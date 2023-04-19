I love college football just as much as the next person; it’s one of the reasons I was drawn to the University of Michigan. I made the most of my season tickets this year and I plan to do the same next year. However, I often wonder why my peers and I don’t rally around women’s sports at the University the way that we do men’s. The answer lies in how media portrayal of women’s sports has affected our own views and reinforced our own implicit biases. Despite the progress made, fans and the media continue to fail in giving women’s sports the respect and support they have earned.

One crucial issue is the lack of media coverage for women’s sports. A USC/Purdue study published in 2021 found that women’s sports receive only 3.5% to 3.6% of the total coverage on TV news and SportsCenter. Media often defends this difference by saying something to the effect of “we are giving the audience what they want”; but we must take into account that while the media is subject to its viewers’ demand, it also creates it.

When women’s sports are covered, it is often in a negative light. A 2014 academic article by Janet Fink found that women are often infantilized within sports journalism. Female athletes are more likely to be called by their first name or referred to as “girls” or “young ladies” rather than women. Their athletic ability is also framed differently. In gymnastics, commentators mention the strength of male gymnasts three times more than females. Male athletes’ failure is attributed to tough conditions or competition, but for female athletes, it’s a lack of skill or commitment. These comments influence how an audience feels about female athletes.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Michigan Volleyball player Maddi Cuchran emphasized this point.

“By giving a more positive representation in the media, women’s sports would receive more respect (from) the public as a whole,” Cuchran said.

Coverage of women’s sports also often focuses on femininity. In sports, women are expected to uphold societal ideals of what a woman should be. This is because media coverage objectifies female athletes and contributes to reproducing hegemonic masculinity within sports.

These issues with media coverage have real world consequences. The University of Michigan has an excellent selection of women’s sports. Just last month, the women’s gymnastics team beat No. 1 Oklahoma. The women’s basketball team is a No. 6 seed in the women’s March Madness tournament. The softball team is ranked 31st in the country. On top of this, all women’s sporting events are free for students to watch. Even still, women’s sports generally do not garner the same attention and support that men’s sports do. This is because we have subconsciously internalized the rhetoric of women’s sports coverage.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams both play in the Crisler Center, which has a seating capacity of 12,707. For the 2021-22 season, the women’s team was ranked 3rd and the men’s team was ranked 8th in the Big Ten. Yet, the average attendance for a women’s game was 3,676 compared to 11,953 for a men’s game. We don’t have to stop attending the men’s games we love so much, but we should understand why we do not maintain this level of spirit for women’s sports.

The Michigan volleyball team has a record attendance of 8,137 people in Crisler Center. They set this at their 2017 game against Ohio State and it tripled their previous record. This record still falls 4,000 short of the average attendance for a men’s basketball game.

“If we had an increase in student attendance to our games, it would help motivate us to perform better and make the atmosphere of our games more exciting,” said Cuchran. “It would mean a lot to me and my team.”

It is time that we make a change. On a local level, students should make it a goal to attend more women’s sporting events. Whether that be high school, college or professional events, all areas of women’s sports deserve more support. These athletes put immense time and effort into their sports and they have earned our respect and admiration. Simply attending these events will crush many of society’s preconceived notions about women’s sports. For those who read sports news: Seek out stories about women’s sports and read them.

While individual actions can create meaningful changes for women’s athletics, it is also important to address the root of the problem: the media.

Media outlets should no longer reinforce outdated ideas about gender within sports. All places that cover sports must commit to consistent and equal coverage of men’s and women’s sports. And equal coverage does not mean espnW and women’s specific sporting networks. While these networks are well intentioned, they only further the idea that men’s sports are the norm. Instead, women’s sports should be included in regular coverage the way that media outlets include men’s sports. When more people are exposed to elite women’s sports teams, they will become fans and follow them, increasing viewership.

The Daily’s coverage of women’s sports at Michigan has been outstanding. Last month, the Women’s Month series highlighted female athletes all over campus. Outside of the month of March, The Daily regularly covers women’s basketball, softball, gymnastics, soccer, tennis and lacrosse. This is because, at The Daily, “women’s month doesn’t end when March is over… The Daily’s sports section never stops working to tell female athletes,’ coaches’ and journalists’ stories.” It would be ideal if national publications followed suit in dedicating their sports sections to consistent positive coverage of women’s sports and female athletes.

Not only are women’s sports not talked about, the people talking about sports are not women. According to The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport, only 14.4% of sports reporters identify as female. It’s important that women are included in reporting, not only to negate the notion that the sports world is a space for men but also to avoid the way that women’s sports are currently covered. Male dominated reporting has given us the differential framing of athletic ability, infantilization and focus on femininity in women’s sports. For a long time, women have not had a voice in sports — providing one will only improve their coverage.

This can be seen in The Daily’s women’s sports coverage. An article entitled “What covering women’s sports mean to us” was released last month, where female sports writers on The Daily detail their experience covering women’s sports. It is representation like this that allows women’s sports the fair and equal coverage they deserve.

The media that we consume affects us more than we realize. I played women’s sports for all of my life, but when I reflect on my first year at the University, I undoubtedly attended more men’s events than women’s. So keep watching the men’s sports that you know and love, but don’t neglect the women’s sports who have worked tirelessly to earn recognition.

Mackenzie Kilano is an Opinion Columnist who writes about student life, culture and politics. She can be reached at mkilano@umich.edu.