in the interest of preserving the stature of the office. Despite copious evidence of perjury in the Monica Lewinsky case and strong involvement in the Whitewater scandal, former President Bill Clinton was never indicted during or after his time in office.

Similarly, during the more severe Watergate scandal, despite resigning from office in an apparent admission of guilt, President Richard Nixon was immediately pardoned by his successor President Gerald R. Ford in an attempt to preserve the integrity of the presidency. Even in more recent years, despite having classified documents illegally and unsafely stored in more locations than Trump, President Joe Biden’s Justice Department seems highly unlikely to bring formal charges against him.

If the same legal threshold applied to Trump was enforced on prior administrations, it’s not unreasonable to expect that half of recent presidents might be behind bars. As a global leader, indicting presidents for minor crimes would be extraordinarily embarrassing and detrimental to the United States, likely weakening its standing as a global superpower. As someone who is supposedly “looking forward to” his perp walk, Trump would surely capitalize on his indictment to compare the severity of punishment for his transgressions to other presidents who committed more significant crimes. This would allow him to convince supporters that the system is “rigged” against him, an otherwise baseless claim that would gain credence from the Justice Department’s reckless actions.

Extending that colossal political capital to Trump will prove catastrophic to both Democrats and Republicans. In the GOP primary, it will create a solidarity vote that casts aside Republican challengers, and in a general election it could form a resistance vote against a Biden Justice Department seen as enforcing uneven legal standards against a rival. Moreover, the scandal itself will likely have a negligible impact on Trump’s reputation, given the dated nature of the claims. Despite running in a party that theoretically prides itself on family values, when first revealed in 2018, Trump’s infidelity with a porn star bucked the trend of historic presidential sex scandals and was a nonissue by the 2020 election. Though such an allegation would likely have destroyed the credibility of any other president, Trump’s endless stream of riotous scandals has seemingly brought him immunity against even the most sordid of claims.

His rivals, on the other hand, will not be immune to the fallout from the case. Biden, in particular, would come under fire for any Trump prosecution. Despite distancing himself from the judicial process in cases involving conflicts of interests, an indictment of Trump will immediately be branded by Republicans as Biden prosecuting a political rival. Such spectacles are unheard of in the United States and far more common in dictatorial regimes. Republican voters who are already distrustful of Democrats could lose faith entirely in the current two-party system, with swing voters even potentially coming out in favor of Trump.

Though top Republican rivals like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have remained quiet on the case in the hopes of benefiting from a prosecution that diminishes Trump’s credibility, even those outwardly opposed to the prosecution stand to lose in the polls to Trump. After losing headway to opponents in recent months, the arrest of a candidate responsible for reshaping the modern Republican Party will provide a much-needed adrenaline boost to Trump’s stagnating campaign, potentially propelling him to a primary and general election victory. With little policy focus in his current campaign, fighting a prosecution will give Trump a signature issue to center his campaign around and galvanize voters with.

Ultimately, a prosecution of Trump for his alleged involvement in the Daniels case will cause ripple effects that harm both parties and delegitimize more consequential investigations against him. While it’s critical that the justice department be mobilized to investigate Trump’s election interference, by jumping the gun on a Trump indictment, Bragg is risking the derailment of the legitimacy of any future cases brought at a state or federal level. If the justice department hopes to preserve its reputation and regain public trust, it should have backed down.

Nikhil Sharma is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at nsnikhil@umich.edu.