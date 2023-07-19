As we approach the four-year anniversary of financier and socialite Jeffery Epstein’s death, another look at the case could reveal a lot about where we’re at as a country. The investigation into his sexual abuses began in 2005 when the first victim came forward, and the centi-millionaire was sentenced to 18 months in jail with a secret plea deal protecting him from any federal charges. By 2018, the scale of Epstein’s crimes had become clear and prosecutors scrapped the deal. Epstein was arrested and later died under mysterious circumstances before he could be tried.

Authorities announced to a skeptical public that he had committed suicide in his cell. But, we wondered, where were the guards that were supposed to be keeping watch? Why would he say “I have no interest in killing myself” before killing himself? We didn’t forget his friends, either. Was it really possible that none of the politicians, royalty and ultra-rich that frequented his home and private island knew what was going on there, as they claimed? They’ve had to deny a number of dark accusations.

It’s a shame that we still don’t know the truth, but it is even more of a shame that this doesn’t seem to bother us much. I think this is because Epstein’s death feels like just another mystery on a heap of many others. As more of the country comes to distrust the political establishment, it becomes increasingly difficult for us to focus on any one issue. Whether it’s Epstein, wars in the Middle East, or the origins of COVID-19 and the efficacy of lockdowns, Americans are suffering from learned helplessness. Our institutions have either actively lied or been accidentally wrong enough times that we’re losing faith in them entirely.

We’ve nailed step one: doubt. But we aren’t nearly committed enough to step two: finding the facts. We have to reembrace this in our culture because doubt without inquiry is useless. It’s not enough to only say, “Epstein didn’t kill himself.” We then have to add, “Let’s find out what really happened.” Otherwise, we’re all just walking through a miasma of disbelief. That isn’t good for the country.

When we can identify lies but don’t care to find the truth, conspiracies are born. Conspiracy theorists don’t care about the truth; they care about their narrative. But narratives can be enticing. Despite some of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s more far-fetched beliefs and the significant criticism he’s received for them, he’s polling at 16% in the Democratic primary, a high number against an incumbent president.

His supporters admire that he challenges a status quo that they view as inherently corrupt, and they aren’t wrong — nor is he wrong to fight it. He isn’t half the lunatic he’s made out to be in the press, but he also isn’t the prophet he thinks of himself as. He claims that vaccines can cause autism and that the CIA was behind the assassination of his uncle. His sincerity won’t change reality, but it is endearing.

Kennedy’s dedication has made him and others like him champions for the millions of Americans suspicious of the government and media. It’s understandable, but unhealthy. People see him remain solid as he’s disparaged by politicians or outlets they don’t like, and they cling to him.

One of my colleagues at The Michigan Daily recently wrote a column lamenting the misinformation she said was “spewed” when Kennedy went onto The Joe Rogan Experience in June: “Certain speech, including the claim that vaccines are a hoax, present clear and immediate danger to public health. Compromising one’s First Amendment right, in this instance, isn’t a matter of constitutional rights — it’s a way to protect the mass public.”

While moderate fact-checking is necessary, this call for censorship is dangerous, and it drives people to Kennedy’s cause. This same phenomenon applies to former President Donald Trump. Americans trust their own ability to sort out the truth far better than that of a censor, and when your policy goals evoke images of George Orwell’s “1984,” they tend to run the other way. People that hate the political establishment won’t be won over by the creation of a larger establishment, especially one designed to silence them.

Average Americans might see these attacks on Kennedy and, to some extent, Donald Trump, and become afraid of where their own ideas will land them. They might not necessarily agree with every one of Kennedy or Trump’s crazier statements (although some certainly do), but they don’t like where we’re at, and they see martyrs willing to take a beating for them. Conspiracy theorists have a high tolerance for bad press. Sensible people generally don’t, so they find themselves hiding behind those that do. Give everyone a microphone, and the need for candidates like these two will shrink dramatically.

If people feel like they’re able to participate freely in the national conversation, without fear of being deplatformed or vilified, the learned helplessness will go away. And with an important election coming up in 2024, every voice needs to be heard.

Jack Brady is an Opinion Columnist writing about American politics and culture. He can be reached at jackrbra@umich.edu.