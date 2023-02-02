A clip of Ryan Gosling in “Blade Runner 2049” and a person talking about the symptoms of depression and images of darkness, followed by images of people in pain and suffering, have one thing in common: They are all part of the trend known as #corecore. This trend has seemingly taken TikTok by storm, amassing over 400 million views since it started gaining popularity in December of last year.

As its prominence has increased, the question of how to interpret the trend has moved to the centerfold. While corecore could be dismissed as just another trend with little to no inherent meaning, the topics it covers and the unique use of media in order to display them allows this trend to become symbolic of a greater mental health problem on social media.

Corecore videos on TikTok cannot be condensed into one easy concept. As opposed to other, more formatted trends on TikTok and social media, corecore is shaped by individual creators’ perspectives and artistic choices. Although the trend lacks a standardized framework, corecore focuses on the creator using multiple types of media, including music, movies, podcast clips and images, combined into a short video.

At its core, these videos attempt to convey a given emotion through a conglomeration of different media. Usually, the focus of a corecore video is some sort of nihilistic perspective on society. This becomes more evident when put in the greater context of rapidly growing mental health problems among teenagers and young adults over the past decade.

Although they cannot be attributed to a single cause, these worsening mental health issues among young adults have roots in social isolation, an increasing wealth gap and an ever-increasing reliance on the internet for day-to-day interactions. We can look to corecore for insight into the more elusive causes of these issues, due to their nature as a symptom, in part, of social media.

Corecore’s nature as a symptom of the greater issue of young adults’ mental health shows that the trend is more than a collection of random videos. Specifically, corecore and its content most closely attribute themselves to that of post-modernist art, because they link one’s feelings about an increasingly absurd world to a video representing those ideas. Classifying corecore as postmodernist allows us to think of the trend as an artform. The post-modernist art style does not contain a set of rules that an artist has to follow, unlike some other art forms, such as pop and neo-classical art. It is because of this leniency that post-modernist art sees a variety of media used to depict it. The piece “Untitled (I shop therefore I am)” by Barbara Kruger is as postmodernist as the sculpture art piece “Shuttlecocks” by Claes Oldenburg. Although they differ in medium and what they depict, they are both a statement on society.

It is this statement that post-modernist art presents that is intrinsic to corecore. The videos made do not combine multiple media together just for the sake of it, but instead to form a reflection on the creator’s personal relationship to society. Commonly, the images in a corecore video depict some kind of social issue that the creator might view as the cause of their personal problems.

Although there has been some debate over whether corecore is truly an art form, or just another trend made by teenagers and young adults to gain views, the commonalities between corecore and post-modernist art cannot be ignored. While most users on TikTok are not world-renowned artists, it is the democratization of media that allows everyone to have the chance to create art with no formal training and express their views to the world via the internet. Alongside corecore as an art form is the inherent meaning — the ability of people to express themselves — behind it.

Corecore’s prevailing nihilism seemingly suggests a negative sentiment among its creators. Its videos focus on what in society caused the problems that they experience. However, by focusing on these problems they shed light on the mental health issues that cause them. The outlet created by this trend doesn’t just expose the issues a growing number of young adults experience, but also displays some of the causes of these issues as well, giving further insight into this growing epidemic.

While corecore may be another trend that lasts a few months before disappearing from the internet forever, it could also become far more important. A symptom of the growing number of young adults with mental health issues, corecore begins to reveal not just the issues one experiences, but their causes. It is with this meaningful social commentary that corecore should be seen as more than just a trend, as a form of post-modernist art that seeks to both expose the absurdity of society and make sense of it.

