Seventy-three percent of students in social fraternities or sororities have experienced hazing in some form. Hazing is defined as “an initiation process involving harassment,” and is a practice that has been around since at least 387 B.C., when it was practiced in Plato’s Academy. Forty percent of U.S. adults view hazing in sororities as a big problem and 70% view it as a problem in general. With more than 50 hazing-related deaths since 2000, what keeps this sick tradition alive in universities across the country?

Have you ever heard the saying “hurt people hurt people?” A study at Virginia Commonwealth University found that people who inflict trauma onto others are more likely to have suffered trauma themselves. This is precisely how the cycle of hazing in fraternities and sororities gets perpetuated in our society. Young students suffer physically and mentally for weeks or months for the opportunity to be a part of Fraternity & Sorority Life and to possibly be invited to parties hosted by these organizations. People seek fairness and mental reparations by inflicting these practices on the next generation. In other words, members underwent hazing to join these organizations, so they believe the next generation must too.

Another factor perpetuating the cycle of hazing on college campuses across the country is the cult-like secrecy surrounding these practices. Driven by a fear of getting in trouble with older members of these organizations, the only people that “pledges” — a term meaning uninitiated members — can confide in are other members, many of whom are the ones doing the hazing. Due to the criminal nature of many of the activities, whether they violate school anti-hazing policies or actual laws, fraternities threaten pledges with more severe punishments if any of them are caught even suggesting that they are being hazed.

This secrecy contextualizes the fact that 95% of people who knew they were being hazed did not report it, according to a study done by the University of Maryland. The oath of silence surrounding hazing is strengthened by the embarrassing nature of many of the things they are forced to do. The embarrassment disincentives pledges from wanting to admit these things and, therefore, keeps people from speaking out about their experience.

So how do people justify hazing? People claim hazing brings groups of new members closer by making them work with each other and face the hardships of what they are enduring together. There is no doubt that making friends in college can be difficult, and that close friendships with others can have many tangible benefits to mental and physical well-being. However, this still does not serve as a comprehensive explanation for hazing: Close-knit friendships are achieved through significant amounts of time spent together and shared experiences — both of which can be fostered without the mental and physical abuse that comes with hazing.

The value of integrating new members into organizations, however, is not lost on me. The purpose of many of these clubs is to make lifelong friends who have similar interests or personality traits. By creating unique experiences that groups of new members go through together, these people are brought together by time spent together and moments shared.

The solution, then, is to look at where this bonding has been successful. Other styles of new member integration found in professional Greek organizations at other universities help create strong bonds without relying on hazing. Although new members have specific requirements to join these organizations, those requirements rarely come in the form of physical harassment, as seen in social fraternities. A common practice in these organizations is to schedule coffee chats or interviews, where new members sit down with old members and talk with them. Not only does this give new and existing members the chance to bond with each other, it simulates a very common networking situation and strengthens confidence around talking to new people. Other silly rituals, such as singing songs in public or constantly having to carry around obscure objects, help transform the integration experience into a fun one for all members. Additionally, through new member meetings every week, new members get extensive amounts of time together to form bonds.

Fostering an environment in which “newbies” have special requirements to grow closer as a group and earn their way into an organization is a tradition that is thousands of years old. There is no reason, however, that these rituals must take the form of violent or dehumanizing acts. If anything, these practices further cement the divide between existing members and current ones. Instead, all organizations should adopt practices that foster time together, fun consensual experiences and ways to grow closer with the current members without fear and resentment.

Claudia Flynn is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at claudf@umich.edu.