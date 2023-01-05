What is life without introspection?

It’s a question a close friend posed to me just last week and to me, the answer is as clear as day: life becomes meaningless.

We often hear this idea about our lives being made up of the infinitely unique experiences we’ve had. However, none of those experiences have any meaning if we cannot reflect on and learn from them. We cannot properly respect another human being without remembering our own suffering and how it felt to be mistreated. We cannot fathom the scale and gravity of our achievements without comparing them to our humble beginnings. We cannot mourn and grieve loss without reflecting on the beauty of what we once had. Introspection is an essential art, and it’s one I have yet to master despite the hours I’ve dedicated toward it.

I look at all my life experiences like chapters in a storybook. And my introspection is the analysis that every English teacher demands of their students. As I flip back and forth through the pages of my life, I find myself making the same annotation: is the protagonist a good person? More often than not, the answer is no.

The idea of what it means to be good has long been debated. and we all know the basic arguments supporting various definitions of goodness. Human beings are not solely good nor evil. I understand that a person can be good and kind-hearted in one instance and make a horrific and vengeful choice in the next. From that perspective, my prior question is rendered invalid because there can be no consistent and definitive answer. But my rationale is that a person should not be considered good if their intentions were never pure to start with.

Every act of altruism in the protagonist’s life, in my life, has been tainted by narcissism. From planning elaborate birthday gifts to helping peers study for exams, these acts of kindness and service were in some way contingent on receiving something back in return. I needed to hear the ringing praise and see their smiles of gratitude. And if these reactions to my good deeds felt muted and didn’t meet my expectations, I was left with distaste and regret. I looked at things like an exchange and if I didn’t receive enough in return, I was left unmotivated to repeat that thoughtful behavior.

As a child, I saw myself as the kindest person in the world. Only in high school did I start noticing these narcissistic undertones, and it left me extremely distraught. I built myself on the relationships I had with others and suddenly I realized that these relationships were built on superficial acts of kindness. The rose-colored glasses and fairy tales were shattered, and I saw myself as a narcissistic bastard who lied and acted as some kind of philanthropic, selfless soul. But as I’ve grown, I’ve learned to forgive myself, and I believe we all should forgive the narcissistic altruists among us, those who are incapable of helping others without receiving an external reward in exchange.

Psychological research has shown that we have a tendency to consider ourselves morally superior to those around us. This is known as the self-enhancement effect. Essentially, we all believe that we have an above-average moral compass. Obviously, this is a fallacy, since we cannot all be above average. But we think so anyway, and this perceived superiority gives us reason to criticize others. This is perhaps an explanation for why we’re so quick to judge celebrities for their mistakes and imperfections. We think to ourselves that someone who has inferior morals does not deserve the power of their platform.

This isn’t to say that cancel culture doesn’t have its place, and as we’ve seen in recent weeks with the recent Kanye West controversy, some narcissists simply make indefensible mistakes. But some of our criticisms, rooted in our self-righteousness and superiority complexes, can be rather harmful to the society we were trying to protect in the first place.

When a self-obsessed tycoon chooses to donate a hundredth of a percent of their wealth to charities and worthy causes, we criticize them for not doing enough. Not only that, but we try to judge their character and deem that their actions were made only to feed their massive egos or to receive tax cuts. Even if those assumptions are true, even if these billionaires could do far more, we are still criticizing a truly beneficial and good act of service. We are putting people down for doing the right things for the wrong reasons. I can’t help but think that we don’t deserve to be our society’s moral compass and judge others in this fashion.

I still criticize my narcissistic tendencies, but I’ve forgiven myself because I’ve realized that the majority of us are the same. Most of us are self-centered, self-interested people who lust for praise and only help to receive a reward in return. It’s rather harsh, but by accepting this truth, we can learn to forgive ourselves and those around us. In fact, I hope we learn to praise rather than denounce those self-motivated acts of service. It’s rather ironic, but I hope we continue to feed the ever-growing egos of narcissists. By increasing the satisfaction of doing what is right, we’re more likely to see acts of service and a better society as a result.

A couple of weeks ago, a close friend jokingly requested that I paint a mug for them. Maybe I spent hours on it to procrastinate on my other assignments. More likely, I’m a horrible artist and an incredibly slow one at that. Maybe I planned it out and looked for days for the perfect mug to be seen as a truly good friend and to continue building a reputation of being a selfless individual. Perhaps I am a narcissistic bastard who was longing for any ounce of praise and gratitude. Perhaps I did something selfless for selfish motivations. But the end product was something objectively thoughtful and good.

The next time you’re annotating or even writing the pages of your life, remember that it’s easy to swing the axe of criticism, but it’s far more difficult to do what is right or do what is kind. In the end, what we do is far more important than why we’ve done it.

Nazim Ali is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at nazimali@umich.edu.