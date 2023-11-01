On Tuesday, Oct. 10, President Joe Biden stood in the State Dining Room and spoke about the attack on Israeli citizens by Hamas, where he asserted that the U.S. stands with Israel in the face of recent brutality. Since Oct. 10, Biden and his administration have been engrossed in diplomacy: visiting Israel, negotiating hostage deals and releasing statements on the conflict. Despite his obvious commitment to the issue, Biden’s actions continue to oversimplify a nuanced situation, and the U.S. should be supporting civilians, whether they be Israeli or Palestinian.

The modern conflict between Israel and Palestine dates back to 1917, when Britain issued the Balfour Declaration to support the creation of a Jewish homeland in Palestine. By 1947, the United Nations decided to officially split Palestine into a Jewish and Arab state, while Jerusalem would remain under international control. On May 14, 1948, Israel officially declared independence, and five Arab nations invaded. The Nakba, which followed Israel’s independence, marked the beginning of a new stage of violence that would last decades.

Since then, both Israel and various Palestinian groups have committed war crimes. In 2021, the International Criminal Court opened an investigation into crimes committed against Palestine, and United Nations Special Rapporteur, Michael Lynk, reported that Israel’s occupation of Palestine is a system of apartheid. Nonetheless, the recent Hamas attack is also considered a serious crime by human rights organizations, as well.

Biden’s remarks captured the horror that Israel is currently facing, but they never addressed the historic suffering of the Palestinian people. While their suffering does not justify a terrorist attack against Israel, the U.S. should not pretend that Israel’s long-term policies on Gaza and the West Bank are in the interest of long-term peace. Biden touched on the current and historic suffering of Jewish people, and it would’ve been appropriate to mention the historic suffering of Palestinian people, as well.

Hamas’ designation as a terrorist organization by the U.S. government does not automatically mean the Israeli government has done no wrong, and the opposite is true, as well. Even though the Israeli government and others in the West Bank have harmed Palestine, it does not mean that Hamas’ actions are justified. Civilians’ human rights have been trampled on by both of these belligerents. The Biden administration should be focused on a foreign policy that helps innocent people, rather than a foreign policy which mainly strengthens the binary in place.

Despite the intuitiveness of helping innocent people, the U.S. continues to forsake its moral imperative to aid innocent people. The U.S. must stop upholding the binary of pro-Israel or pro-Palestine, and instead move to a more pro-civilian foreign policy, whether those civilians are Israeli or Palestinian.

Innocent people are being killed, with the death toll in Israel soaring to around 1,400 as of Oct. 30, with an estimated 200 captive Israeli citizens. In Gaza, over 8,000 people have died as of Oct. 30, with that number expected to rise.

Even though Biden pledged support to Israel, the U.S. needs to look at the issue as a whole. The first step toward a civilian foreign policy for the U.S should be to stop providing military aid to Israel. The country no longer needs military aid. Rather, the U.S. should offer humanitarian aid for the entire region. While the U.S. military aid did help Israel get to their position of power, the billions of dollars in aid is now excessive.

Gaza is out of fuel and running out of food and water. Luckily, Israel recently approved the passage of aid from Egypt to Gaza, but it’s trickling in much too slowly compared to the rising death tolls. Currently, the U.S. is offering $100 million in humanitarian assistance for Gaza and the West Bank. However, Biden also asked Congress to approve $105 billion in military aid, some of which would go to Israel. Military aid only exacerbates conflict, with reports indicating that aid increases both the duration and intensity of war.

If the U.S. wants to help Israel and Palestine pursue peace, then the country needs to focus on ending this conflict without giving either side more reason to fight, which means limiting further military aid. Instead, the U.S. is focused on choosing a side in a conflict where both sides have done evil things.

U.S. interests in the region have traditionally aligned with Israel’s. The U.S. supported the establishment of Israel after World War II and has remained close allies since. Israel has similar values and beliefs to the U.S., and they are important for the U.S.’ goal of a secure Middle East. However, the U.S. has a reputation as the world’s pivotal power, meaning the international community expects American involvement in global conflicts. Also, one of the State Department’s goals is to advance human rights. One way to maintain this reputation could be for the U.S. to acknowledge that the Palestinian people do have a right to exist.

In order to pursue a pro-civilian foreign policy, the United States needs to send humanitarian aid instead of military aid and help to facilitate a diplomatic resolution within the region.

Sophia Perrault is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at sophiafp@umich.edu.