University of Michigan students and locals alike love Ann Arbor. Ann Arbor has a lively culinary scene, a passion for the arts, unbeatable sports events and fun nightlife. What Ann Arbor lacks, though, is affordable housing and a simple housing process for students who attend the University. A comprehensive housing process and reasonably priced housing would make Ann Arbor an even better place to live.

One significant issue is that the University does not guarantee on-campus housing beyond freshman year. The U-M housing site says “spaces are extremely limited” and approval of the Elbel Field project indicates the University is aware of a shortage of affordable housing. With room for 9,121 residents and an undergraduate population of 32,282, it is unsustainable for most students to live in on-campus housing past their freshman year, forcing them to find off-campus housing.

“I thought that I would have a place on campus for my sophomore year until the end of my first semester when I learned that was not guaranteed,” said Nursing freshman Sam Melton. “This made me late to finding off-campus housing and really stressed me out because it was time-consuming to find a house.”

Finding off-campus housing can be an overwhelming task. Most freshmen looking for housing have not rented on their own before. In August of 2021, the city of Ann Arbor amended the Early Leasing Ordinance, which now states that landlords cannot give tours or sign on a new tenant until 150 days before the end of the current lease. Before this ordinance was passed, most off-campus housing options filled up almost a year before the beginning of the lease. While additional time for students to find housing was well-intentioned, landlords have found loopholes.

For students, the realization that they have until March to search for housing is reassuring. That is, until they learn landlords take waitlist fees for months, and by March many houses have a list of potential tenants. Landlords all over Ann Arbor have been collecting thousands of dollars in waitlist fees ahead of the 150-day period before the current tenants’ lease ends. This means students must continue to search for housing early in the year and be ready to put down money to join a waitlist, all while having no guarantee of getting the lease.

This brings us to the overarching problem: housing prices in Ann Arbor are sky-high. Rent Cafe found the average rent in Ann Arbor to be $1,912, with Grand Rapids at $1,417 and East Lansing at $1,455. RentData.org looked into the Fair Market Rent of the Ann Arbor area, which is the 40th percentile of gross rent, and found that Ann Arbor is more expensive than 98% of Michigan. They also found that rent prices increased nearly 10% in the last year. Since most students are not able to commute to campus and infrastructure on the Ann Arbor campus doesn’t generally support this, landlords have capitalized on the need for proximity to campus with high rent.

The University has made one great stride toward solving this issue: The approval of the Elbel Field project. This will give 2,300 more students a chance at on-campus, affordable housing. Hopefully, it will also encourage landlords to lower rent to compete with on-campus housing options.

However, 2,300 extra beds won’t exactly put this problem to rest. Furthermore, these dorms are not expected to open until the fall of 2025. While it is no doubt that more on-campus housing is a step in the right direction, this is not an immediate fix that will make the off-campus housing search easier and more accessible.

For the time being, the University can play a large part in streamlining the process of finding off-campus housing. Beyond the Diag, for example, is a great resource that is available through the University. However, many students do not know that it exists and their resources are relatively limited. When Melton was asked what she knew about Beyond the Diag, despite having searched comprehensively for housing, she hadn’t encountered the resource, and thought it would have been helpful to hear about it earlier. Beyond the Diag has a solid set of resources for those already living off campus, but for anyone looking for a new place to live, their main resources are limited to a listing service, a few short videos and two housing fairs in late February.

For Beyond the Diag to be even more successful in its mission, it should fill in the gaps of information that exist within its current resources. A step-by-step timeline for students to follow explaining what is necessary to secure off-campus housing would go miles to help students. An explanation of waitlist fees and waitlist agreements with landlords would also help students to avoid being misled and understand what they are committing to, in order to help mediate the disparity between different narratives about the importance of waitlists. A series of free webinars held over Zoom would allow for a more interactive method for many students to get their questions answered, especially if they do not have an older student to ask for help. Most importantly, Beyond the Diag as an organization and the resources it offers need to be advertised to students earlier in the year. This would help students know where they can get support and what Beyond the Diag does. An increase in accessible information for students would only ease the stress of finding off-campus housing.

Finding a place to live is a stressor for many students. This hasn’t been helped by predatory landlords, high rent and limited on-campus housing. U-M intervention in the Ann Arbor housing market will make the housing process less daunting, stressful and confusing. In the meantime, easy access to housing information for students should be a priority.

Mackenzie Kilano is an Opinion Columnist that writes about student life, culture and politics. She can be reached at mkilano@umich.edu.