I joke a lot about my indecisiveness. It can make even trivial decisions difficult, like when my friends and I decide what food to order for delivery. Scrolling through pages of restaurants on UberEats, we narrow it down to two final contenders: Italian or Chinese? We waver back and forth, admittedly spending too much time debating our options. Are we in a “pasta and Caprese salad” or a “chow mein and spring rolls” mood?

These choices are equally good — but that’s what makes this decision so difficult. In an interview with The New York Times, Barry Schwartz, author of “The Paradox of Choice: Why More Is Less,” explains how having many good choices makes deciding hard.

“The privileged among us live in a world where mostly we’re choosing among really good options,” He said. “And the difference between really good and really, really good is not worth your effort to discern, even when the stakes are high.”

It sounds counterintuitive. We all want to make the best choice, especially when the stakes are high. College students understand this pressure best in the context of post-graduation plans. Years of playing Operation and gravitating toward science courses make me confident in my plans to attend medical school, but there’s always that random morning when I find myself thinking: what if there’s another choice that’s better for me? I could go to law school and change my major to English. I’ve always liked math — what if I looked into engineering? There’s also consulting, fashion design, etc. It’s 8 in the morning, I’ve barely touched my coffee and my indecisiveness has me in a frantic spiral of insecurity due to the fear there might be superior alternatives I’ve yet to explore.

Vacillating between different career paths is a fairly universal experience, especially somewhere like the University of Michigan. With countless majors to choose from and a highly career-oriented student body, it’s somewhat inevitable. We’re extremely fortunate to have the flexibility and freedom to study our interests and seek a job in the field of our own choosing.

However, more options also increase an individual’s obligation to make difficult decisions.

We’re presented with so many possible futures that trying to settle on just one feels like closing the door on all other, potentially more preferable, opportunities unknown to us.

This phenomenon is referred to as our “fear of better options,” a phrase coined by Patrick McGinnis during his time at Harvard Business School. In an interview with the New York Times, McGinnis said that he consistently feared making a decision because it may not be the optimal choice.

“We hedged, lived in a world of maybes and were paralyzed at the prospect of actually committing to something.”

The problem McGinnis and many others experience is outlined in the consumer theory of economics. The theory holds that humans seek to maximize their utility — we make decisions based on what we believe will result in the best possible outcome. However, as Schwartz and other economists concur, it is often impossible to select the optimal choice. They argue for a more realistic model to approach decision-making — satisfying rather than maximizing.

A satisfier settles for good enough, while a maximizer, in every situation, consistently seeks to attain the best option. You might be thinking, “Who wants to settle for good enough?” But despite their efforts, maximizers are more likely to experience self-blame, regret and lower self-esteem compared to satisfiers. It’s paradoxical in a way: Maximizers strive to attain the best results, yet research proves they end up less satisfied with their final decisions. Due to their fear of better options, they are constantly letting themselves down.

The truth is that decision-making can be intimidating, but indecision only holds you back — the risks of inaction have far worse repercussions. Stay on the fence for too long and you’ll miss out on what each side has to offer. Tim Urban, author of the “Wait But Why” blog, highlighted the overlooked importance of decisiveness.

“Decision-making is the steering wheel of your life,” he said. “And you want to get good at driving.”

So how do we get good at it?

For harder decisions, Urban recommends thought experiments. He often suggests picturing a button: press it and you’re launched months into the future, skipping all the hardships that follow making a choice. Consider the decision to quit your job. Press the button and suddenly you’re working in a new office — you’ve said goodbye to your work friends, exhausted your job search and had the dreadful conversation with your boss. If you’re inclined to press the button, your fear of the execution of a choice is what’s causing your hesitation.

We make approximately 35,000 conscious decisions each day. While they vary in their significance, it goes without saying that each individual choice doesn’t need to carry such weight. As such, Schwartz recommends aiming for “good enough.” Once you come to terms with the fact you’ll never be able to consider every possibility, this advice is easier to accept. Another method of thinking proposed by Sheena Iyengar, author of “The Art of Choosing,” is that people should be “choosy about choosing.” Decision-making is a freedom, but it’s a right that doesn’t necessarily need to be exercised 35,000 times a day. If you and a friend are grabbing coffee, let her pick the cafe. Unsure which nail color looks better? Ask your manicurist. Prioritize which choices you want to make, and leave some up to others.

So next time you’re at Amer’s, staring at the maze of options on the chalkboard, remember that you don’t need to read every item on the menu. Instead of swaying back and forth between what sandwich, açaí bowl or crêpe to order, just pick the first thing you read that sounds good. Spend less time making decisions and more time enjoying the results.

Kate Micallef is an Opinion Columnist from Boca Raton, Fla. She writes about lifestyle, health, and college culture for The Daily and can be reached at katemic@umich.edu.