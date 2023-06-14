More often than not, my walks around campus are pretty tame. But sometimes, a provocative turn of events takes place: A man holding a sign is making quite the commotion (I mean, he has a megaphone!). Intrigued, I pause my U.K. drill and walk toward the scene.

He’s holding a sign with all sorts of wacky colorful fonts on a screeching black backdrop. I approach the gentleman screaming at students trudging along. One line on his personable Ten Commandments stone says “Homosexuals, masturbators and atheists go to hell!” and I’m amazed and filled with questions. Like, do atheist homosexuals who masturbate go to a special, worse hell? Or is it all standard Hell™? Does the magic handbook (the Bible) really deem them all to eternal damnation? Seems a bit dramatic, no? Also, why is he here on a Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.?

Surrounding the enthusiastic preacher is a group of students carrying a rather aggravated look on their face. And now that I’m only a few paces away from this conglomeration of ideological tension, I notice that it’s not too pleasant of a scene. The students are yelling at him, and he is using his megaphone to drown out their voices. There is nothing really being done. It’s simply a shouting match. From what I observe, he seems to be winning (in terms of decibels).

During his entire premeditated trip to campus, he didn’t waver from his conviction, a conviction so inelastic it’s frightening. Like, he really believes this stuff! He’s even had it printed and he’s standing in the heat of the sun spewing dogmatic one-liners. He gets to play the character of the Messiah — the harborer of truth and enlightenment who comes to a godless and lost campus. What a rich identity to assume!

And now, the students approach him. To which I seriously have to ask: Why? Whenever I see a fellow student stopping to speak with an obnoxious preacher-guy, I want to say, “Just go to class,” because engagement is what the man wants. You talk to him, he goes to his church with a story to tell. His friends react and the evangelizations only proliferate. Confrontation is the currency of their success, and that’s why you should simply ignore these people. Instill within them a defeatism, one that will discourage such distasteful behavior on campus.

Contextualize the scene with me: The brazen man is not on some payroll — this is all free will. By virtue of the culture war taking place online, he, like many conservatives, sees atheism, gender ideology and leftist thinking as detrimental to the world. This “woke” ideology has become the boogeyman for close-minded individuals, despite their general inability to really define what “woke” even really means. And he sees a moral duty to do something about it.

Ideology aside, it’s quite similar to when environmentalists protest — they see climate change as an existential threat to the planet (and they are right). The priorities and values of conservatives are obviously misconstrued, but the sense of urgency underlies both forms of “activism.” One is based on cultural traditionalism, media illiteracy and religious faith, while the other is based on open-mindedness, scientific research and social progress. The question becomes: How do we fight this lack of critical thinking, the very antithesis of societal advancement? I think we shouldn’t feed into it.

A counterargument could be, “Well, we don’t want to normalize such dreadful people on campus.” To that, I say, “Then don’t engage with them!” When you talk to these individuals, you are presuming that there’s a conversation to be had. That immediately allows them to feel as though their ideas stand on an intellectual footing that’s worthy of acknowledgment. You are essentially telling them, “You deserve my time and attention.” Think of it like some sort of Louder with Crowder bit — the reactionary pundit isn’t looking for a serious discussion, he’s simply capitalizing on the angst and eagerness that undergraduate students have to share their ideas.

And this is why, in his book “Representations of the Intellectual,” Edward Said makes the point that real intellectuals can’t really take conservative approaches, since they are not challenging the status quo, but rather calling for a reaffirmation of expired values. Of course, conservatives can argue that they are taking the dissident position on a topic like gender ideology; consider Matt Walsh’s recent propaganda movie “What is a Woman?” But this is really a pseudo-dissidence because it’s challenging the institutionalization of neoliberal beliefs, which are purely performative, not genuine. When Target sells Pride merchandise, it’s not doing so because it wants to indoctrinate your children. Neither is it doing so because it wholeheartedly supports Pride. It’s simple marketing for a consumer base. Nonetheless, conservatives can play the victim card in a convenient way to give off a reenlightenment approach that’s void of historical and contemporary context.

But what compels students to engage with this kind of nonsense?

I think it all comes down to an ideological frolic. People want to speak and put themselves in the spotlight. It’s almost fun to argue with someone on such fundamental and metaphysical topics. It’s not fun in the same way that listening to U.K. drill is fun (in fact, a lot of people begin to stress when debating politics). It’s fun in a twisted, savior complex-y way. Why? Because we like to perform for each other and for ourselves. We have a reliable prescribed lens that decrypts ambiguity in relation to the world and personal events. This top-down processing filters out what’s meaningful and what’s not; what’s good and what’s bad. It’s precisely for this reason that, for instance, a nation can witness an event like the murder of Jordan Neely, yet understand it in such polarizing ways.

As our minds ripen, moral instructions are sown into them and we formulate some idealistic verisimilitude that guides our day to day. This revitalized perspective only exacerbated by social media, news outlets, circumstantial upbringing, etc. It’s turned into a mass-mindedness that makes us default in some capacity and, so, critical thinking dissipates, leading to a submersion in this collective unconsciousness. That rigidly fixes our sense of being and identity. That’s why we like to flaunt our credences and indulge in them (think of your friend who wears a Christian cross). When we create some mental persona and feed into it, we commodify it. We relish it and subsequently weaponize it in utterly useless conversations just because we are right and they are wrong. Our ego is enveloped in the ideology and it’s hard to distill ourselves from it.

For example, my opinion on abortion and the fella with the sign’s opinion will not affect state or even county legislation on the matter. But again, it stimulates and reinforces our sense of individuation when we verbalize these abstract notions. In other words, when our beliefs don’t change anything, they embellish our psyche with a form of aesthetic, a sort of moral decoration.

That’s all feel-good activism. It doesn’t do anything. It’s like the hypersectarianism you witness on niche, leftist corners of Twitter or with overtly pretentious political theory. What is productive is adopting a sense of political realism. The nation would benefit more from action items than conceptual discussions. Keep in mind that I’m writing all these thoughts instead of doing anything, so there’s definitely some intellectual posturing on my end.

In retrospect, I may have been harsh on those preachers. But that’s not really my goal. They should serve as an important spectacle in modern American culture — a symptom of a grander, more sinister Western ideological disorientation. We shouldn’t villainize these people, but we shouldn’t engage with them either. I believe that polite apathy is the answer.

Ammar Ahmad is an Opinion Columnist from Damascus, Syria, and he writes about international politics and American culture. You can reach him at ammarz@umich.edu.