I’m in line for the bathroom at Rick’s American Cafe, and the girl next to me compliments the glitter I smeared on my eyelid moments before leaving my apartment. I gush about her hair, and how much I love the bubble braids that I know must’ve taken some time. We smile and laugh, enjoying this moment together. I never saw her again or learned her name, and if she had said it I would’ve forgotten it the second I left the bathroom. It’s a scene many women know well: drunk girl solidarity.

But it’s not just the bathroom line. The whole night is filled with these moments. When getting ready, it’s not uncommon for women to share wardrobes, do each other’s makeup and coordinate outfits. It’s all a part of the solidarity women share during these nights out, but it’s not always revered as such. People have critiqued the fashion choices of women; the coordinated outfits become “basic” and the makeup becomes “trashy.” Somehow, these little moments of joy become negatively perceived by society.

One study found that drinking is socially gendered — a phenomenon where a characteristic or action is not inherently gendered but is socially distinguished based on gender. Even the magazine portrayals of drinking are different for men and women. Sex Roles, a research journal, published a study demonstrating higher levels of dehumanization of women when they are seen drinking alcohol compared to water, while there is no change in the perception of men. The researchers specify that a dehumanized perception is one that views an individual as lacking self-control and morality, as well as being driven more by motives, appetites and instincts, as one would compare to animalistic behaviors. When going out, women don’t know who is judging them about what, which can create a sense of anxiety about how they look and how they’re perceived.

Moments outside the male view, namely the women’s bathroom, become special for being a space where this solidarity can flourish. A simple compliment can turn a bad night into a great one or just make someone feel good for a moment. A study published by the International Journal of Drug Policy found that just taking photos together can lead to an increase in fun and belonging for women.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, LSA senior Lena McDonough talked about this phenomenon. She said when she was in a little town in Spain, she spent 20 minutes in the bathroom line talking to a girl she didn’t know, complimenting each other and having the best conversations.

“If it’s just two strangers alone, there’s always a moment there,” McDonough said, explaining how she normally experiences these conversations when she’s away from her group of friends.

There’s no shortage of stress for women in drinking environments. We face scrutiny, increasing sexual aggression from men and a load of other insecurities. The findings of the study “Blurred Lines?” Sexual Aggression and Barroom Culture show that intoxicated women are targeted for advances of sexual aggression, making it necessary for this womanly solidarity to extend into protection.

As LSA senior Ella Simon recounted in an interview with The Daily, she was recently at New York Pizza Depot with a friend when they checked in on a girl crying next to a guy.

“We just wanted to make sure that she felt safe with the guy and that she knew him and that she felt comfortable going back with him,” Simon explained. “It was a great moment of female protection.”

I’ve had similar moments myself, having to make sure a woman was OK in a possibly dangerous scenario, and I’ve heard plenty of stories from my friends about them rescuing female strangers from unsafe situations. We’re always on the lookout for potential danger, not only for ourselves, but for those around us, too. We’re afraid. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data on sexual violence, showing that more than 50% of women experience sexual violence in their lifetime, and one in three women experience sexual harassment in public places.

Women shouldn’t need this solidarity in order to feel welcome or safe. Today’s social culture is one that judges women for drinking, going out, having fun and dressing “slutty.” This forces women to support each other to ensure their safety. Withholding judgment for the behaviors that make this solidarity necessary normalizes making fun of women in these situations. Consider the phrase “white girl wasted,” a phrase I myself have used endearingly, but others have used to make fun of girls who may not know their limits, judging them for drinking and going out at all.

I love the solidarity between drunk women, but I just wish it wasn’t necessary. Society has failed women by forcing them into a space where they must turn to each other for support.

Jamie Murray is an Opinion Columnist who writes about American culture and politics. She can be reached at jamiemu@umich.edu.