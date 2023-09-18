I used to think of “infinity” as a grand, distant concept. The word evokes ideas that are often too large to fathom: the number of stars in the sky or grains of sand on all of Earth’s beaches. “Infinity” is a particular vastness that exists theoretically, but has little place in our daily lives. We are not regularly or tangibly interacting with the infinite. As my understanding of infinity has been expanded and refined, I’ve come to view it not as something unquantifiably large, but rather as something that simply never ends. With that view of infinity, the prevalence and realness of infinity are clarified. We all walk around with infinity in our pockets.

The immediacy of infinite resources was introduced with the rollout of the web in 1990, which allowed for universal access to consumption and creation of online content. Five years later, two Stanford University students began to build a search engine called “BackRub” to help people more easily parse through the web. Later, they switched the name of their tool to “Google,” a play on the number googol: the number one followed by 100 zeros. Not quite infinite, but pretty darn big.

With the web and Google, infinity existed in the sense that one could never make it through all the content offered. For as long as it took to click on each link, more would be added; one person couldn’t reach the end. But infinity as it existed in this context was still self-selecting. One would have to consciously make the choice to click on link after link — something people weren’t likely inclined to do — as people usually turned to Google to answer a particular question or to find a specific resource. Engaging with the web’s infinite components was not intuitive or the point, and it certainly wasn’t the intended user experience.

As the internet has evolved, however, the use of the infinite has not only become intentional, but also weaponized. Rather than infinity existing online because of the endlessness of distinct spaces on the internet — endless apps, websites and individual online profiles — infinity began to exist within platforms. The “infinite scroll,” with code that pre-populates the user’s feed, mitigating any need for action on behalf of the user, was invented in 2006 by coder Aza Raskin while working for Humanized, a technology interface consulting group. The endless scroll meant a massive and dangerous flip for the user experience.

This feature has been integrated into almost all of today’s most popular platforms. Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X and Pinterest have all incorporated the endless scroll into their operations, and while now it may feel intuitive or like it’s always been this way, integration of this feature has been slowly unfurling and tactical.

Take Instagram, whose relationship with the endless scroll and the infinite has evolved over its years as a platform. In its initial stages, launched in 2010, Instagram was far simpler. Users could create a profile, post pictures and see the posts of those they followed on their feeds. It would automatically load new posts from one’s followed list, but once one had seen all the content of the people they followed, there was nothing really left to do on the app. It had a finite amount to offer. In 2012, Instagram made a Popular page that highlighted the most successful content on the platform, which in 2015 evolved into the Explore page, showcasing not only trending posts but trending tags and locations that users could then engage with. In 2020, they began showing suggested posts on the timeline itself. Instagram’s suggested posts are well-integrated, and I can personally attest to having lost track of time on the app due to this particular feature.

Accepting our lack of agency, or the easiness with which we fall for choices made by corporations to keep our attention, requires a certain humility. Resisting social media’s tactics to keep us engaged should be easy. After all, aren’t we the ones in control of how we spend our time? Unfortunately, this false sense of control or resistance to social media’s impacts is not only naive but makes it easier for these platforms to trap our attention, the value of which we can never forget.

Being able to grip our attention is imperative for online platforms. Their endlessness, the infinite scroll, makes this all the more easily accomplished. The passivity of consumption inevitably increases consumption. Infinite scroll has been likened to the bottomless bowl experiment, in which two groups of people were asked to drink a bowl of soup. One group is given a regular bowl, while the other is given one connected to a larger vat that continues to refill the bowl as they drink from it. People who drank from the infinite bowl predicted that they’d only consumed 20% more soup than those from a regular bowl, and in actuality the differential was 73% on average. If social media content is soup, we’re all slurping down far more of it than we should be.

The dangers of this have been voiced by the creator of the tactic itself. Raskin, the infinite scroll’s inventor, has grown to abhor the function and is now an advocate for social media restrictions that limit the infinite scroll’s impact. He is also a co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology, which “(works) to expose the drivers behind all extractive technologies steering our thoughts, behaviors, and actions.” He’s calculated — he says conservatively — that infinite scroll wastes 200,000 human lifetimes worth of time every single day, and tweeted that “optimizing something for ease-of-use does not mean best for the user or humanity.”

If the function’s own maker is alarmed, we certainly should be too. Raskin, too, however, has outlined measures for reducing the harm social media — and particularly the function of the endless scroll — causes on individual and institutional levels. This includes creating better internal governance within these companies, as well as better external regulations. He’s also advocated for thresholds that cap the profit social media companies can make from ads — investing rollover profits towards a more worthy cause — which would hinder their incentives to have us consume as many ads as possible.

There is also the importance of creating and finding new pockets of the internet in which “finity” can coexist with a fun online experience and connection. A recent example of something inherently finite succeeding is BeReal, an app released in 2020 that champions authenticity. BeReal’s premise is that once a day it alerts all its users — at the same time — to take a photo with their front and back facing camera. People can see their friends’ BeReals until the next notification is sent out, but none of the previous days’ photos. There is only so much one can do or see on the platform, having little to engage with after you’ve seen your friends’ posts for the day.

While I must confess my personal stint with BeReal is behind me, it had over 33 million monthly users as of March. That so many people love — or loved — this platform is unto itself a beam of optimism. It means finite content and authenticity are things we want and crave.

Our choices matter in the tech space; if we want finite spaces online, there’s certainly no reason we can’t have them. But that’s only true if we are intentional with our consumption — and overconsumption — of the infinite internet.

Lila Dominus is an Opinion Columnist hailing from New York City. She writes about digital culture and gender, and can be reached at ldominus@umich.edu.