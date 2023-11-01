We’ve all been there, spinning down an internet rabbit-hole of potential diagnoses and cures, perhaps to solve a mysterious medical ailment or a persisting mental health issue. In doing so, you probably find a comically wide range of explanations for your specific collection of symptoms; Some sites recommend you pop an Advil, while others urge you to go to the hospital now! Right now! Because if you don’t, you may die in your dorm room googling symptoms for your suddenly fatal disease.

Many who admit to self-diagnosing receive judgemental sentiments that call into question the validity and accuracy of their diagnoses. Such judgements, while potentially offensive, are not entirely misguided. Those who use social media as their source of diagnosis are in jeopardy of falling victim to oversimplified and misleading information, often posted by uneducated users intending to create relatable content. There are a smattering of irreputable sources saturating the internet outside of social media as well, which also contribute to inaccurate self-diagnosing. I discussed this dilemma in a previous column, explaining how the oversimplification of mental illnesses on platforms like TikTok results in an epidemic of self-diagnosing.

However, merely because one’s informational source may be misleading does not mean we should disregard the value of self-diagnosing entirely. There are a wide collection of reliable, informative sources that can provide the information necessary for an accurate self-diagnosis; You just need to know where to find them. Sites like MedlinePlus, for example, are backed by medical professionals and provide easily accessible information, outlining potential diseases, treatments, and symptoms. With such information, the internet can certainly be a reliable way to diagnose.

Aside from the wide availability of reputable sources and the convenience that web-surfing provides, self-diagnosis is preferable to many because it eliminates the requirement of interacting with the outrageously expensive U.S. medical system. The average telehealth visit costs anywhere between $40 and $90, while in-person visits with a specialist average $335, depending on the state. Of course, this range changes drastically depending on the type of medical professional, reason for visit, and ability to use insurance, but the point remains the same: receiving accurate diagnoses by medical professionals favors the economically privileged, whereas self-diagnosing provides a more affordable option.

At the University of Michigan’s University Health Services, a psychiatric diagnostic evaluation without insurance would cost $168, according to their estimated out-of-pocket cost sheet. Due to such outrageous out-of-pocket costs, students are forced to rely on their parents’/guardians’ insurance to receive reasonably-priced medical diagnoses, which favor those who come from a socioeconomically advantaged background and have a favorable relationship with their parent/guardian. This is often not a feasible option for many students and young adults. The independence and low-cost of self-diagnosing therefore makes it the only option for those looking to get medical information without assistance.

Moreover, there are a range of demographics that are subjected to worse treatment by medical professionals, specifically patients who are overweight, female and elderly. Those who are overweight are often assumed to neglect their health, and all medical problems are typically pinpointed to their weight; The pain of female patients is often attributed to stress; The problems of elderly patients are often brushed off in the name of aging. For people of these demographics, it may be more appealing to turn to the internet for diagnosis, rather than being subject to prejudice and discrimination by healthcare professionals.

Much like overweight, female, and elderly people, people of color are often subject to implicit bias. Doctors are most likely to misdiagnose people of color, regardless of any other demographic factors. African American patients are underdiagnosed with bipolar and major depressive disorders and overdiagnosed with psychotic disorders. According to John Hopkins Medicine, misdiagnoses “accounted for the largest fraction of claims, the most severe patient harm, and the highest total of penalty payouts,” even more so than surgical errors or medication overdoses. Naturally, self-diagnosing leaves us susceptible to misdiagnosing as well, but at least we’d be misdiagnosing ourselves for free and not based on bias.

Free universal health care would fix the problem of expense, but it may lead to more problems with misdiagnosing and prejudice. When a free healthcare system is established, private practices continue to operate creating separate and unequal systems, wherein those who can afford private care receive more sufficient and sustainable care.

So the next time someone shares a self-diagnosis, think twice before you judge, and maybe even praise them for avoiding the many faults of the U.S. medical system.

Talia Belowich is an Opinion Columnist. She writes about U.S. politics and human psychology. She can be reached at taliabel@umich.edu.