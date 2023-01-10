I always feel a sense of nostalgia for the winter months. Many of my best memories were made under a gray sky and on snow covered ground. One cold February during my junior year of high school, I remember roaming around a state park with friends and complaining about the pandemic. With the high caseload in our area, we had to find ways to kill time outdoors. So, freezing our asses off, we traversed an icy lake and stopped on a small island. Immediately, I noticed an empty Fireball shooter by my feet and got an idea.

After months of drinking in backyards and neighborhood parks, looking to avoid being yelled at by a parent or charged with a misdemeanor, my friends and I were seeking a safer option. I saw the small bottle of cinnamon whiskey and came to the nonsensical conclusion that because police don’t have any way of crossing water (a false assumption, though one I made nonetheless), the most logical place to drink was on an island.

So we built a boat.

One quick look on Google reveals a plethora of literature explaining the negative consequences of poor decisions and what leads people to make them. Far less research, however, exists to explain the benefits of such decisions. Clinical Psychologist Ron Breazeale writes in Psychology Today that “in general, bad choices have to do with acting out of emotion and not out of reason. Unfortunately, strong emotions can cloud our thinking and move us to do things that are not smart.”

But acting “not smart” is one of the joys of life. It’s necessary and fun to be a dumbass sometimes. Strong emotions sit at the center of all meaningful decision making, and I’d argue that sometimes a bad decision is the healthiest way to cope with them. Often, the very guardrails meant to keep us from making the wrong choices are creating the emotions.

We’ve all heard other adults reminisce and tell stories about their own stupid behavior in their youth. And yet, as parents, many of them go on to track their children’s phones and demand hourly text updates. By trying to shield their kids from harm, they are actually preventing them from making valuable mistakes. For all people, but especially young adults, mistakes are necessary to learn about ourselves and our place in the world. An overprotective approach steals a fundamental part of early life from their children. It’s no surprise kids act out to get it back — in the era of bubble wrap and smooth edges, sometimes people long for the thorns.

For older high schoolers and college students, the guardrails are different but equally oppressive. We worry less about parents or teachers chastising us and more about harder classes, tuition and relationships. We become responsible for ourselves and want an escape from it sometimes.

When my friends and I built our boat, we were feeling down about school, the constant effort to avoid COVID-19 and the burden of being stuck inside with the same people every day. A bad choice — attempting to drink on an island after a misconception about the reach of law enforcement — was our only escape, the only thing to keep us going.

Now, as a freshman in college, bad choices are keeping me going as I adjust to campus life. Staying up too late on Wednesday to meet a deadline, then drinking too much on Thursday to burn off steam has become my weekly routine. I’ve woken up Friday morning many times with a headache and the thought of my last drink as one too many, but I regret none of it. With a test always around the corner and the constant effort to meet new people, sometimes one too many is just the right amount.

Some people smoke weed, and some people pay outrageous prices for useless products (I once bought a Roman Legionnaire helmet for $100). I’ve even met someone who grows their own magic mushrooms. All of it is ill-advised. All of it is a necessary evil.

Bad decisions, when pursued with other people, can even have positive effects on the group, not just the individual. LSA freshman Josh Zirin recounts seeking out a specific piece of graffiti with friends: “The graffiti is under a bridge, which would usually be really easy to get to, but there were like two feet of snow so we literally scaled like three fences and walked through motherfucking Antarctica to see a cool graffiti piece […] We all suffered together and laughed about how dumb we were.”

Significant evidence points to the conclusion that shared suffering actually increases group cohesion. Even pain as insignificant as a hangover or cold feet after some time in the snow can do the trick. It creates deeper shared memories with friends and strengthens bonds. So don’t run from a hangover or cold feet too quickly. Embrace it, both for yourself and for your relationships.

There are, of course, some caveats. There is a difference between a bad choice and a life ruining choice. Using condoms, not drinking and driving and avoiding prison are all good ideas that even I accept. Ruin your night, maybe even the rest of your week, but don’t ruin your entire future.

In accordance with this advice, my friends and I never ended up plastered on the island. The February ice had melted and the boat was built and tested, but two days before our scheduled launch, a friend on the rowing team informed us that she had, in fact, seen police boats before. We would likely be sailing to an arrest.

Despite all the money wasted on our plan and all the failures involved, I am thankful for every minute we spent on it. I appreciate every hangover I’ve suffered with my friends and every late night. Because, after all, a life without failure is a failed life.

Jack Brady is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at jackrbra@umich.edu.