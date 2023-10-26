Religion wasn’t discussed much in my household growing up. It was by no means a forbidden topic or a sensitive one: It simply wasn’t a common topic of conversation. My hometown has no predominant religion and, before my grandfather’s funeral, I had only been in a church to take acoustic guitar lessons in a back room.

When people asked me about my religion growing up, I always said I was an atheist. I was taught that it was the term that meant not believing in any of the organized religions, so it seemed like the correct answer. Something about it, however, felt overly resolute. I didn’t necessarily believe in any organized religions, but that didn’t mean that I didn’t recognize that I could be wrong.

Later in my life, I began learning about new concepts that concerned organized religion and the lack of it. Ideas such as spirituality or astrology work to explain phenomena outside of the realms of science in a way that seems feasible and optimistic. After going to college, I met people who practiced many different religions. Not only did I learn more about these belief systems, but I also learned about the different ways to interpret and practice them. As a result, I began to think more and more about the contradictions and intersections between science and religion.

When I learned about the term “agnostic,” I realized that it encompassed my feelings exactly. The term means “the belief that the existence of anything beyond and behind material phenomena is unknown and (as far as can be judged) unknowable.” This open-mindedness about the world and different beliefs felt comforting.

Intellectual humility is a trait researchers have defined as “the degree to which people recognize that their beliefs might be wrong.” They found that high levels of this trait have led to greater openness, curiosity, tolerance of ambiguity and more, and that those possessing it were more willing to admit that their religious beliefs were wrong. They estimated that the greater the degree of intellectual humility, the less conflict and bitterness in disagreement of religious ideas.

Open-mindedness in regard to beliefs also leads to increased empathy. Understanding others’ views allows us to form stronger relationships and gain emotional understanding for others. The importance of empathy in society cannot be understated, with empathy being essential for deeper connections and communication.

To believe science and fact are the only things that are right, and faith is wrong, is a shortsighted view to take. For one, there is plenty of room for science in religion. Many famous scientists, such as Isaac Newton, Rosalind Franklin and Ibn al-Haytham, were religious throughout their whole lives and connected their beliefs to religion as well. For example, Newton believed science was a portal into God’s mind. Additionally, what we have believed to be scientific fact in the past has been wrong many times, with early theories such as the Earth revolving around the sun or the Earth being flat eventually proved false. It would be pretentious to assume that what we think we know now is the absolute truth when what we know about our reality has been changing for so many years.

It’s important for me to point out that my goal is not to form an opinion on organized religion or how it’s been practiced. This piece is not a praise of religion, religious history or religious teachings, nor a criticism. Instead, I’m advocating for a way of thought and approaching religion that has historically not been the norm.

Exploring beliefs about the world extends beyond just religion. Spirituality, or the belief in forces that exist outside of what can be easily explained, is a concept that has been around for a long time. It can be practiced both with or without religion. One of the qualifying ideas behind agnosticism is the idea that there is a force greater than oneself. Spirituality, in all of its broad ways of practice, embodies this belief. It allows room for the unknown without a pressure to define it. In many cases, it gives us stronger reasons to engage in practices like meditation, yoga, journaling and more. Furthermore, the world as we know it is rapidly developing. The potential of extraterrestrial life is a much more likely phenomenon due to recent findings. Astrology is a concept that has little scientific basis, yet over one-third of Americans believe it has some truth. A willingness to examine these things that were once “unbelievable” and how they might fall into our definitions of the world can strengthen our existing perspectives and ability to learn foreign concepts.

One’s religion is an important part of their identity and something that everyone should have a choice to explore themselves. The belief, however, that one’s religious or atheistic views must be right, and everyone else wrong, is harmful. We can be opinionated,proud and strong in our beliefs while maintaining that we can, in fact, be wrong. The ability to not only consider other people’s views but also grant them validity is how we remain empathetic, open-minded and critical thinkers. If you feel confused about religion or unsure of what you believe and how strongly, consider using the term “agnostic.” Although often thought otherwise, religious identity does not have to be a steadfast belief. It is not a cop-out to take the belief that anything could be true. Instead, it can be a rather enlightening one.

