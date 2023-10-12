In our culture, many women are expected to hold multiple roles: as their family’s cook, childcare coordinator, bookkeeper and partial breadwinner. It is these tasks that keep families afloat, despite these actions often going unrecognized. Household tasks are additionally unpaid, unrewarded and extremely time consuming. Researchers at the University of Michigan found that when women marry men, they gain seven hours of housework per week; men lose an hour of housework per week when they marry women. There is a reallocation of labor that occurs after marriage and the traditional expectation for women to do tasks inside the house, while men do tasks outside the house. When women are subconsciously expected to take on more household and familial tasks, their professional lives suffer.

There have been meaningful strides made in gender equality. The gender wage gap has narrowed, thanks to improved access to education and opportunities that were not available to women in the past. Yet, men still do not agree with women on how pervasive issues of gender equality are. The progress we have made thus far is important, but still not enough.

A 2019 Gallup poll found that women in heterosexual, married couples shoulder more of the responsibility for doing the laundry, cleaning the house, preparing meals and caring for their children on a daily basis. The Pew Research Center found that only 20% of people say women’s contributions at work are valued more than their contributions at home. But society has made so many gender-based improvements, so why are women still doing more housework than men?

The answer lies in history and tradition. Traditional gender roles of how men and women should behave persist in modern society. Gender roles are entrenched in children from a young age through socialization — it is a cycle of seeing others behave according to these norms and then internalizing the expectations to behave this way. This generational cycle has pressured women to take on the invisible, unpaid work in their families.

A study published by the Journal of Research in Social Stratification and Mobility found that more housework and care burden lowers labor market participation. They also found that when men increase their share of household and caretaking tasks, women’s employment and working hours improve.

In addition, it is those who work full-time jobs that suffer the most from unfair gendered divisions of invisible labor. A data note from the Kaiser Family Foundation reveals that women are 10 times more likely than men to take time off work to care for their sick child. Of the women in this study without access to child care, 60% were not paid for this time off. Men are less expected to take time off for matters related to their kids because our society values the contributions men make at work more highly than their contributions at home. There is compelling evidence to suggest that the social requirements placed on women to maintain their family are destructive to the work lives women have fought so hard to have.

As college students, housework and child care might not seem like things we have to worry about quite yet. However, many college students will soon enter the workforce and could very well face the same unequal balance if they choose to get married. Even for students who choose not to get married, becoming aware of the pressure women feel to fulfill certain tasks would allow us to better push for solutions. So how do we solve this problem? We split the work evenly while pushing for affordable child care.

A major reason women take so much time off of work to care for their children is because it is insanely expensive to pay for child care in the United States. In a UNICEF analysis of childcare access in high-income countries, the United States was ranked 35 out of 41 high-income countries on its national childcare and parental leave policies. The report also considered affordability, quality of childcare and job-protected paid parental leave. The only category the United States ranked in the top 20 was in the quality rankings, coming in at 15. When almost every other comparable country is offering superior child care, we have to improve.

Though child care costs vary from state to state, they are overwhelmingly high nationwide. For a preschool age student in the state of Michigan, costs range from $10,500 to $16,100 for one child per year. This is nearly one-fifth of the annual median income in Michigan. The U.S. spends less than half of the average amount spent on child care by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries as a percentage of GDP, making competitive and expensive childcare a uniquely American issue. It is no wonder that some women opt to take time off work rather than pay for childcare.

For her book, “Equal Partners: Improving Gender Equality at Home,” gender expert Kate Mangino studied 40 men who split household tasks evenly with their partners. She hoped to find a commonality in the lives of these men that led to their equal partnership. To her surprise, most of the men grew up with fathers who did not equally split work with their wives, yet these men still choose to contribute equally to invisible labor.

In an interview with The Guardian, Mangino said accountability is important in parenting and partnerships as a whole.

“Being really clear about expectations, and holding each other accountable from the start, is critical,” Mangino said

Her work emphasizes the importance of analyzing why we as a society do things the way that we do. Once people acknowledge the biased breaking up of household tasks, communication becomes the heart of the solution.

This unfair, gendered division of labor is pervasive in our society, but the solutions are within reach. Until we pivot to both genders splitting domestic labor tasks, women will struggle to have the balanced professional and home lives that men are accustomed to. Improving affordability and access to child care as well as splitting tasks evenly will create an avenue to release women of the burden that comes with keeping their families afloat.

Mackenzie Kilano is an opinion columnist who writes about student life, culture, and politics. She can be reached at mkilano@umich.edu.