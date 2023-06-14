Ever since we replaced “thou” with “you,” we’ve been left without a cut-and-dried plural second-person pronoun. Many terms have arisen to fill this language gap: “Youse,” “yinz” and “y’all” are all beloved by the regions from which they came. “You guys,” which is one of the most prevalent of these terms across campus, the Midwest, the U.S. and beyond, remains both popular and controversial.

Over recent years, “guys” has faced criticism for its gendered connotations. Despite its frequent use as a gender-neutral term, many argue that it “positions men as the ‘default.’ ” The general definition of “guy” is, after all, “a man.” However, while it’s true that these gender connotations are not unbased, the term “you guys” is actually far more complex than we realize.

The word “guy” as we know it today likely comes from Guy Fawkes, a soldier involved in the Gunpowder Plot. This strategy sought to assassinate King James I and the Parliament in order to establish Catholic rule in England on November 5, 1605. The plot failed, and Fawkes, among others, were sentenced to execution. In the aftermath, Parliament established Guy Fawkes Day (also known as “Bonfire Night”) as an annual commemoration of the events of Nov. 5, during which celebrators burned effigies of Fawkes. These effigies came to be known as “guys,” and later this term came to refer to any man who dressed in the same slovenly way the effigies were clothed.

Over time and distance, the word “guy” changed once again as its meaning expanded, first to working-class men and then to all men. The term then made its way across the pond where Guy Fawkes Day held little significance. In the U.S., “guy” became equivalent to “fellow.” Within the next century, both men and women began using the term as a means of addressing others, regardless of gender, in the plural.

In the age of the internet, “guys” has solidified itself as a popular term for younger generations. For years, creators on YouTube have introduced their videos with “Hey guys,” “What’s up guys?” or some variation thereof. On online spaces like Twitter, “guys” has acted as a sort of herald for a tweet to follow. As it exists now, “guy” is a lexically complex word that can take various meanings depending on context and the person or people being referred to.

This is not the first time a word’s gender connotations in the English language have changed. “Girl” was once a word that would refer to all children, where “gay girl” meant what we recognize as “girl” and “knave girl” meant “boy.” In the late 14th century, Geoffrey Chaucer wrote in “The Canterbury Tales” of “the yonge girles of the diocise,” or rather, “the boys and girls of all the diocese.” It would take a few more years for “boy,” a word with its own complicated and racist history, to arise.

Words like “girl” lose and gain meanings, sometimes over centuries and sometimes seemingly overnight. “Gay,” “cute,” “bimbo” and countless other words had vastly different meanings that we no longer recognize. While “guys” certainly has a bro-coded history, attributing its broad use in our language to covert sexism rather than commonplace language change misses the fact that language is never stagnant. In the case of “guys” specifically, arguments against its use often ignore its complex history, current increasing neutrality and further capacity for change.

Discrimination through language is without a doubt a reality, and misogyny is just one ill perpetuated through our language that was constructed under a patriarchal system. But with all that being true, the ire directed at “you guys” feels misplaced. When, for example, men in the workplace emphasize using an alternative term, it can seem like a distraction from other more pressing issues prevalent in these spheres, such as the wage gap or sexual harassment.

Seeing as “guys” is such a contested word, and language can be quite personal, I want to be clear that everyone should strive to be sensitive and respectful to people’s preferences as to what they want to be called. If a woman does not want to be called a “guy,” “dude,” “bro” or even “hun,” “girly,” “sis” or whatever else, then that is a choice that should be respected. Fortunately, the modern vernacular has plenty of other terms like “people” and “friends” and “y’all” that possess a more gender-neutral history.

Still, I’m a bit of a biased Yankee. “You guys” is a linguistic feature from the Midwest and beyond, and I’m reluctant to let it go without giving it a fair shake. Especially considering that “guys” has such an intricate history with meanings that continue to develop, we should be a little bit more hesitant to throw the baby out with bathwater. Gender is a fluid expression that we give value to, and gendered language is the same. Instead of letting antiquated connotations control our language use, we should recognize our capability to examine and alter how gender and language are intertwined.

Audra M. Woehle is an Opinion Columnist who writes about gender and sexuality in popular culture. She can be reached at awoehle@umich.edu.