It is often said that the American presidency is the hardest job in the world, partially because of how often it is criticized. As we approach the end of 2023, I have a hard time believing that any national political figure will enjoy high popularity in the foreseeable future. Increasingly biased cable news coverage and media polarization have fractured the media landscape, so much so that it no longer makes sense to judge presidents or their election prospects based on popularity alone.

An approval rating tracks how well the American public (often confined to registered and likely voters) approves of the job that a politician is doing. As of Oct. 6, 2023, President Joe Biden is polling at 39% in FiveThirtyEight’s polling aggregate. Biden has not deviated much from the high 30s and low 40s in the past two years. A 50% approval rating is seen as the benchmark for evaluating with winning prospects of an incumbent president seeking reelection.

Biden’s predecessor, former President Donald Trump, also spent most of his term hovering at around 40%. President George W. Bush, however, commanded an astounding 80% approval rating after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 while his father, President George H.W. Bush, reached similar heights during the culmination of the Gulf War. Moreover, there was a general volatility in approval ratings that is not observed today: Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, for instance, saw higher highs and lower lows that went with the general ebbs and flows of the presidency.

The American public is simply less receptive nowadays to the successes and failures of their elected leaders than they were in the past. Social media has been partly responsible for this, with algorithms behind social media services pushing voters down into increasingly radical and vast echo chambers. There is much less overlap in values between Republican voters and Democratic voters than there was decades ago. At the same time, studies have shown that mainstream news sources like Fox News on the conservative side and CNN and MSNBC on the liberal side have become increasingly polarized as well. Both of these in combination have spawned a culture where supporters of parties find it increasingly difficult to cross the aisle in their praise of the opposite party’s leader.

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who has been perhaps the most vocal in-party critic of Biden’s 2024 campaign, cited Biden’s unpopularity as a reason for challenging Biden’s incumbent position. Mainstream media outlets run with headlines of Biden’s unpopularity and contribute to the narrative that a different candidate is needed to oppose Biden in the Democratic primary. This is despite the fact that incumbents are thought to have many advantages when running for reelection, such as name recognition.

On paper, Biden should be doing rather well — his major policy actions and positions thus far are rather popular. Unemployment is low. His $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill was broadly popular, with even some Republican congressmen taking credit for it. Biden’s abortion rights stance is the same one that drove voters to the polls, staving off expectations of the usual midterm defeat of the ruling party. Even the stock market has had a good year, despite fears of a recession. However, Biden is still polling in the high 30s and low 40s. The quality of the job that a politician is doing plays less and less into their overall popularity.

It is worth noting that some dissatisfaction among voters can be attributed to Biden’s age: At 80 years old — 82 when he is set to finish his first term and 86 when he would finish his second term — Biden is the oldest president in history. However, younger replacements probably wouldn’t fare much better. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is 58 years old, is also polling at 39%. On the other side of the aisle, 44-year-old Ron DeSantis is polling at 34% while 64-year-old Mike Pence is polling even lower at 28%. No one can unite the public in modern America.

The 2016 election was a turning point in the American political sphere and was seen by many voters as a battle of the lesser of two evils, Trump and Hillary Clinton. The 2024 election is shaping up to be similar, at least in the eyes of the American public. As long as America keeps becoming more and more divided, it is hard to see this historic trend reversing.

The American presidency, once seen as a pinnacle of leadership, has become a much less legacy-ensuring position in an era of media polarization and political fragmentation. Traditional measures of success, such as approval ratings, no longer capture the complex reality of governing in a nation where no one can quite agree on anything. The path to widespread approval is fraught with obstacles that may be insurmountable in the current political climate.

