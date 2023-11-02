Just two days before Slovakia’s parliamentary elections in September, an audio recording of Michal Šimečka was posted to Facebook. The audio captured a conversation with a journalist in which Šimečka, who leads the Progressive Slovakia Party, was allegedly “discussing how to rig the election” by buying votes from the country’s marginalized Roma minority. The video quickly went viral on social media, racking up views and prompting strong criticism of Šimečka among many viewers. Two days later, on Sunday evening of that week, the election results were released — progressive Slovakia had lost the election.

In reality, however, Šimečka hadn’t proposed to manipulate the election at all. In fact, the alleged conversation that went viral had actually never even occurred. The audio recording had been a deepfake, which is a synthetic media that has been digitally manipulated in order to spread malicious or false information.

Agence France-Presse’s fact-checking department later revealed that they had suspected early on that the audio had been manipulated through the use of artificial intelligence. However, the recording had been uploaded to Facebook during a 48-hour moratorium just before polls opened for the election. During this period, politicians are expected to refrain from public engagement, announcements and press conferences. As a result, Šimečka and his team were left powerless in debunking the audio recording.

The events that unfolded in Slovakia are by no means an isolated incident. Newly developed AI are increasingly being harnessed as weapons for spreading political disinformation, threatening to damage the reputations and credibility of many leading world figures. Prominent politicians including former President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have all been victimized by deepfakes seeking to disrupt the realm of politics. With the ability to create these convincingly realistic audio and video recordings, malicious individuals can manipulate public opinion, influence elections and heavily impact voter perception. The danger that these technologies pose to the integrity of elections is substantial, and governments and tech companies worldwide are grappling with ways to combat this rising threat.

Danielle Citron, professor of law at the University of Virginia School of Law is just one of the many experts that has begun to raise the alarm on this issue.

“The potential to sway the outcome of an election is real, particularly if the attacker is able to time the distribution,” Citron wrote. “This way there will be enough window for the fake to circulate but not enough for the victim to debunk it effectively (assuming it can be debunked at all).”

Humanity has reached an age where seeing is no longer believing. From fake footage of Biden giving a grim assessment of the U.S. banking system to a political announcement by former President Barack Obama, all of these situations threaten to damage the credibility of politicians and the media alike.

This oversaturation of scrutiny within the media presents a dilemma that Citron identifies as the “liar’s dividend.” In this phenomenon, she argues, the existence of deepfakes could be used as a plausible basis for individuals to deny real footage of their words or actions as fabricated. And indeed, as these synthetic media become increasingly sophisticated, the lines between what is real and what is fabricated are becoming increasingly blurred, making it easier for individuals to cast doubt on genuine footage. This has far-reaching implications for public discourse, accountability and the very trust that society places within its politicians and institutions.

The solution to this issue is complicated, as very few laws and regulations currently exist to manage the spread of this media. Even more concerning, this issue has far-reaching impacts, and politicians are not the only individuals who have been victimized by this fabricated media. Many women now face a new type of sexual harassment with the advent of deepfakes, with a 2019 study revealing that 96% of all deepfake videos were nonconsensual pornography of female individuals. Victims face a complete lack of legal protection, as there are currently no federal laws in the U.S. that legislate against the creation and sharing of nonconsensual deepfake pornography. Celebrities including Tom Hanks and Kristen Bell have equally had their image exploited by the technologies, with their image being used in false advertisements and malicious footage.

As we continue to navigate this uncharted territory, it is imperative that governments, tech companies and society as a whole work collaboratively to develop strategies to combat this emerging category of disinformation. With the increasingly advanced nature of these videos, the future of free speech and democracy may depend on it.

Tate Moyer is an Opinion Columnist from Los Angeles, California. She writes about the influence of digital culture and technology, and can be reached at moyert@umich.edu.