Lately I’ve found that every time I scroll through Instagram I’m also asking myself a series of unwelcome whats and whys. “Why do people post what they post?” “Why do I follow who I follow?” “What are we trying to get out of it?” “What are we trying to convey about ourselves?” “What am I doing on the app altogether?” These pervasive questions, annoyingly pushed forth by my brain, constantly interrupt the liking, commenting and scrolling that make up my Instagram user experience.

The final question looms largest, as the former ones tend to lead me to a conclusion that Instagram is a performative, shallow and meaningless space. In theory, Instagram could be a great space for connection, which Instagram certainly claims as its intent: Their about page greets you with a banner reading, “We bring you closer to the people and things you love.” How true the mission statement holds, however, is a bit more uncertain when weighed against how I see Instagram most commonly used.

For their mission statement to feel true, I’d want some sense of authenticity or to feel like the function of posting was actually to share with your followers and let them in. How my peer group and I choose to post and share, however, feels far more superficial, grounded much more in aesthetics than any sense of connection. Even as the aesthetic ideal theoretically shifted, as individual posed and filtered photos phased out and more casual photo dumps phased in, at its core nothing changed. Rather, everyone still had to try just as hard, but it was no longer acceptable to seem like you were trying.

I don’t yet have it in me to delete Instagram altogether — I’m not quite ready to part with this online sphere of social life that I’ve partaken in since I was 11. That said, I’m constantly looking for ways to shift my relationship with the platform, both in search of a more authentic experience and in hopes of minimizing the mental harm social media use enacts. Though this might be a rather hefty goal, I’ve found that reexamining my followers is a good place to start.

There’s always been a numbers game element to Instagram; your follower and following count on display at the top of your profile and like counts — which users can now hide as of 2021 — written beneath each post. People who’ve had their accounts for a similarly long time might recall the era of “follow 4 follow” or “like 4 like” bios, where people would follow and like anything in exchange for follows and likes in return. Even when the emphasis on numbers became slightly more subtle as the app matured, it still felt important. This was evident in the constant exchanging of Instagrams that underscored my middle and high school experience and the follow requests I’d send and receive from friends of friends and even total strangers. Total strangers being people who would have no reason to follow my account if not for the mutual gaining of a follower.

At the beginning of this past summer, I had about 900 followers, a number that far exceeds how many people I actually know or have any semblance of a relationship with, but also lands much lower than many of my friends, whose follower counts lie in the one or two thousands. A study done at Columbia found that the average person knows 600 people — “know” is not to mean friends or acquaintances, but in the most basic sense of the word — and only trusts somewhere between 10 to 25. Whether or not we perceive it, following and being followed en-masse inevitably heightens the same sense of performativity that is evident in our user experience.

The more people you follow, the more content you consume. More than 50% of Gen-Z spends at least four hours a day on social media, meaning we’re all taking in a lot. Given that the nature of how we post is mostly us at our best — showcasing oneself looking attractive, travel, friendships, romantic partners, nightlife, good scenery — following a large number of people gives you a lot to compare yourself to. While comparison is a natural part of the human experience, as people have always looked at others in their peer group to make evaluations of the self, having hundreds of people’s most curated selves to compare to yourself all at once, however, is not.

I’m not someone that would consider Instagram to have an impact on my self-esteem or mental well-being — though one study found that 48% of Gen-Z felt that social media made them more anxious, sad or depressed — but assuming that the Instagram content we consume has no impact on us is simply naive. Each post creates points of comparison and contributes to shaping the norm of how you should then be posting in turn. That one will be, on some level, influenced by what they see on Instagram is inevitable, but just how many people get to shape your Instagram user experience is entirely up to you.

I spent a dedicated couple hours, in a moment of particular frustration in late May, intentionally going through each of my followers and removing and unfollowing hundreds, as I evaluated why I followed them in the first place. If I choose, or at least aspire, for Instagram to be an outlet for my own self expression and authenticity, what were so many of these people doing here? Why did I want them looking into my life and why did I have any interest in theirs?

If at all inspired to make similar cuts, good questions to ask yourself are as follows. If you had to make a new account tomorrow would you choose to refollow this person? If you saw them in public would you acknowledge one another? Have you ever met them in person? Do you have any understanding of this person outside of their Instagram presence? If the answer is no, they likely don’t need to be there, influencing your sense of self.

Removing hundreds of my followers also forced me to confront the embarrassing part of myself that had, in fact, internalized the understanding that how many followers I had did matter. When I meet new people and send them to my Instagram will they ask themselves why I have so few? It’s of course, not actually embarrassing, given that one’s follower account being important and correlated to popularity is a message I’ve been receiving since I was in the fifth grade. Even when actively choosing to remove my followers, I still experienced a moment of numbers-driven doubt and insecurity — which made the importance of my choice all the more evident.

Performing even the smallest act of rejection of a toxic norm or standard Instagram has instilled in us is itself a win. And while removing hundreds of followers makes just a small dent in the myriad of issues Instagram presents, making a number we have always been told should be as high as possible voluntarily go down is a good place to start.

Lila Dominus is an Opinion Columnist writing about privacy, digital culture, and gender. She can be reached at ldominus@umich.edu.