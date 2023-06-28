Growing up with older parents, I’ve normalized cultural dissonance between generations in my mind; a partition between my reality and theirs. What I considered to be “cool” and “exciting” was foreign to them. Assimilating to American life was another barrier to our joint understanding. The estrangement from our family’s culture began when my grandmother passed away. Naively religious, I found solace in my mother’s holy truisms. My remedy for this seemingly forgotten past consisted of writing letters with my mother to my grandma and then putting them in a tree outside our house. The angels would, naturally, pick them up and deliver them to my grandmother. But a skepticism shook me one night, and I decided to dictate a letter all by myself. I checked the next day to see if the letter was delivered. It was not.

That initial severance dampened a critical bond that I shared with my family; namely, religion. But as I grew older, my father helped me develop intellectually. From Russian literature to Greek plays and global politics, he was dedicated to fostering me and my siblings’ private education. By high school, I had a solidified foundation of what an “intellectual” was. A background in basic sciences, a politically profound take on matters, conversational pragmaticism, a general surveying of world history and an eloquent way with words comprised the “liberal intellectual,” someone similar to Ivan from “The Brothers Karamazov.”

“Deep” or philosophical debates were strictly confined to our dimly-lit living room because going to school and trying to initiate denser conversations came off as pretentious and only served to socially isolate me. I mainly listened to my brother and father talk, for I was still too young to understand or formulate any meaningful opinion on the matters they were discussing. Every now and then, I’d pick up a book title they mentioned in passing — “Faust,” “Orientalism,” “One Hundred Years of Solitude.” I’d flip through a bit of each book before boredom inevitably ensued.

My readings were quite scattered and, to be frank, a bit misguided. I’ve spent far too much time, for instance, reading Carl Jung, whose work, beyond a broad overview, is a dogmatic pseudo-science that fails to consider even the most elementary objections. Or, I’d try to pick up a densely philosophical book, like the “Critique of Pure Reason,” overwhelming myself within its pages and then trying to explain what I read to an unfortunate passerby, which would reveal that I hadn’t the slightest clue of what I read. It seemed profound and I felt like I was holding onto a thin thread of continuance underlined with depth; reality was obviously different. In short, I was lost (and still am) when I asked myself: What should I read next?

It wasn’t until I got to college that my expired schema of the “liberal intellectual” gained more nuance. I realized that there’s something out-datedly obnoxious about carrying around an annotated copy of “Crime and Punishment” and trying to sprout “intellectual” conversations with my peers (which is just a denial of the present, a dark-academia persona that reeks of an identity crisis). Instead of adopting the mindset that “I’m far too smart for everyone else,” I tried to connect and understand others’ interests. Otherwise, I’d be employing a coping mechanism that would only result in limited interactions and constant feelings of underwhelm. I began cherishing friends who had their own personable and developed outlooks on various topics. Everyone’s consciousness germinated in a unique way. And so I seriously had to reconstruct what I considered to be an “intellectual” in our time — what’s an intellectual to Gen Z?

It’s important to note that most of Gen Z doesn’t read. But most of any generation doesn’t read. However, in the case of Gen Z, some of the smartest individuals I know don’t read, and that’s the important distinction. Why? Well, it can be conveniently traced back to the birth of the internet. Our generation grew up with devices incorporated into our daily lives. We developed a late-stage capitalist reading comprehension — skimming over big words, looking for punctuation and capital letters, reading the first and last sentences, etc. We learned to paint a quick picture of what’s happening. And communication, in general, became easier and more concise. Instead of newspapers, we can read the headlines that are trending. Why watch movies when TikToks provide an accessible, short-term commitment to entertaining colors? We can even learn new words without reading ancient, old texts.

I’m not saying our new habits are bad. In fact, I hate the sentiment that older generations cast on us — namely that we all have scrolling disorders, we falsely self-diagnose ourselves and we have a short attention span. What good is complaining? Further, we are merely products of our time. Empty frustration leads nowhere. We’ve liquidated our consciousness onto these cybernetic worlds, but, and I ask this seriously, why is that such a negative thing?

We have immediate news coverage, mass communication, symbolic cultural development and general accessibility to knowledge. And we don’t falsely self-diagnose; if we grew up with applications instead of books, what result is expected but short-circuited minds? And even if our attention span is shorter, we’ve created micro-worlds that are genuinely artistic and deserving of critical appreciation — I’m thinking of some fascinating TikTok creators. Sure, there’s a point to be made about Gen Z’s constant overstimulation that inhibits cohesive introspection and thought development. But this dialectic is also the reason that members of Generation Z can use a computer much more efficiently than their parents. It’s not productive to criticize this ultramodern prefabrication of our minds without also acknowledging its adaptivity and celerity.

This is all to say that my stereotypical constrained image of the “intellectual” was purely reactionary in some sense. A parallel I’d like to draw is the childish men who preach about the need to reinstate traditional (toxic) masculinity. Why would we ever, as a society, do that? If we’ve defeated tribalism (in some sense), why revert back? Masculinity doesn’t have to be some buff dude wearing a lumberjack flannel and shooting anyone who dares step on his property. Masculinity can be a frail computer scientist who vapes and is chronically on Twitter (and that’s way better than the former). Just as we expect “masculinity” to transform based on the societal and technological context of the time, we should expect “intellectualism” to evolve similarly.

Our generation also grew up on aesthetics, culture consumption (think of your white friend who is a “Buddhist”) and retail therapy. We can’t seriously abide by modernist views on intellectualism anymore. From psychedelic music videos to Twitch streamers, our world is completely different from what it was 20 years ago. And when it comes to different cultures, we can easily cherry-pick what we like (although that can quickly be problematic if we tokenize or misrepresent the culture). Think of French pop. I love the genre, but I have no desire to learn French or invest my time in the culture because the medium through which I’ve explored it allows for an unprecedented accessibility that paints a faint and fun picture for consumption. And when it comes to retail therapy, we can represent ourselves with clothes and different aesthetics that transcend prior limited categories, allowing for a proliferation of customs and lifestyles.

Since Gen Z has the worst mental health issues of any generation, social media, dating apps, TV shows, and other forms of popular media offer a psychic escapism. Identity crises can now be resolved in interesting ways, but media is often also the cause of these crises (as many parents speculate). I would argue that there are larger, more unpredictable worries that haunt the younger generation’s minds than social media.

I think what’s fundamentally different about this generation is our tendency to manufacture small pockets of consciousness in various forms of art that then express a mass personality. Post-Fordism has allowed for industrialization in various technological mediums that express the psyche (and troubles) of our time: little spurts of “photo dumps” on Instagram, chronic Tweeting, ironic Tinder bios. Prior ideals have shattered and a new, spiritual-less, consumer-oriented generation (that can, nonetheless, adopt radical ideologies) needs newer terms to talk about intellectualism.

So, what is an intellectual? The answer is that that question is kind of stupid.

As I reflect the changing landscape of intellectualism, I realize that intellectual curiosity and growth are not confined to a prescribed path. It’s a continuous process of exploration, adaptation and embracing the uniqueness of our time. By seizing this evolving definition of intellectualism, we are better equipped to navigate the complexities of our world and contribute meaningfully to the discussions and pursuits that shape our generation.

Ammar Ahmad is an Opinion Columnist from Damascus, Syria, and he writes about international politics and American culture. You can reach him at ammarz@umich.edu.