Last year, I was in conversation with a male peer of mine about our professional careers after college. About halfway through the conversation, he stopped me abruptly and said, “You know, you really are lucky.” I shot him a confused look and he continued, “You have the safety net of marriage after college. If things don’t work out with my degree, I really don’t have any other options.”

I stared at him, frozen with astonishment, before deciding that this was a conversation that I’d rather avoid. So, I bit my tongue, brushed over the comment with a forced laugh and changed the subject. For the past year, I’ve contemplated my decision at that moment — my decision to avoid that difficult, but necessary conversation about female perception and representation in higher education. Consider this article to be my recompense: It’s time to open up the dialogue.

The year 1970 represented a shift in the American education system. It was during this year that, for the first time in history, the number of women outnumbered the number of men on American college campuses. Since that moment, this trend has only continued to increase, with the gender ratio on campuses nationwide approaching 60 women for every 40 men.

The University of Michigan is not immune to this phenomenon, with undergraduate enrollment statistics also reflecting a female majority. The gender ratio in the workforce displays a more even split, currently exhibiting a nearly equal 50-50 distribution. The problem? Despite the fact that women constitute the majority of the college-educated population and just under half of the workforce, they only hold 25% of senior executive positions. When considering the leadership positions in S&P 500 companies, this number decreases even further, dropping down to 5%. Women are more educated and more professionally inclined than ever before, but, paradoxically, the male dominance of the workplace has remained unchanged.

Numerous studies have shown that gender gaps in the workforce are fueled by a variety of factors. Socioeconomic barriers, sexual harassment and deeply ingrained gender roles are just a few of the forces that contribute to this phenomenon. However, these inequalities are not isolated to the workforce — they are deeply entrenched within the American education system as well.

As stated above, the female demographic in higher education has now become the majority. Yet, cases of gender inequality and discrimination still remain rampant. A study by the Public Library of Science academic journal found that the composition of leadership in higher education often mirrors, and potentially contributes to, these workplace inequities. Although the male population has now become a minority in higher education, most of the leadership positions are still held by men. An analysis of leadership on editorial boards for academic journals at top-ranked universities found that only 17.5% of the 4,112 board members were women.

Because the climate of higher education acts as a social and professional primer for students entering the labor force, any inequalities that exist in the education system are, in turn, often replicated within the workplace. As a result, these barriers to female leadership in academic clubs, editorial boards and pre-professional societies aren’t only obstructing women from gaining valuable experience to prepare them for their careers — they are also serving to amplify the deeply rooted gender inequalities that women are subconsciously socialized into adopting.

A lack of female leadership opportunities in the education system reinforces the presence of social role theory, which identifies widely shared gender stereotypes as stemming from the gendered division of labor within a society. In this way, a scarcity of female representation in the workforce and in academic leadership is counterproductive to equality. Often lacking role models in the presence of male-dominant leadership, female advancement is hindered as young girls are continually socialized into these secondary, background roles. Across the education system, these latent systems of gendered socialization all preach the same harmful message: men are natural leaders and women are natural followers.

The presence of these stereotypes and gender roles also results in strong tendencies of risk aversion among women in professional environments. According to the findings of a study by LinkedIn, women often apply to jobs only if they meet 100% of the criteria. In another study that analyzed undergraduate male and female students with identical academic standings, the females were shown to be significantly less likely to apply to graduate programs at top universities due to the competitive nature of the assignment process. In essence, the issue of gender gaps in leadership and the workforce is not the result of explicit discrimination, but rather an implicit inequality — an inequality that is continually constructed and maintained through rigid social dynamics.

As women, it is imperative that we continue to push for equal representation in on-campus leadership positions. Undergraduate education is a vital predecessor to the workforce, making it a highly formative period for women and their career paths. Fortunately, certain clubs and organizations are already taking strides to correct these issues such as Kappa Alpha Pi, a pre-professional law fraternity at the University. Molly Sherry and Mariya Jahan are both undergraduate students currently serving on the executive board of Kappa Alpha Pi, and provided insight into how their organization has taken strides to support female involvement.

“Within the internal e-board, I’ve felt very respected,” Sherry said. “However, it is important that more women have the opportunity to access these leadership roles, that’s what it’s about — acknowledging and giving credit to women.”

And indeed, whether done directly or indirectly, it is time that we stop placing professional limitations on women. Contrary to the words of my male colleague, the prospect that women often must make the difficult choice between children and a career is not a comfort, but a genuine concern. In an educational system that claims to support and produce strong women, it is due time that we stop being told to choose between such demeaning ultimatums.

